6A Division II football semifinals: Bixby vs. Midwest City, Stillwater vs. Choctaw

Here are capsules for the 6A Division II football semifinals, set for Saturday at Jenks and Owasso high schools:
No. 1 Bixby vs. No. 4 Midwest City
Where: Allan Trimble Stadium, Jenks
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Tickets: $7
TV/Radio: KTBZ-1430
Records: Bixby (9-0), Midwest City (8-2)
Playoff history: Bixby has been in every 6A Division II title game since the class was formed in 2014 and seeks its sixth gold ball in seven years. The Spartans also have eight state runner-up finishes. Another storied program, Midwest City has five state titles and eight runner-up finishes. But the Bombers haven’t appeared in a championship game since 1996 when Rocky Calumus-led Jenks denied them a third consecutive gold ball, 28-17, in what is now Boone Pickens Stadium.
The matchup: In the only meetings between the schools, Bixby won tight semifinal matchups in 2017 (14-12) and 2018 (24-21) and 42-10 in last year’s quarterfinals. The teams have three common opponents this season. Bixby defeated Carl Albert 56-14, B.T. Washington 70-21 and Del City 63-27. Midwest City defeated B.T. Washington 26-7 and Del City 19-10 and lost to Carl Albert 41-26. The Spartans average 52.5 points and 502.2 yards per game, led by the passing of senior QB Mason Williams (2,248 yards, 26 TDs) and the rushing and receiving of junior RB Braylin Presley (30 TDs). The Bombers average 31 points and 352.1 yards per game, led by QB DeAngelo Irvin Jr. (1,822 passing yards, 15 TDs) and WR Makale Smith (20.9 yards per catch).
Other key players: Bixby WR Luke Hasz averages 23.1 yards per catch and has eight TDs. SS Tanner Doyle has 82 tackles, MLB Nick Wedel has 65 stops and OLB Beau Bertelli has 14 tackles for loss. … Midwest City RB Kristawn Friday averages 5.8 yards per carry. Lejaylyn Long Jackson has 69 tackles and 10 TFLs.
Notable: Bixby’ hasn’t lost a game since its 2018 opener and has won 34 in a row. … Midwest City won 31 consecutive games from Sept. 2, 1994 to Sept. 20, 1996. … Bixby’s Mason Williams has passed for 8,964 yards and a school-record 109 TDs over three seasons. … Presley, a junior standout with offers from OSU, Tulsa, KU and others, is nearing 5,000 combined rushing and receiving yards and has 72 TDs over three years. … Midwest City’s Darrell Hall coached B.T. Washington to a state title in 2010 and is 61-36 in his ninth year at the Bombers’ helm. … Loren Montgomery is 92-37 in 11 seasons as Bixby’s head coach.
No. 2 Stillwater vs. No. 4 Choctaw
Where: Owasso Stadium, Owasso
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Tickets: $7
Radio: KVRO-101.1 (Stillwater)
Records: Stillwater (9-0), Choctaw (8-3)
Playoff history: Stillwater was runner-up to Bixby for the last two 6A Division II state titles and seeks its seventh finals appearance. The Pioneers won their only gold ball in 1967 but came agonizingly close to another in Edmond last December when Bixby scored with 1:04 left to pull out a 40-36 triumph. Choctaw defeated Putnam North 20-7 last week and advances to play Stillwater in the semifinals for the second straight year. The Yellowjackets won their only gold ball in 1960. Their 2019 playoff win at Muskogee was their first in 39 years.
The matchup: Stillwater defeated Choctaw 74-14 in the 2019 regular season and 62-12 in the playoff semifinals. The teams did not meet in 2020 because Choctaw was moved from the western-based District 6AII-1 to compete in District 6AII-2. Stillwater leads the overall series 17-2-1. The Pioneers average 511,4 yards and 50.9 points per game, led by RB Qwontrel Walker (1,739 yards, 29 TDs), QB Caleb Allen (1,879 passing yards, 19 TDs) and WR Steven Brown (579 receiving yards, 8 TDs). Choctaw averages 393 yards and 28.4 points per game. Sophomore QB Steele Wasel has passed for 2,163 yards, rushed for 504 and accounted for 27 TDs. La’trell Ray has rushed for 1,016 yards and eight TDs.
Other key players: Senior CB Tevin Williams, a Baylor commit, has 36 tackles and one interception. MLB Gabe Brown has a team-leading 95 tackles and seven TFLs and has committed to OSU. DE/TE Luke McEndoo has 57 tackles and 13 catches. … Choctaw CB Jordan Mukes, an OU commit, has three interceptions and 62 tackles. The Yellowjackets played most of the season without injured WR Chase Jackson, a TCU commit.
Notable: Counting one forfeit in 2020, Stillwater is 33-2 over three seasons. … Tucker Barnard is 70-38 in his 10th year at the Pioneers' helm. …Choctaw’s Jake Corbin is 26-16 in his fourth season with the Yellowjackets. … Corbin was head coach at Sapulpa in 2015, at Del City in 2016 and has also worked at Union and Broken Arrow.
