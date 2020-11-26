6A Division II football semifinals: Bixby vs. Midwest City, Stillwater vs. Choctaw

Playoff history: Stillwater was runner-up to Bixby for the last two 6A Division II state titles and seeks its seventh finals appearance. The Pioneers won their only gold ball in 1967 but came agonizingly close to another in Edmond last December when Bixby scored with 1:04 left to pull out a 40-36 triumph. Choctaw defeated Putnam North 20-7 last week and advances to play Stillwater in the semifinals for the second straight year. The Yellowjackets won their only gold ball in 1960. Their 2019 playoff win at Muskogee was their first in 39 years.

The matchup: Stillwater defeated Choctaw 74-14 in the 2019 regular season and 62-12 in the playoff semifinals. The teams did not meet in 2020 because Choctaw was moved from the western-based District 6AII-1 to compete in District 6AII-2. Stillwater leads the overall series 17-2-1. The Pioneers average 511,4 yards and 50.9 points per game, led by RB Qwontrel Walker (1,739 yards, 29 TDs), QB Caleb Allen (1,879 passing yards, 19 TDs) and WR Steven Brown (579 receiving yards, 8 TDs). Choctaw averages 393 yards and 28.4 points per game. Sophomore QB Steele Wasel has passed for 2,163 yards, rushed for 504 and accounted for 27 TDs. La’trell Ray has rushed for 1,016 yards and eight TDs.