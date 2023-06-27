Coaches of the Year

Boys

Jeff Anderson, Regent Prep

Anderson started the Regent cross country program 10 years ago. Last fall, he led the Regent girls team to its third consecutive Class 3A state title and the boys team to its first. "Last year's team is really an outflow of 10 years of building a program," Anderson said. He also has been the Rams' track coach until stepping down from that position after this past season. "I love both sports. I tell people that cross country is my favorite season and track is my favorite sport. But I've been doing both sports for 10 years. I needed to give one up to capture some personal, family time." The Union graduate was a Tulsa World carrier for nine years.

Girls

Shelby Swanson, Holland Hall

Swanson led 3A Holland Hall to its first state volleyball title in her fifth year as the Dutch's head coach. "We had a really incredible group of girls -- seven seniors who helped lead our team, had been playing on varsity together since their freshman year, so it was really special to do that with them as well as the younger supporting players who will be returning next year. ... I could not have done this without my assistants Nikki Cool and Talleyshia Morris, they're incredible." Swanson grew up in Idaho and came to Tulsa to play volleyball for Oral Roberts University. Before moving to Holland Hall, she coached at Booker T. Washington.

On Thursday night, Anderson and Swanson will be honored at the seventh annual All-World Awards, sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cox Business Convention Center. Tickets are available at allworldwards.com. The best area high school athletes from the past year will be honored at the banquet.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

