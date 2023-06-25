Boys Scholar Athlete of the Year

Yale Gray, Verdigris

Gray is an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State offensive lineman and was a Tulsa World All-State second team selection. He was an academic All-State selection, a 4.0 valedictorian, and has a 35 on the ACT.

"My whole life my main focus has been on my academics first," Gray said.

He was part of a Verdigris senior class that led the Cardinals to the best four-year stretch in their football history as they went 41-9 and reached the 3A semifinals three times, including this past year. Gray will attend the University of Oklahoma and study computer science. He won't be playing football, but "I'm always going to be watching football, rooting for teams and I'm a diehard OU football fan, so it will always be a part of my life."

On Thursday night, Gray will be honored at the seventh annual All-World Awards, sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cox Business Convention Center. Tickets are available at allworldwards.com. The best area high school athletes from the past year will be honored at the banquet.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

