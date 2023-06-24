Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year

Ella Chaffin, Sapulpa

Chaffin, who led Sapulpa to a 12-4 record and Class 5A soccer playoff berth this season with 19 goals, had a 4.327 GPA and was a four-year academic letterman as well as being the senior class secretary. She was an All-World First Team soccer selection. Chaffin was also on the Superintendent's Honor Roll, Principal's Honor Roll and has been named to the Frontier Valley's Academic All-Conference team.

She became a soccer standout after missing her freshman year due to two knee surgeries. Did she ever think she would ever be able to play soccer again? "Yes and no," Chaffin said. "It was a fear of mine. I thought I wasn't going to go back and not be as good as I wanted to be, but I also knew if I worked hard enough that it was going to be fine."

In addition, the past four years she has also been a member of the Sapulpa Ping Ping squad that has won 16 state titles and five national titles. She will attend the University of Oklahoma, focus on academics and study criminology.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

