Afton forfeits Class A first-round playoff match at Hominy

CLASS A FOOTBALL (copy)

Hominy's Bucks captured the 2016 Class A football state title with a win over Wynnewood at Choctaw. On Monday, the Bucks learned that Afton, their first-round foe in the 2020 postseason, was forced to forfeit because a player tested positive for the coronavirus. Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

 BRYAN TERRY

Hominy found a unique way to advance in the football playoffs Monday when the Bucks learned that Friday’s opponent won’t be available.

Afton superintendent Randy Gardner said his district’s football team is under quarantine because a player tested positive for the coronavirus and won’t make the trip to Osage County for the Class A first-round game.

It is the first playoff forfeit following a regular season marred by statewide postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19.

Gardner said the Tigers have not had contact with the player in question since last Thursday. The player did not participate in the team's 24-14 loss at Wyandotte last Friday and received his positive test results Monday morning.

Gardner also said the Ottawa County district is facing staffing challenges because of exposure to the virus and will begin virtual learning on Tuesday and continue until Nov. 30.

Afton's football players are under quarantine until Nov. 19 when they will be allowed to start participating with their winter sports teams and in other activities.

Hominy coach Caleb Christian said he was disappointed that Bucks freshmen and sophomores won’t get to experience a first-round playoff game.

“But it is what it is,” Christian said, “and we’ll start getting ready to play Pawhuska in the second round on Nov. 20.”

Hominy will visit the county-rival, No. 1 Huskies for the second time this season. Pawhuska won 64-24 on Sept. 18 and wrapped up what is believed to be the school’s first 10-0 regular season last Friday with a 95-7 win over Ketchum.

High school football: Class 4A and C top 10 rankings for Week 11

