A loaded field at the Class 2A girls basketball tournament

No. 2 Howe (22-2) defeated Dale in the 2019 final and hasn’t lost to a 2A school all season. But the Lions are paired against No. 8 Pocola (17-6) in the quarterfinals and will have to win the LeFlore County championship all over again.

Howe defeated Pocola 72-48 in the county final on Jan. 23. Lions coach Chris Brown quipped: “I bet we could make the OSSAA a whole lot of money if they’d let us play that game in Spiro or Panama.”

Teams to watch

No. 3 Latta (21-3) and No. 5 Silo (21-3) split and both have beaten Dale. No. 4 Amber-Pocasset (21-3) allows only 30 points per game, has only lost to Dale and 6A’s No. 3 Edmond North and No. 6 Bixby and has won nine in a row. No. 6 Hartshorne (18-2) is in the tournament for the third year in a row.

Players to watch

Emma Damato and Mika Scott, Pocola: Damato, a senior, averages eight points and 4.5 assists per game. Scott, a sophomore, averages 17 points and 2.5 assists.

Tiani Ellison, Silo: The 6-foot sophomore averages 14 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Shiloh Fletcher, Howe: Averages 11.5 points and 3.6 assists.