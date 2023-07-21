Hilldale’s Gary Hendrix, Preston’s Mark Hudson, Claremore’s Jarrett Hurt and Silo’s Billy Jack Bowen are among the 10 coaches who will be inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Others inducted will be Jerry Bates, Will Ethridge, Kevin Harrington, Sam Horsechief, Craig Patterson and Linda Wiginton.

The induction ceremony and banquet will be held at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Marriott at 6:30 p.m., preceded by an Old-Timers Reception at 5 p.m., and will kick off the OCA Coaches Clinic and All-State week. Banquet tickets are $25.

Hendrix, who has 702 career wins, captured a boys basketball state title and was a Tulsa World state co-coach of the year in 1985, but has spent most of his career at Fort Gibson from 1985-98 and 2005-17. He led Fort Gibson to state finals in 2016 and ‘17, and also won a boys (2009) and girls (2016) golf title with the Tigers.

Hudson, the current superintendent, has been at Preston for 33 years and coached the Pirates’ boys basketball team for 17 seasons from 1991-2008, and also the girls’ team from 1995-2000. posting an overall record of 651-271. He won a girls title in 1999 and three slowpitch softball championships.

Hurt, going into his eighth season as Claremore’s head football coach, has led his Zebras and Skiatook teams to a combined nine playoff berths in 13 years.

Bowen, the nation’s winningest high school baseball coach, retired in May with 2,252 wins (with 427 losses) and 24 state titles in 37 years (74 seasons combined fall and spring) at Silo.

Horsechief has coached a combined eight boys and girls cross country state championship teams and had 11 runner-up finishes, plus one in track at Sequoyah Tahlequah.

Bates won 1,083 games and eight state softball titles in 30 years at Tuttle.

Ethridge, who retired after this past season, led Edmond Santa Fe to seven volleyball state titles and six runner-up finishes in 30 years.

Harrington led Lawton MacArthur to 375 wins and five boys basketball state berths.

Patterson had a 442-206 record in a basketball career that included 12 years as Kingfisher’s boys coach.

Wiginton has been a swimming coach for 42 of her 48 years with Altus Public Schools. She has won four state titles as the boys coach and finished as a runner-up a combined seven times as boys and girls coach.

The OCA Coaches Clinic and All-State week have been based in Tulsa annually since 2009, except for 2020 when the OCA canceled those events. All-State Games start with golf on Monday morning at Catoosa and wrap up Friday night with football at Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee. Six of the eight events are in the Tulsa area.

ALL-STATE SCHEDULE

Monday

8:30 a.m.: Golf at Cherokee Hills Golf Club, Catoosa

5:30 p.m.: Swimming at Mitch Park YMCA, Edmond

Tuesday

5:30 p.m.: Tennis at University of Tulsa’s Case Center

6 p.m. (small schools) and 7:30 p.m. (large schools): Volleyball at Jenks’ Frank Herald Field House

Wednesday

7 p.m. (small schools) and 8:30 p.m. (large schools): Girls basketball at Sapulpa’s Chieftain Center

7 p.m.: Wrestling at Union

Thursday

7 p.m. (small schools) and 8:30 p.m. (large schools): Boys basketball at Sapulpa’s Chieftain Center

Friday

7 p.m.: Football at Crain Family Stadium, Oklahoma Baptist, Shawnee

