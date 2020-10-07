All World football -- Week 5: Bixby QB Mason Williams remains No. 1 as all stars shine

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. For the first time this season, all of those in the rankings were in action during the same week and all were impressive. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week's position in parentheses:
1. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Sr. (1)
Completed 14-of-21 passes for 155 yards plus 10 rushes for 43 yards in a 56-14 win at Midwest City Carl Albert. In four games, is 77-of-108 for 957 yards and 15 touchdowns. Has led the Spartans to two Class 6AII state titles and a 29-game winning streak. Career passing totals: 523-of-733, 7,673 yards, 97 TDs.
2. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Sr. (2)
Had 27 rushes for 267 yards and three TDs in a 48-27 win at Del City. In four games this season, has 94 carries for 1,001 yards and 15 TDs. Stillwater’s career rushing leader moved up to No. 9 on the state’s all-time list with 6,702 yards and has 92 TDs overall. A 2019 World All-State selection, rushed for 2,018 yards and had 33 TDs overall.
3. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Jr. (3)
Rushed 25 times for 305 yards and six TDs against MWC Carl Albert. Also had three catches for 28 yards. In four games, has 64 rushes for 622 yards, 26 catches for 280 yards and 14 TDs overall. Last year, had 1,607 total yards and 27 TDs, including the winner in the 6AII state final.
4. Kendal Daniels
Beggs, DB/WR, Sr. (4)
Texas A&M commit had six catches for 58 yards and a TD, 12 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in a 60-0 win over Okmulgee. In four games, has 14 receptions for 155 yards and 49 tackles. Last year, had 125 tackles and scored on three of his six interceptions, and caught 38 passes for 46 yards and five TDs to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.
5. Bryce Drummond
Pawhuska, QB/DB, Sr. (5)
Completed 20-of-25 passes for 310 yards, seven TDs and a trio of two-point conversions in a 92-0 win over Fairland. Also had five rushes for 63 yards and a TD plus a pair of two-point conversions. For the season, the North Texas commit is 95-of-132 for 1,736 yards and 28 TDs, has 249 rushing yards and five TDs, and accounted for 20 two-point conversions. Career passing totals: 7,196 yards, 85 TDs.
6. Emaud Triplett
Owasso, LB, Sr. (7)
Produced a season-high 10 solo tackles with two for losses and two assists with one QB pressure in a 33-22 win at Norman North. In four games, the Army commit has been in on 43 tackles, had a sack and four QB hurries. Was an All World defensive player of the year finalist in 2019 as he helped the Rams win the 6AI state title.
7. Isaac Smith
Wagoner, DE, Sr. (6)
Tulsa commit was involved in seven tackles with two for losses and a QB pressure in a 28-7 win over Bristow. Season totals of 48 tackles, six sacks and 14 QB pressures. Last year, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses and 13 sacks, and 30 QB pressures to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.
8. Owen Ostroski
Holland Hall, DE, Sr. (8)
Recorded 10 tackles with five for losses, three sacks, three QB hurries, forced and recovered a fumble in a 55-0 win at Central. For the season, has been in on 38 tackles with 20½ for losses, nine sacks and 19 QB hurries. Has 301 career tackles with 99½ for losses and 38½ sacks.
9. Grant Lohr
Jenks, RB/DB, Sr. (9)
Had 23 rushes for 193 yards and a touchdown, a 29-yard TD reception and two tackles in a 38-30 win over Broken Arrow. In four games, has 63 rushes for 476 yards and five TDs, six receptions for 119 yards and two TDs, and has six solo tackles and 14 assists with 4½ sacks. In 2019, had 63 tackles last season and two playoff interceptions, including a Pick-6.
10. Te’Zohn Taft
Sapulpa, RB/DB, Sr. (10)
Produced 209 all-purpose yards and two TDs in a 42-17 loss at Collinsville. Had 16 rushes for 73 yards, four receptions for 64 yards, returned three kickoffs for 72 yards and had two solo tackles. For the season, has 71 rushes for 538 yards and 10 TDs, 11 catches for 205 yards and three TDs plus 13 tackles.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
