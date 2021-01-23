Aggressive Edmond North girls roar past host Union in tourney final

Union’s girls wanted to make a statement Saturday, but it was the team from the other end of the turnpike that did most of the talking.

Laci Steele scored 24 points to lead a relentless Edmond North attack and the Class 6A third-ranked Huskies blasted past No. 2 Union 51-43 in the final of the Jenks/Union Invitational at the UMAC.

North (14-2) gave Union its first loss in 15 games and left a calling card for eastern 6A coaches to remember when it’s time to vote on rankings used to set up the postseason brackets.

North was assigned to play through the eastern half of the state by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

“We came down here last year, dropped two games and didn’t perform as well as we wanted,” North coach Pete Papahronis said. “It’s a huge win for us because we wanted to see how we’d do against eastside schools and also because you’re playing against a phenomenal, undefeated No. 2-ranked team."

The game ended a rugged week for the Huskies, who won two other tournament games and played No. 1 Norman on even terms for three quarters before falling 69-62 Tuesday night.