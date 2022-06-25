After visiting Alabama, Bixby star remains ‘locked in’ with Arkansas

Four-star Bixby tight end Luke Hasz, rated by Prep Redzone Oklahoma as the state’s No. 1 senior football prospect, de-committed from OU in December and announced his commitment to Arkansas in January.

From June 3-5, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Hasz was at the University of Alabama campus and given the Nick Saban official-visit experience, which for 15 years has resulted in championship-level recruiting classes. Last week, Hasz traveled to Fayetteville for his official visit with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.

“It was a good visit,” Hasz says of his Alabama visit, but he adds that the more recent weekend in Fayetteville fortified his commitment to the Razorbacks.

“I’m locked in” with Arkansas, Hasz told the Tulsa World.

After having driven the 2021 Razorbacks to victories over Texas, Texas A&M and LSU, along with a 24-10 triumph over Penn State in the Outback Bowl, the 60-year-old Pittman recently was given a new contract that extends through the 2026 season and raises his annual pay from $3 million to $6 million.

“He’s so awesome,” Hasz said of Pittman. “He told me he’s (at Arkansas) until he’s done coaching.”

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Hasz considered more than 30 major-college offers before settling ultimately on the Razorbacks. For the last two Class 6AII championship Spartan teams, Hasz totaled 65 catches for 1,139 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This season, Bixby takes a state-record 49-game win streak from 6AII to 6AI. None of the current Bixby players has ever experienced defeat.

Hasz and the Spartans open the 2022 season in the QuikTrip-sponsored Battle of the ’Burbs — a Thursday, Aug. 25 clash with Owasso at the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.