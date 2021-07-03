All-World Awards winners and finalists

ALL-WORLD WINNERS
BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Owen Ostroski
Holland Hall • Senior • HT: 6-2 • WT: 245
The year: Was involved in 94 tackles, including 41 for losses, plus had 41 quarterback pressures, 15 sacks and five forced fumbles in 12 games to help the Dutch roll to an undefeated season and the Class 3A state title. Led a defense that posted five shutouts as the Dutch allowed only 69 points. Selected as the World’s defensive MVP in the state final as he produced nine tackles with 3 1/2 for losses in a 35-7 win over Lincoln Christian. Had three sacks against Kingfisher in the quarterfinals. In a 52-0 playoff victory over Checotah, was involved in 12 tackles with four for losses, five QB hurries and a blocked punt. Had 4 ½ tackles for losses and four QB hurries against Stigler in the semifinals.
College: Tulsa (sign)
GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Temira Poindexter
Sapulpa * Sr.
Averaged 20.6 points while shooting 43% from 3-point range (59-for-137), leading proud program to its fifth state title, but the first in 14 years. Named Frontier Valley Conference MVP as a senior and was a first-team selection as a junior when she averaged 17.4 points and led her team to a 24-3 record, conference title and state tournament berth. Made 110 treys and blocked 83 shots over two seasons. Scored in double figures in 36 straight games. Scored season-high 30 vs. 6A runner-up Bixby on Dec. 11 and 28 vs. El Reno in 5A semifinals. Daughter of former Sapulpa All-Stater and TU player Ray Poindexter.
Three-year totals: 72 games, 1,255 points, 254 rebounds, 148 assists, 121 blocked shots.
College: University of Tulsa
BASEBALL
Brennan Phillips
Owasso
Phillips went 9-1 with a 0.89 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 63 innings – struck out 20 against state champ Jenks in a shutout in the season opener and pitched a 1-hit shutout for a 1-0 win in the state quarterfinals against Yukon. The junior lefty is an OSU commit.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Anthony Pritchard
Webster, senior
Averaged 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.1 steals to help the Warriors reach the Class 4A semifinals for the second time in four years. Scored at least 28 points in 11 of the Warriors' 23 games. Selected as the Green Country Conference's MVP for the second consecutive season. Had 30 points in a state quarterfinal win over Victory Christian. Scored 32 points in a regional win over Stilwell. Had 29 points and nine rebounds in a win over 3A runner-up Beggs in the Festival of Champions. Produced 19 points and 15 rebounds in a win over 5A semifinalist Sapulpa. Had 29 points and six steals in a victory over Union. Shot 55% on 2-pointers and 72% on free throws. Career totals: 105 games, 2,080 points, 527 rebounds, 455 assists, 306 steals.
College: Tulsa (signed)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Caden Goss
Fort Gibson • Sr.
Picked up where he left off from his junior season and continued his dominance. Goss collected victories at Tahlequah, Kiefer, pre-state and the Verdigris Valley Conference meet during the 2020 regular season. Goss also claimed victories at regional and state. At the 4A state meet, Goss won by a comfortable nine seconds to claim his second straight state championship. Goss signed with Rogers State. Was the All-World Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year last year.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRYs
Payton Hinkle
Broken Arrow • Jr.
It took Hinkle a little while to kick it into gear in 2020, but once she did she was unbeatable. Hinkle rattled off second-place finishes at Tahlequah, Broken Arrow, Edmond pre-state and the Frontier Valley Conference meet. But once postseason races started, Hinkle never finished anywhere but first place. She won a Class 6A regional meet crown, and she followed it with a second straight state championship in Class 6A. She then captured a first-place finish at the Meet of Champions once the season was over. Was last year's All-World Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year.
FOOTBALL (OFFENSE)
Braylin Presley
Bixby • Jr.
Was the undefeated Spartans’ leading rusher and receiver. Gained 1,744 yards on 222 carries and 727 yards on 57 receptions. Scored on a pair of punt returns. Had 37 TDs overall. Rushed for 305 yards and six TDs against 5A champion Carl Albert. Produced 413 all-purpose yards and five TDs on ESPN against Booker T. Washington. Caught 12 passes for 95 yards and three TDs against 6AI champion Jenks. Rushed for 286 yards and four TDs in the semifinals against Midwest City. Was the World’s selection as the 6AII title game’s top offensive player with 35 rushes for 218 yards and a TD in a 17-14 win over Choctaw.
