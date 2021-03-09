A loaded field at the Class 2A girls basketball tournament

CLASS 2A GIRLS STATE
When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Where: Noble High School on Thursday, State Fair Arena on Friday and Saturday.
Thursday quarterfinals: Latta vs. Amber-Pocasset, 2 p.m.; Pocola vs. Howe, 4 p.m.; Hartshorne, vs. Silo, 6 p.m.; Dale vs. Hooker, 8 p.m.
Friday semifinals: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Saturday championship: 10 a.m.
Tickets: $5 per game (Tickets available online at https://www.etix.com/)
2019 champion: Howe
2020 champion: None (tournament canceled)
Teams to beat
No. 1 Dale (21-3) has been in the final 11 times, winning seven gold balls. But the field really seems wide open with Vanoss, ranked No. 1 before last year’s tournament, moving down this season. The Wolves lost to Hydro-Eakly in the Class A final last week.
No. 2 Howe (22-2) defeated Dale in the 2019 final and hasn’t lost to a 2A school all season. But the Lions are paired against No. 8 Pocola (17-6) in the quarterfinals and will have to win the LeFlore County championship all over again.
Howe defeated Pocola 72-48 in the county final on Jan. 23. Lions coach Chris Brown quipped: “I bet we could make the OSSAA a whole lot of money if they’d let us play that game in Spiro or Panama.”
Teams to watch
No. 3 Latta (21-3) and No. 5 Silo (21-3) split and both have beaten Dale. No. 4 Amber-Pocasset (21-3) allows only 30 points per game, has only lost to Dale and 6A’s No. 3 Edmond North and No. 6 Bixby and has won nine in a row. No. 6 Hartshorne (18-2) is in the tournament for the third year in a row.
Players to watch
Emma Damato and Mika Scott, Pocola: Damato, a senior, averages eight points and 4.5 assists per game. Scott, a sophomore, averages 17 points and 2.5 assists.
Tiani Ellison, Silo: The 6-foot sophomore averages 14 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Shiloh Fletcher, Howe: Averages 11.5 points and 3.6 assists.
Ashton Hackler, Hartshorne: Averaging 21.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists as Miners qualify for the state tournament for a third straight year.
Danyn Lang and Elaine Witt, Dale: Lang averages 13.7 points and Witt averages 8.2 points and 4.7 assists. Both are seniors.