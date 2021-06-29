All-World Awards 2021: Future Tulsa stars Ostroski, Poindexter take Boys, Girls Athlete of the Year

BROKEN ARROW — Following the Tulsa World’s 2021 All-World Awards Banquet on Tuesday night, several trophy winners are keeping their accolades in Tulsa.
Holland Hall’s Owen Ostroski and Sapulpa’s Temira Poindexter were named the All-World Boys and Girls Athlete of the Year, respectively, during a celebratory event at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center. Ostroski, a stalwart on the football field and Poindexter, a star on the basketball court, are both set to continue their athletic careers at the University of Tulsa in the fall.
Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton delivered an inspiring keynote speech to open Tuesday’s ceremony, encouraging attendees to never settle or be satisfied with present accomplishments. Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud also spoke Tuesday night ahead of Wednesday, his final day after 9 1/2 years in his current job. Cloud was rewarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his service.
“In amateur athletics, now probably the last level is high school,” Cloud said. “We don’t sell our images. We don’t get paid to play. The kids come out and play because they want to. So let’s support high school athletics, and I will see you at the games next fall.”
During student-athlete trophy presentations, Ostroski was named All-World Football Defensive Player of the Year and Poindexter was named Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Webster’s Anthony Pritchard, who was named Boys Basketball Player of the Year, will also join the Golden Hurricane in the fall.
Ostroski dominated at defensive end for Holland Hall in 2020, making 94 tackles, 41 for loss and 15 sacks. Behind his leadership the Dutch cruised to an undefeated season and a Class 3A state title. Ostroski’s father Jerry is also a former Tulsa football star, having played offensive line for the Golden Hurricane.
“It’s an awesome feeling. It wasn’t something I was expecting,” Ostroski said of his awards. “It’s just a big testament to Holland Hall and the coaches and people that I got to surround myself with that pushed me to become the person and athlete that I am today.”
Poindexter averaged 20.6 points and shot 43 percent from 3-point range during her senior season. With her consistent scoring, Sapulpa won its fifth state championship in school history and its first in 14 years. Poindexter’s father Ray also played at Tulsa, and was an all-stater at Sapulpa.
“I put in all the really hard work, so it shows that hard work really pays off,” Poindexter said. “It’s really exciting just to show any younger ones that look up to me that anything, everything is possible if you just work.”
Pritchard helped Webster reach the Class 4A semifinals for the second time in four years by averaging 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists during his senior season. He was also selected as the Green Country Conference’s MVP for the second straight season. Following the ceremony, he echoed Boynton’s message.
“It’s a good achievement I earned,” Pritchard said. “There’s a lot more achievements and goals I’ve got to set for myself, but this is a step to bigger achievements.”
Bixby’s Braylin Presley was named All-World Football Offensive Player of the Year after amassing 2,471 total yards and 37 touchdowns during his junior season. Presley is committed to Oklahoma State where his older brother Brennan plays wide receiver.
On a night where many were honored, the number of future Golden Hurricane players stood out. Ostroski, Poindexter and Pritchard combined for five awards while Regent Prep’s Jenni Roller, also a Tulsa commit, was named Girls Golfer of the Year.
“It’s cool to see those stay (in Tulsa),” Ostroski said before echoing Boynton’s sentiments. “But once you get to the next level, these awards don’t really mean a whole lot, it’s what you do there.”