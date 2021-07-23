All-State week opens Saturday with OCA Hall-of-Fame banquet

All-State week starts Saturday in Tulsa with the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame Banquet at the Marriott Southern Hills.
The induction ceremony is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. There will be an Old-Timers Reception at 5 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $20.
About 400 of the state’s standout senior athletes from the past school year will compete in the All-State Games that include seven sports and are scheduled Monday through Friday, primarily in the Tulsa area. However, swimming will be held in Edmond on Monday and football at Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee on Friday.
The OCA Clinic, which dates back to 1935 but was not held last year due to COVID-19, will run from Sunday through Friday at the Marriott Southern Hills, with some lectures at the Doubletree Warren Place, and usually draws more than 5,000 coaches throughout the week. All of the OCA clinics since 2009 have been held in Tulsa.
There will be 10 inductees at Saturday’s Hall of Fame banquet, including former Glenpool football coach Steve Edwards. Edwards led Glenpool to two state championships and two runner-up finishes. Honored in the distinguished service category is retired longtime college coach Bill Young, a former defensive coordinator at Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa.
Union’s Steve Patterson, who led Jenks to four consecutive state boys cross country titles from 2012-15, also will be inducted. Another inductee is Jerry Walker, who was the girls basketball coach for 22 seasons (1995-2017) at his alma mater, Fort Gibson. He won three Class 4A state titles, had five runner-up finishes and a 518-94 record.
Other inductees are Jeff Myers, Phil Ingersoll, Kyle Fowler, Garry Looper, David Glover and Ray West. All 10 were scheduled to be inducted last year before the pandemic led to the 2020 All-State Clinic’s cancellation.
Myers is 170-53 in 17 seasons as Kingfisher’s football coach with one state title and four runner-up finishes.
Ingersoll was 276-128 with five boys basketball state titles and 12 state tournament berths in a combined 15 seasons at Oklahoma City Douglass (1979-90) and OKC Northeast (2000-04), with a stint in between at Seminole State.
Looper started his basketball coaching career with a state title at Purcell in 1974 and ended it in 2001 with four consecutive state titles at OKC McGuinness.
Glover from Kingfisher, is an OSSAA assistant director, and Fowler coached Spiro to its only state baseball title in 1991.
West, who died in 2019, spent the last 25 years of his career at Okarche, where he reached the state tournament 11 times, including in ‘19. He retired as the state’s career leader in boys basketball wins with 853.