College: OSU
FOOTBALL (DEFENSE)
BOYS GOLF
Ben Stoller
Owasso, Jr.
Won the Class 6A state individual crown, capping a second great season. Tied for seventh in the 2019 state meet as a freshman, leading Rams to the team title, and was an All-World first-team selection. At Forest Ridge last month, shot back-to-back rounds of two-under 70 to lead the 6A field and was declared the champion when rain washed out the final day. Also won the East/West Preview at Forest Ridge, was third in the Frontier Conference and finished eighth or higher in 10 of the Rams’ 11 tournaments, with a 71.5 stroke average. Committed to Kansas State University.
GIRLS GOLF
Jenni Roller,
Regent Prep, Jr.
University of Tulsa commit shot the three lowest rounds of her varsity career in repeating as Class 2A individual champ. Had a 67 in regional play, followed by a career-low 66 and another 67 in the state tournament at Guthrie’s Cimarron National course. Won the 2019 state title at Guthrie’s Aqua Canyon course and the 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19. Won the Jenks Invitational and 2A state preview and had a 70.6 stroke average. Continued her momentum on June 10, winning the Oklahoma Golf Association girls junior amateur crown.
BOYS SOCCER
Will Applegate, Bishop Kelley, So.
Topped the team with 25 goals and added seven assists, helping lead the Comets to their fourth consecutive Class 5A state championship. Set a new BK record with five goals in a game against McAlester, and kept up his hot streak in the playoffs, scoring six goals and two assists in the four post-season victories, including two goals in a 3-0 win over Santa Fe South in the state semifinals and the game-winning goal in the state final against Edison. “I’ve never seen a kid so consistent in scoring goals, whether in games or in practice,” said Kelley coach Phil Barkley. “He’s a natural up top, with his work ethic, ability to create space for himself and having a nose for the goal.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Lauren Bulcroft, Verdigris, Sr.
Enjoyed an outstanding season, scoring an unbelievable 53 goals, along with 11 assists, to help lead the Cardinals to the Class 3A state championship. Scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Oklahoma Christian School in the semifinals and then tallied four goals in the 6-0 state final triumph over Christian Heritage. An excellent student who maintained a 4.0 GPA and was president of the Verdigris National Honors Society. Will play at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, MO next year. “Great all-around young lady,” said Cardinals coach Stacy Risenhoover. “When we need it the most, she comes through.” Was All-World First Team as a sophomore in 2019. Totaled an amazing 103 goals and 24 assists over her HS career.
SOFTBALL
Lily Shaw
Owasso, Sr.
Shaw was a nightmare for opponents to deal with in 2020. In 110 at-bats, Shaw drove in 62 runs while scoring 27, and she also recorded 16 doubles and nine home runs. Shaw had an impressive 1.477 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) with a .909 slugging percentage and .500 batting average. Shaw posted an 11-6 record in the pitching circle with a 0.98 ERA, 156 strikeouts and only nine walks.
BOYS SWIMMING
Danny Sibley
Union, Sr.
A finalist for All-World Swimmer of the Year in 2020, returned this season with even better performances, winning individual Class 6A state championships in both the 500 free and the 200 free, while also prevailing in both those events in the 6A East Regional. Committed to swim at Washington University in St. Louis next year. “I went into (the state meet) prepared,” he said. “I visualized my races in my head, so I knew what I was going to do in all my races. I knew who was going to be where and I knew how to beat them.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
Laney Fenton
Jenks * Sr.
Last year’s All-World Swimmer of the Year, repeated her Class 6A state championship victories in both the 500-yard freestyle (cutting seven seconds off her time from the first day’s preliminaries) and the 100-yard breaststroke, while anchoring the Trojans’ winning 400 freestyle relay and runner-up 200 medley relay, helping Jenks win its second consecutive state title. Will swim next season at Lindenwood University. “We’re going to miss her a lot,” said Jenks coach Diego Henao. “She’s been around for a long time and hopefully she has left a lot of seeds and a lot of kids are going to be learning from that. She’s a great team leader.”
