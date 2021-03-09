4A girls roundup: Fort Gibson upsets No. 1 Classen in opening round of state tournament

Holland Hall shot just 17.2% in the first half, but that didn’t diminish its confidence. It showed on the court as star sophomore guard Elise Hill repeatedly told her teammates they were still in the game.

They heard her.

With Hill and Kayla Johnson leading the way, Holland Hall went on a 22-9 run in the second quarter and momentarily took the lead as Ava Greer knocked down a jump shot early in the fourth quarter. The teams battled back and forth until Surber iced the game.

As Tuttle had a 1-point advantage in the final seconds of the game, Surber stole a Holland Hall pass and took it all the way on the other end for the score.

But she wasn’t done yet.

On the inbound, she stole the ball again and was fouled.

Hill finished with 22 points and Johnson finished with 14 as Holland Hall came up short.

Tuttle will play Anadarko in the semifinals at State Fair Arena at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anadarko 57, Grove 35

Lexi Foreman secured the ball and dribbled down the court on the fast break after another defensive stop.