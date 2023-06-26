Mike Brown Inspirational Athlete of the Year
Sidney Smith, Union
After the deaths of her parents last summer shortly before the start of her senior year, she continued to lead the Union volleyball program to a 21-14 record and was the Stillwater Invitational MVP. At the end of the volleyball season, she went on to track and field. She is Union's record holder in the 200-meter dash and finished second in that event at the Class 6A state meet as she helped her team finish fourth. Smith received All-World honorable mention status in volleyball and track. She graduated with a 3.762 GPA and ranked in the top 20% of her senior class. Union athletic director Emily Barkley said, "What this young lady has endured and accomplished in the same year is nothing short of a miracle." Smith will continue her track career at Kansas.
On Thursday night, Smith will be honored at the seventh annual All-World Awards, sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cox Business Convention Center. Tickets are available at allworldwards.com. The best area high school athletes from the past year will be honored at the banquet. The Inspirational Athlete of the Year award is named after Mike Brown. For 43 years, it was his job to write inspirational profiles of athletes in all sports.
People are also reading…
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World