BOYS TENNIS
Brett Keeling, Jenks, So.
Captured the 6A No. 1 singles championship and helped lead Trojans to the boys state team title. Overcame a September surgery to remove a tumor from his knee and went 26-0, losing only one set all season. Won tournaments at Broken Arrow, Jenks, Union, Booker T. Washington, Enid and Heritage Hall. Also won a USTA national Level-3 championship in Plano, Texas. Rated a four-star prospect by Tennis Recruiting Network, with interest from multiple Division I programs. Grandson of late, former University of Tulsa football great Jerry Keeling.
GIRLS TENNIS
Kate Miley, Bishop Kelley, Sr.
Won the 6A No. 1 singles final and helped Kelley win the team title.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Tevin Williams
Stillwater
Won 2 gold medals at Class 6A state meet in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, set a state record in the 100 dash. Also a football standout at corner, he signed with Baylor.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Avery Mazzei, Jenks, Jr.
Won two gold medals, a silver and a bronze, helping Trojans capture the Class 6A state team title. Won the mile run after finishing runner-up as a freshman, passing twin sister and defending champion, Deborah Mazzei, on the final lap. Also teamed with Deborah, Tarryn Lowry and Sophie Simmons for a state-record time (9:18.32) in the 4x800 relay, finished second in the 800 meters and third in the 3,200.
VOLLEYBALL
Audrey Buford
BISHOP KELLEY • SENIOR
The 5-foot-9 team captain landed all sorts of accolades in 2020, including selections on all-tournament teams at Union, Jenks and Bishop Kelley. Buford led the Comets in serve attempts (521), aces (66) and assists (617). Buford added 307 kills, 37 blocks and 316 digs all en route to another state championship for Bishop Kelley.
WRESTLING
Jordan Williams
Collinsville, Jr.
Won a third consecutive state individual title and is 115-1 over three seasons. Went 28-0 with 18 pins as a junior. Won at 113 (43-0) as a freshman and 126 (44-1) as a sophomore. Rated No. 5 nationally in the 2022 recruiting class and is committed to Oklahoma State University. Scored a major decision over Glenpool’s Gus Edwards in the state final, helping lead Collinsville to a fourth straight state team title. Also, gave Carter Young and Teague Travis, Stillwater state champs at 138 and 145, their only losses of the season. A two-time champion at prestisious Fargo Nationals freestyle tournament.
BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR
Tag Gross, Holland Hall
Led the Dutch football team to a 12-0 record and its first OSSAA state title in its first season after moving up to Class 3A from 2A. Holland Hall’s lowest margin of victory was 24 points after being picked to finish second in 3A-4 in a preseason poll of district coaches. In 21 seasons as his alma mater’s head coach, he has a 129-88-1 record that also includes an undefeated season in 2005 when the Dutch won the SPC title. Was hired by Holland Hall in Dec. 1999 after eight years as a Jenks assistant and was the offensive coordinator there on four 6A state title teams. Also assisted Holland Hall’s girls basketball team that reached the 4A state tournament.
GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR
Kristin Liles, Cascia Hall
Led Cascia Hall to the 5A girls tennis championship and the 4A boys state championship.
BOYS SCHOLAR ATHLETE
Sebastian Molina, Cascia Hall
A four-year starter in soccer and also was a swimmer four years for the Commandos. Finished fourth in the 100 freestyle and fifth in the 50 freestyle in the 5A state meet. Had a 4.23 GPA. National Honors Society (spring 2020) Gold Honor Roll (Fall 2017-Present) AP Scholar with Honor (2020) Rensselaer Medal Award for outstanding Academic Achievement in the Study of Mathematics and Science (Spring 2020) First Robotics Competition 2017-2019. Individual Award: Deans List Semifinalist where it recognizes students for their leadership, volunteer work, passion for robotics, and academic excellence in OKC (spring 2019) Tulsa Math Fest 3rd place Tulsa University (Fall 2018) Outstanding Academic Achievement 2017-2020. Clubs: Investment Club and Chinese Club. Will attend Rice.
