For the first time since his middle school days, recent Rejoice Christian graduate Jaden Lietzke is not playing on a summer basketball team.
“I’m just fine-tuning everything,” Lietke said. “I just try to find places where there are enough people to play. (And) I’m running whenever I can.”
The Oklahoma Wesleyan signee is instead working out with a future college teammate and someone who already knows the 6-foot-7 post pretty well — his older brother, Janson. The Lietzke siblings will suit up as teammates for the first time next season.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Jaden said. “It should be a lot of fun.”
But before he makes the trek over to Bartlesville, Lietzke will represent Rejoice one more time on Saturday in the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association All-State Games. Lietzke will play in the small-school game, which is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. tipoff at the University of Central Oklahoma's Hamilton Field House in Edmond. The large-school game is first with a tipoff at 3 p.m. -- a reversal in the order the games are usually played.
Moved from the traditional site of the ORU Mabee Center, the games were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the large- and small-school games were rescheduled and moved to UCO.
Lietzke garnered All-State status following a stellar Rejoice career, which concluded with 1,035 points and 744 rebounds. As a senior, he averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds and became the first Eagle to be named Pinnacle Conference Player of the Year.
As a junior, Lietzke led Rejoice to the program’s first state championship. The Eagles posted a 21-6 record and had earned a return trip to the state tournament last season before high school basketball was shut down due to the virus.
Lietzke was part of a highly successful senior class that took the Rejoice basketball program to new heights, a memory he says he’ll always cherish.
“Just time with my teammates was the most enjoyable part, especially my senior year,” Lietzke said. “I had played with them a long time. … I was just grateful for the opportunity that we got to (win a state championship) once. I’ve learned you can’t take anything for granted.”
Notable
Booker T. Washington guards Bryce Thompson and Trey Phipps were selected for the large-school game, but have withdrawn as they prepare for their college careers — Thompson at Kansas and Phipps at Oklahoma. Hornets teammate Jalen Breath was added to the Large East roster along with Metro Christian's Caden Hale. Memorial's Bobby Allison, who has led the Chargers to four state titles since 2014, was added as the Large East coach. Nick Gable of Class B state champion Duke was added as the Small West coach, where he has two players on the roster.
Barry Lewis, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.
2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Vote here: Meet the nominees for the 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Quarterback nominee: Rovaughn Banks, Union
Quarterback nominee: Wallace Clark, Holland Hall
Quarterback nominee: Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska
Quarterback nominee: Gage Hamm, Coweta
Quarterback nominee: Stephen Kittleman, Jenks
Quarterback nominee: KT Owens, Central
Quarterback nominee: Landen Prows, Inola
Quarterback nominee: Jake Raines, Broken Arrow
Quarterback nominee: Gentry Williams, Booker T Washington
Quarterback nominee: Mason Williams, Bixby
Running back nominee: Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow
Running back nominee: Asher Brewer, Cleveland
Running back nominee: CJ Brown, Beggs
Running back nominee: Chase Burke, Berryhill
Running back nominee: AJ Green, Union
Running back nominee: Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley
Running back nominee: Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore
Running back nominee: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Running back nominee: Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa
Running back nominee: Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater
Wide receiver nominee: Cole Adams, Owasso
Wide receiver nominee: Steven Brown, Stillwater
Wide receiver nominee: Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall
Wide receiver nominee: Kelan Carney, Owasso
Wide receiver nominee: Dawson James, Berryhill
Wide receiver nominee: Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian
Wide receiver nominee: Gunnar McCollough, Coweta
Wide receiver nominee: Chase Nanni, Wagoner
Wide receiver nominee: Dalton Norman, Inola
Wide receiver nominee: Derek Sanderson, Metro Christian
OL nominee: Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville
OL nominee: Dillon Gilbert, Owasso
OL nominee: Hudson Moseby, Owasso
OL nominee: Logan Nobles, Jenks
OL nominee: Iman Oates, Edison
OL nominee: Lance Petermann, Stillwater
OL nominee: Alex Slaughter, Union
OL nominee: Caleb Townsend, Bixby
OL nominee: Kainan Wade, Cleveland
OL nominee: Talon Wheeler, Broken Arrow
DL nominee: Jaden Brown, Booker T. Washington
DL nominee: Justin Hines, Coweta
DL nominee: Michael Jamerson, Owasso
DL nominee: Holden Martinson, Edison
DL nominee: Chris McClellan, Edison
DL nominee: Luke McEndoo, Stillwater
DL nominee: Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
DL nominee: Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall
DL nominee: Evan Raines, Verdigris
DL nominee: Isaac Smith, Wagoner
Linebacker nominee: Gabe Brown, Stillwater
Linebacker nominee: Brenden Dye, Owasso
Linebacker nominee: Trey Gause, Wagoner
Linebacker nominee: Cade Gibson, Metro Christian
Linebacker nominee: Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian
Linebacker nominee: Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow
Linebacker nominee: Emaud Triplett, Owasso
Linebacker nominee: Tyson Ward, Jenks
Linebacker nominee: Nick Wedel, Bixby
Linebacker nominee: Braeden Winters, Bartlesville
Defensive back nominee: Eli Benham, Sperry
Defensive back nominee: Kendal Daniels, Beggs
Defensive back nominee: Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall
Defensive back nominee: Gage Laney, Owasso
Defensive back nominee: Grant Lohr, Jenks
Defensive back nominee: Keuan Parker, Booker T. Washington
Defensive back nominee: Jayden Patrick, Jenks
Defensive back nominee: Tevin Williams, Stillwater
Defensive back nominee: Ty Williams, Muskogee
Defensive back nominee: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian