 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After visiting Alabama, Bixby star remains ‘locked in’ with Arkansas

  • Updated
  • 0
BIXBY FOOTBALL

After official recruiting visits to Alabama and Arkansas, Bixby tight end Luke Hasz says he remains "locked in" on the Razorbacks.

 Tulsa World file

Four-star Bixby tight end Luke Hasz, rated by Prep Redzone Oklahoma as the state’s No. 1 senior football prospect, de-committed from OU in December and announced his commitment to Arkansas in January.

From June 3-5, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Hasz was at the University of Alabama campus and given the Nick Saban official-visit experience, which for 15 years has resulted in championship-level recruiting classes. Last week, Hasz traveled to Fayetteville for his official visit with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.

“It was a good visit,” Hasz says of his Alabama visit, but he adds that the more recent weekend in Fayetteville fortified his commitment to the Razorbacks.

“I’m locked in” with Arkansas, Hasz told the Tulsa World.

After having driven the 2021 Razorbacks to victories over Texas, Texas A&M and LSU, along with a 24-10 triumph over Penn State in the Outback Bowl, the 60-year-old Pittman recently was given a new contract that extends through the 2026 season and raises his annual pay from $3 million to $6 million.

People are also reading…

“He’s so awesome,” Hasz said of Pittman. “He told me he’s (at Arkansas) until he’s done coaching.”

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Hasz considered more than 30 major-college offers before settling ultimately on the Razorbacks. For the last two Class 6AII championship Spartan teams, Hasz totaled 65 catches for 1,139 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This season, Bixby takes a state-record 49-game win streak from 6AII to 6AI. None of the current Bixby players has ever experienced defeat.

Hasz and the Spartans open the 2022 season in the QuikTrip-sponsored Battle of the ’Burbs — a Thursday, Aug. 25 clash with Owasso at the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports Talk podcast: A conversation with Gil Cloud

Sports Talk podcast: A conversation with Gil Cloud

Bill Haisten sits down with former Tulsa Public School athletic director Gil Cloud to talk about high school transfers, how important it was for him to play by the rules and how TPS impressively navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and enjoyed a football season in 2020.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert