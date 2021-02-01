All-State football: Bixby and Jenks have two selections each on OCA team

Bixby quarterback Mason Williams was among the honorees Monday when the Oklahoma Coaches Association announced All-State football team.
The East squad leaned toward players who helped their teams win state titles. Bixby’s 6A Division II champions were also represented by defensive back Tanner Doyle.
Jenks, the 6A Division I champ, had two selections (running back Grant Lohr and receiver Jayden Patrick). Wagoner, Holland Hall and Metro Christian had one each.
Defensive end Isaac Smith led a dominating defense that carried Wagoner to a 14-0 record and the Class 4A state championship.
Holland Hall defensive end Owen Ostroski had 41 tackles for loss, leading the Dutch to the 3A state title. Defensive back Levi Korir helped lead Metro Christian to a repeat 2A crown.
Williams threw for 9,103 yards and TDs over three seasons, quarterbacking Bixby to three consecutive state titles.
Lohr rushed for 1,349 yards and 23 TDs and Patrick caught 34 passes for 839 yards and 12 TDs as Jenks won its 17th gold ball and first in five years.
Dewar's Class B state champions also had two selections (Joey Fowler, Baylor Selby), as did Pawhuska's Class A semifinalists (Jamar Goff, Dylan Doyle) and Stillwater's 6A Division II semifinalists (Qwontrel Walker, Luke McEndo).
Others from the Tulsa area included Beggs defensive back and Texas A&M signee Kendal Daniels; Owasso linebacker Brenden Dye; Lincoln Christian receiver Kolbe Katsis; Collinsville lineman Kaden Jones; Pryor quarterback Ben Ward and Coweta defensive end Justin Hines.
The All-State football game is scheduled for 7 p.m., July 30 at a site to be determined in the Tulsa area, part of OCA's annual convention.
OCA All-State Football
East offense
QB: Mason Williams, Bixby; Ben Ward, Pryor
WR: Jayden Patrick, Jenks, Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian; Gavin Johnson, McAlester; Drae Wood, Bethel; Grayson Gilmore, Stigler.
TE: Luke McEndoo, Stillwater.
RB: Grant Lohr, Jenks; Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater.
OL: Quentin Thomas, McAlester; Kaden Jones, Collinsville; Ryan Winn, Glenpool; Ethan Rickey, Tecumseh; Jay Stroble, Hilldale; Tsiah Dorn, Union; Dylan Doyle, Pawhuska.
Athlete: Javyn Wright, Vian.
K: Spencer Ball, Ponca City.
East defense
DL: Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall; Isaac Smith, Wagoner; Justin Hines, Coweta; Baylor Selby, Dewar; Solomon Wright, Vian; Evan Raines, Verdigris; Jamar Goff, Pawhuska.
LB: Blake Skidgel, Pawnee; Bryant Watts, Kingston; Hayden Fry, Cushing; Brenden Dye, Owasso; Braeden Winters, Bartlesville.
DB: Kendal Daniels, Beggs; Levi Korir, Metro Christian; Tanner Doyle, Bixby; Qua’Shon Leathers, Tahlequah; Kobey Stephens, Wewoka; Joey Fowler, Dewar.
Coaches: Chris Elerick (head); Brad Gilbert, Tahlequah; Joey Ginn, Bethel; Kevin Jones, Collinsville.
West offense
QB: Ben Harris, Carl Albert; Dorian Plumley, El Reno.
WR: Makale Smith, Midwest City; Nasir Kemper, Lawton Mac; Caden Hendren, Piedmont; Jarret Birdwell, Kingfisher; Trey Dorrell, Jones; Brexten Green, Cashion.
TE: Rustin Dome, Laverne.
RB: Ethane Hyche, Edmond Santa Fe; Javion Hunt, Carl Albert; Atrel Bryson, Clinton.
OL: Romeo Blanton, Lawton; Walter Youngbear, Norman North; Montriel Lee, Del City; Kenyon Lanham, Woodward; Garrett Trett, Sulphur; Seth Taque, Washington; Jeremiah Major, OKC Millwood.
West defense
DL: Pierce Hassen, Norman North; Ethan Downs, Weatherford; Alex Millspaugh, Bethany; Caleb Reed, Blanchard; Sage Borders, Sulphur; Aden Kelley, Thomas.
LB: Darvis Moore, El Reno/ Nate Herchock, Marlow; Carson Moore, Marlow; River Miller, Ringling; Caden Harrell, Cashion.
DB: Angelo Rankin, Edmond Santa Fe; Jordan Mukes, Choctaw; Jahkobie Smith, Del City; Micaiah Bivines, Norman; Bryce Stephens, OKC John Marshall; Casen Olson, Waynoka.
Athlete: Cade Stephenson, Kingfisher.
Coaches: Jeff Myers, Kingfisher (head)l; Travis Sims, Hobart; Greg George, Noble; Daniel Maly, Edmond Santa Fe.