All-State football: Bixby, Jenks have two selections each on OCA team

Bixby quarterback Mason Williams was among the honorees Monday when the Oklahoma Coaches Association announced All-State football team.

The East squad leaned toward players who helped their teams win state titles. Bixby’s 6A Division II champions were also represented by defensive back Tanner Doyle.

Jenks, the 6A Division I champ, had two selections (running back Grant Lohr and receiver Jayden Patrick). Wagoner, Holland Hall and Metro Christian had one each.

Defensive end Isaac Smith led a dominating defense that carried Wagoner to a 14-0 record and the Class 4A state championship.

Holland Hall defensive end Owen Ostroski had 41 tackles for loss, leading the Dutch to the 3A state title. Defensive back Levi Korir helped lead Metro Christian to a repeat 2A crown.

Williams threw for 9,103 yards and TDs over three seasons, quarterbacking Bixby to three consecutive state titles.

Lohr rushed for 1,349 yards and 23 TDs and Patrick caught 34 passes for 839 yards and 12 TDs as Jenks won its 17th gold ball and first in five years.