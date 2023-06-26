After the deaths of her parents last summer shortly before the start of her senior year, she continued to lead the Union volleyball program to a 21-14 record and was the Stillwater Invitational MVP. At the end of the volleyball season, she went on to track and field. She is Union's record holder in the 200-meter dash and finished second in that event at the Class 6A state meet as she helped her team finish fourth. Smith received All-World honorable mention status in volleyball and track. She graduated with a 3.762 GPA and ranked in the top 20% of her senior class. Union athletic director Emily Barkley said, "What this young lady has endured and accomplished in the same year is nothing short of a miracle." Smith will continue her track career at Kansas.