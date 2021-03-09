4A girls roundup: Fort Gibson upsets No. 1 Classen in opening round of state tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Fort Gibson pulled off a big upset at the Big House.
The Tigers beat top-ranked Classen SAS 39-29, advancing to a semifinal matchup against Weatherford at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Jordan Gann led Fort Gibson with 13 points and Reese Weeb had nine, but the Tigers' defense is what was most impressive.
Classen SAS star junior Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, one of the nation’s top recruits in her class, was held to five points and finished 2-of-8 from the field.
As a team, Classen SAS made just 11-of-48 shots.
“I think what you saw was team basketball,” Fort Gibson coach Chuck London said. “Not that they (Classen SAS) don’t, but that’s what we do.”
Classen SAS had just one loss (Tulsa Union) entering Tuesday’s game.
Fort Gibson, which has made 21 state tournament appearances, was in a unique position.
“We got to play the underdog role,” London said. “We don’t get to do that much. I think our kids relished it.”
Tuttle 54, Holland Hall 50
Holland Hall put together a big second-half comeback, but Tuttle survived after Madi Surber’s late steals and scores. Landry Allen finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks in Tuttle’s win, but Surber was the hero.
Holland Hall shot just 17.2% in the first half, but that didn’t diminish its confidence. It showed on the court as star sophomore guard Elise Hill repeatedly told her teammates they were still in the game.
They heard her.
With Hill and Kayla Johnson leading the way, Holland Hall went on a 22-9 run in the second quarter and momentarily took the lead as Ava Greer knocked down a jump shot early in the fourth quarter. The teams battled back and forth until Surber iced the game.
As Tuttle had a 1-point advantage in the final seconds of the game, Surber stole a Holland Hall pass and took it all the way on the other end for the score.
But she wasn’t done yet.
On the inbound, she stole the ball again and was fouled.
Hill finished with 22 points and Johnson finished with 14 as Holland Hall came up short.
Tuttle will play Anadarko in the semifinals at State Fair Arena at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Anadarko 57, Grove 35
Lexi Foreman secured the ball and dribbled down the court on the fast break after another defensive stop.
When the Grove defender cut her off, Forman dished the pass to Layni Zinn, who was standing wide open underneath the basket. Zinn rose and scored the layup to extend Anadarko’s lead.
With smothering defense, Anadarko topped Grove 57-35. Anadarko allowed just four points in the first quarter, which led to its big win.
Rory Geer led Grove with 10 points. Kolby Boyett backed her with seven points.
Weatherford 48, Verdigris 29
Weatherford’s defense never let Verdigris get into a rhythm when the teams met at State Fair Arena.
Allowing just five points in each of the first two quarters, Weatherford jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 48-29 victory.
Sophomore Jordan Hoffman and senior Arkansas signee Ashlyn Sage led Weatherford offensively as the duo combined to outscore Verdigris, which made just eight of 40 shots from the field and finished 2 of 20 from 3-point range.
Hoffman had 20 points, and the 6-foot-2 Sage finished with 12 points and five rebounds.
Tuttle 54, Holland Hall 50
Tuttle;14;15;9;16;--;54
Holland Hall;6;7;22;15;--;50
Tuttle: Allen 22, Surber 13, Periman 7, Kopf 6, Driver 3, Wilson 2, Rehl 1
Holland Hall: Hill 22, Johnson 14, Fugate 8, Greer 4, Regalado 2
Anadarko 57, Grove 35
Anadarko;15;17;14;11;--;57
Grove;4;13;6;12;--;35
Anadarko: Borden 18, La. Zinn 15, Foreman 14, Li. Zinn 4, Passi 2
Grove: R. Geer 10, Boyett 7, Bacon 5, E. Geer 4, Gregg 3, Collins 3, Morris 2, Dair 1
Fort Gibson 39, OKC Classen SAS 29
Fort Gibson;5;10;12;12;--;39
OKC Classen SAS;7;5;14;3;--;29
Fort Gibson: Gann 13, Webb 9, Whiteley 7, Shieldnight 6, Foutch 2, London 2
OKC Classen SAS: Gray 18, Harrison 5, Littlepage-Buggs 5, Sutton 1
Weatherford 48, Verdigris 29
Verdigris;5;5;10;9;--;29
Weatherford;13;5;16;14;--;48
Verdigris: L. Borgstadt 12, M. Borgstadt 8, Chancellor 4, Blackwell 3, Jones 2
Weatherford: Hoffman 20, Sage 12, Brown 6, Bayless 4, Price 3, Daniel 3