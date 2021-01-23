Aggressive Edmond North girls roar past host Union in tourney final

Union’s girls wanted to make a statement Saturday, but it was the team from the other end of the turnpike that did most of the talking.
Laci Steele scored 24 points to lead a relentless Edmond North attack and the Class 6A third-ranked Huskies blasted past No. 2 Union 51-43 in the final of the Jenks/Union Invitational at the UMAC.
North (14-2) gave Union its first loss in 15 games and left a calling card for eastern 6A coaches to remember when it’s time to vote on rankings used to set up the postseason brackets.
North was assigned to play through the eastern half of the state by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
“We came down here last year, dropped two games and didn’t perform as well as we wanted,” North coach Pete Papahronis said. “It’s a huge win for us because we wanted to see how we’d do against eastside schools and also because you’re playing against a phenomenal, undefeated No. 2-ranked team."
The game ended a rugged week for the Huskies, who won two other tournament games and played No. 1 Norman on even terms for three quarters before falling 69-62 Tuesday night.
Union coach Joe Redmond said, “They showed up here ready to play — really ready to play — and I didn’t feel like that was our best basketball. I just have to do a better job in these situations of making sure we’re ready to play. I thought we were ready, but not at the level they were.”
Led by Steele and the coach’s daughters, Elle and Toni Papahronis, the Huskies drove the ball relentlessly at Union’s previously impenetrable defense, frequently getting to the rim with ease.
Their penetration made it difficult for Union’s defenders to find opponents to block out. When the Huskies missed on their drives, teammates slipped in from behind to spear offensive rebounds.
North won the rebound battle 31-21 and seldom missed on second chances.
“They do a really good job of just forcing the ball into the paint,” Redmond said. “We’ve been able to control that with one girl guarding the ball, but they were just too aggressive for that. They’re the first team we’ve played that was able to just get inside our defense with straight-line drives.”
Steele, who scored a career-high 30 in the loss at Norman, went 7-for-12 from the field and 9-for-10 from the foul line. North’s style also produces a lot of free-throw opportunities.
“It’s just trying to be more aggressive than the other team — attack, attack and kick out, that sort of thing,” Steele said. “We’ve been playing together for a long time.”
Steele also contributed with five rebounds and was named tourney MVP. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Elle Papahronis, Union’s Kaylen Nelson and Takyla Pitts, Mustang’s Randi Harding, Putnam West’s Caya Smith and Ponca City’s Carlie Badley.
Nelson, who scored 21 in Friday’s semifinal win over Mustang, led Union with 16 points and eight rebounds. Pitts added 15 points, Makenzie Malham had seven and Sydni Smith had four points and seven rebounds.
Edmond North was off like a shot, using an 8-0 run to build a 10-4 lead out of the gate. The Huskies led 26-13 in the second quarter, but Union closed the half with eight straight points and pulled even at 30 on a Nelson basket with 5:13 left in the third quarter.
Ataya Casaus broke the tie with a 3-pointer — her only basket of the game — and ignited a 9-0 run that put the Huskies back in command.
Jaki Rollins scored 17 and Hardi added 16 as No. 5 Mustang roared past No. 14 Putnam West 61-37 in the third-place game.
Jenks/Union Invitational
Championship
EDMOND NORTH 51, UNION 43
Edmond North;16;10;13;12;—;51
Union;11;10;11;11;—;43
North (14-2): Laci Steele 24, Elle Papahronis 10, Toni Papahronis 8, Allison Heathcock 4, Ataya Casaus 3, Kate Melton 2.
Union (14-1): Kaylen Nelson 16, Takyla Pitts 15, Makenzie Malham 6, Sydni Smith 4, Jordynn Conner 2.
Third Place
MUSTANG 61, PUTNAM WEST 37
Mustang;12;20;17;12;—;61
Putnam West;4;14;10;9;—;37
Mustang (11-3): Jaki Rollins 17, Randi Harding 16, Jordyn Rollins 8, Karley Johnson 6, Carly Mosley 5, Kate Niehues 4, Talia Pogi 3, Joanna Rivera 2.
West (7-8): Caya Smith 17, Shamar Bert 9, Kierra Brown 8, Nskiah Slaughter 2, Alana Hutchins 1.