GIRLS SCHOLAR ATHLETE
Micaela McSpadden, Oologah
Went undefeated this season as she won the 4A No. 1 singles tennis title. Won all four matches at state in straight sets, and didn’t lose a game in her first three matches. Is graduating a year early with 30 hours of college credits and a 4.0 GPA. She will be continuing her tennis and academic career at Emporia State where she received the status of Presidential Scholar.
COMEBACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Boaz Camp, Regent Prep
Came back from life-threatening burns as a freshman and other injuries during his career to become a Class A basketball all-star. Averaged 15 points and 9 rebounds in a breakout year as a senior for the Rams, who came within one win of the state tournament. Also played for Regent’s football team that reached the state quarterfinals. Had a 3.75 GPA. Will continue his basketball career at John Brown University.
SPORTSMANSHIP ATHLETE
Eric Chavez, Broken Arrow
Honored for his sportsmanship and the inspiration he provided as he came back from cancer treatment to help the Tigers win the Class 6A state soccer title. Ten months after being diagnosed, five chemotherapy sessions and many tests. Was recognized with a Tiger S.T.R.I.P.E.S. for the Positive
Attitude he continually displayed
as he battled cancer. Throughout
the year, coaches recognize players for demonstrating the traits of Tiger S.T.R.I.P.E.S.: Service, Trust,
Respect, Integrity, Positive Attitude, Excellence, and Self-Discipline.
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Gil Cloud, TPS
Tomorrow will be Cloud’s last day as Tulsa Public Schools’ athletic director after 9 ½ years – a job that was originally only going to be for 4 ½ months. Cloud has been involved in education for 51 years. The 1964 Rogers graduate was the athletic director at Union from 1976-91, Guthrie from 1991-94 and Northeastern State from 1994-2000. He also was in similar roles at Upper Iowa University and Arkansas Tech. Cloud also coached football at He coached football at Kansas State (1972-73) and Cameron University (1973-74).
FANS OF THE YEAR
ALL-WORLD FINALISTS
BASKETBALL
Boys
Kyler Mann, Owasso
Jackson Skipper, Sapulpa
Girls
Kaylen Nelson, Union
Jade Upshaw, Kellyville
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys
Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian
Shawn Rutledge, Union
Girls
Cayden Dawson, Bixby
Stailee Heard, Sapulpa
FOOTBALL
Offense
Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska
Grant Lohr, Jenks
Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater
Mason Williams, Bixby
Defense
Cade Gibson, Metro Christian
Gage Laney, Owasso
Jayden Patrick, Jenks
Isaac Smith, Wagoner
SOFTBALL
Kenzie Chacon, Oologah
Drew Riddle, Hilldale
SWIMMING
Boys
Sam Duda, Bishop Kelley
Trenton vonHartitzsch, Union
Girls
Avery Littlefield, Stillwater
Mia Pendleton, Oologah
VOLLEYBALL
Bella Wakley, Victory Christian
Mikiah Perdue, Jenks
WRESTLING
Cougar Andersen, Skiatook
Zach Blankenship, Bixby
Eli Griffin, Cascia Hall
Anthony Ferrari, Stillwater
BASEBALL
Wallace Clark, Holland Hall
Brooks Fowler, Jenks
GOLF
Boys
Will Hennessee, Bishop Kelley
Will Sides, Cascia Hall
Girls
Layne Ailshie, Fort Gibson
Lily Stanton, Jenks
SOCCER
Boys
William De Dios, Edison
Jose Estrada, Fort Gibson
Andrew Kruse, Broken Arrow
Girls
Liz Campbell, Bishop Kelley
Van Fitch, Jenks
Makenzie Malham, Union
TENNIS
Boys
Ashwin Chandrasekar, Union
Aiden Robinson, Cascia Hall
Girls
Houston Jennings, Cascia Hall
Taylor Conway, Bixby
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys
Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
Josiah Antis, Lincoln Christian
Crayton Shaw, Broken Arrow
Girls
Madison Collier, Mannford
Cayden Dawson, Bixby
Avery Mazzei, Jenks
Olivia Tate, Beggs