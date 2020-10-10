4A volleyball: Lincoln Christian captures third straight title

MOORE — In season where uncertainty reigned every single day, Lincoln Christian was able to make it to the finish line — and with a third consecutive title on top of that.

After cruising past Holland Hall and Cascia Hall to reach the Class 4A championship match at Westmoore High School, second-ranked Lincoln Christian knocked off No. 5 Christian Heritage in straight sets, 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-19) to pick up the program’s fourth overall state championship.

The COVID-19 pandemic “hit our team early on this season,” Lincoln Christian coach Deidra Rader said. “We went to the Union tournament, and I knew I would have such a strong team. But we were missing a few of our players, and while we didn’t finish last, it showed our adaptability and flexibility, and it gave our underclassmen some chances that I wouldn’t have normally gotten.”

But at the core of the Bulldogs’ season were seven seniors who guided the way. It was Naya Ross, Abby Cunningham, Micah Clayton, Eva Trompler, Raena Marick, Bayleigh Smith and Hope Keltner who led the Bulldogs to a 30-10 season that ended with a championship.

“It never gets any easier, and it never gets less sweet,” Rader said. “It’s memorable this season because of having seven seniors that all did an amazing job of lifting each other up.”