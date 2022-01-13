After big win over Owasso, Broken Arrow wrestling headed to dual state again

It wasn’t quite the foregone conclusion that it has been in previous seasons, and the final score doesn’t necessarily reflect how close it was, but in the end, the result was the same — Broken Arrow won all three of its District 6A-6 dual meets on Thursday night and will once again head to the dual state tournament.

Taking place in Enid on Feb. 11-12, this year’s dual state tournament will be the 15th in a row with Broken Arrow in it. They won it all in 2019 and 2020 before falling in the semifinals last season.

As expected, the Tigers, ranked No. 3 in Class 6A, rolled through No. 12 Enid (74-3) and Del City (72-6), but had a tougher time with No. 8 Owasso in the final match of the evening, eventually prevailing 39-18.

“The kids have been wrestling better and better, so this was an example of that,” said Broken Arrow assistant coach Biff Jones, acting as head coach with his brother Rodney unavailable. “We really enjoyed how the team was behind each of the kids, and the kids were feeding off of it.

“The idea of winning as a team was present tonight and we’ve been pushing that quite a bit, trying to take the ‘me’ out of it and focusing on what we call the ‘we.’ It was fun, a great wrestling match.”