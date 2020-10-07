All World football -- Week 5: Bixby QB Mason Williams remains No. 1 as all stars shine

Rushed 25 times for 305 yards and six TDs against MWC Carl Albert. Also had three catches for 28 yards. In four games, has 64 rushes for 622 yards, 26 catches for 280 yards and 14 TDs overall. Last year, had 1,607 total yards and 27 TDs, including the winner in the 6AII state final.

4. Kendal Daniels

Beggs, DB/WR, Sr. (4)

Texas A&M commit had six catches for 58 yards and a TD, 12 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in a 60-0 win over Okmulgee. In four games, has 14 receptions for 155 yards and 49 tackles. Last year, had 125 tackles and scored on three of his six interceptions, and caught 38 passes for 46 yards and five TDs to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.

5. Bryce Drummond

Pawhuska, QB/DB, Sr. (5)