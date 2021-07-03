All-World Awards winners and finalists

The year: Was involved in 94 tackles, including 41 for losses, plus had 41 quarterback pressures, 15 sacks and five forced fumbles in 12 games to help the Dutch roll to an undefeated season and the Class 3A state title. Led a defense that posted five shutouts as the Dutch allowed only 69 points. Selected as the World’s defensive MVP in the state final as he produced nine tackles with 3 1/2 for losses in a 35-7 win over Lincoln Christian. Had three sacks against Kingfisher in the quarterfinals. In a 52-0 playoff victory over Checotah, was involved in 12 tackles with four for losses, five QB hurries and a blocked punt. Had 4 ½ tackles for losses and four QB hurries against Stigler in the semifinals.