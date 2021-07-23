All-State week opens Saturday with OCA Hall-of-Fame banquet

All-State week starts Saturday in Tulsa with the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame Banquet at the Marriott Southern Hills.

The induction ceremony is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. There will be an Old-Timers Reception at 5 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $20.

About 400 of the state’s standout senior athletes from the past school year will compete in the All-State Games that include seven sports and are scheduled Monday through Friday, primarily in the Tulsa area. However, swimming will be held in Edmond on Monday and football at Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee on Friday.

The OCA Clinic, which dates back to 1935 but was not held last year due to COVID-19, will run from Sunday through Friday at the Marriott Southern Hills, with some lectures at the Doubletree Warren Place, and usually draws more than 5,000 coaches throughout the week. All of the OCA clinics since 2009 have been held in Tulsa.

There will be 10 inductees at Saturday’s Hall of Fame banquet, including former Glenpool football coach Steve Edwards. Edwards led Glenpool to two state championships and two runner-up finishes. Honored in the distinguished service category is retired longtime college coach Bill Young, a former defensive coordinator at Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa.