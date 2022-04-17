All-World Awards banquet scheduled for Aug. 2 with Rod Thompson as keynote speaker

Rod Thompson will be the keynote speaker at the sixth annual All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The banquet has a new venue this year — the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center.

All-World Awards honor outstanding area performers in high school sports. The banquet will start at 6:30 p.m., with a social hour and registration starting at 5:30 p.m.

“This event is something that means a lot to the Tulsa World because it means a lot to our readers,” said Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington. “We take a night to celebrate each sport and the athletes who have made incredible accomplishments. If you want to be reminded of some of the good news in our community, this night is for you. There are so many stories that will grab you.”

Thompson was an All-State basketball player at Beggs and a three-year starting guard for the University of Tulsa from 1995-98. He helped Beggs win three state titles and the Golden Hurricane reach two NCAA tournaments. Thompson is well known across the state as a longtime broadcaster with Cox Cable/YurView Sports and for his work with youth basketball players as the Oklahoma PWP (Playing With Purpose) program director.

Thompson is the father of 2020 All-World Boys Basketball Player of the Year and McDonald’s All-American Bryce Thompson, who plays for Oklahoma State.

Athletes/players of the year will be honored from finalists already announced in football, volleyball, softball and cross country. Finalists will be announced this week for the winter sports — basketball, wrestling and swimming. Finalists for baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track and field will be announced in June.

There also will be be winners announced for other awards that honor the top overall athletes of the year, coaches, fans, band, cheer squad, dance team, mascot and fans, and those who have excelled in the classroom. A comeback athlete of the year will be honored as well as an inspirational athlete. There also will be a lifetime achievement award winner.

Links to nominate student-athletes for 2021-22 Tulsa World All-World specialty awards were emailed to area athletic directors earlier this month. The deadline is May 1. Athletic directors who have not received the links or coaches who have not received the links from their AD are invited to contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com to receive those links.

The Tulsa Tech Fans of the Year contest is starting Sunday. Nominations can be made at https://go.tulsaworld.com/fansoftheyear through May 6. The top five advance to the finals with voting from May 11 until June 24 with winners announced at the banquet.

This week’s All-World honors for winter sports start with girls wrestling on Monday, followed by boys wrestling on Tuesday, boys swimming on Wednesday, girls swimming on Thursday, girls basketball on Friday and boys basketball on Saturday, followed by the World’s All-State basketball selections on Sunday.

All-World nomination forms in each sport are emailed to metro coaches. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa or any school within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population larger than 5,000 are considered metro area schools. Freshmen through seniors are eligible.

Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $55 and are available at allworldawards.com.

