4A football final: Wagoner, Clinton meet in the championship game for the third time

No. 1 Wagoner vs. No. 4 Clinton
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Wantland Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond
Tickets: $10
TV: NFHSnetwork.com ($10.99)
Records: Wagoner 13-0, Clinton 8-3
James Aydelott’s Fox 23 Forecast: Partly cloudy, 44 degrees at kickoff, NW wind 9 mph
Playoff history
The teams have met four times, all in the playoffs, and three times in the 4A championship game. Clinton won 20-7 in the 2005 final at the University of Oklahoma, and Wagoner won 23-0 in the 2011 final in Boone Pickens Stadium. Wagoner also defeated Clinton 45-21 in the 2015 quarterfinals. The Bulldogs won consecutive state titles in 2014, ’15 and ’16 and seek their fifth gold ball in 10 seasons. They were also runners-up in 2010 to OKC Douglass and in 1945 to Woodward when a flu outbreak prevented them from appearing for the title game. Clinton has won 16 state football titles and has finished runner-up nine times.
Last meeting
On Nov. 20, 2015, Malcolm Rodriguez passed for three TDs and rushed for two, leading a 45-21 quarterfinal win that extended the Bulldogs’ winning streak to 21. The streak eventually grew to a state-record 48 before ending in November 2017.
Last year’s state final
Jayden Mankin rushed for 92 yards and one TD and had a game-high eight tackles as Poteau captured its first state football crown with a 9-7 win over Weatherford before an estimated 6,000 at Wantland Stadium.
Key players
Clinton: RB/FS Artel Bryson has rushed for 1,094 yards this season, averaging 9.4 yards per carry. He’s also the team’s second-leading tackler with 93 stops. Bryson caught a 30-yard TD pass from Zade Cisneros on a flanker reverse in the 10-7 semifinal win over Blanchard and totals 40 career all-purpose TDs. QB/LB Caden Powell is a strong inside runner and leads the Red Tornadoes in tackles with 102. Sophomore LB Javion Hill has 80 stops.
Wagoner: RB Braden Drake has rushed for 1,763 yards and 32 TDs and averages 9.3 yards per carry. He also has four pass interceptions, one off the team lead held by Chase Nanni with five. QB Sawyer Jones is completing 66% of his passes (89-for-135) and has accounted for 1,744 yards and 15 TDs. Nanni has 22 receptions for 421 yards and five TDs. DE Isaac Smith, a Texas Tech commit and LBs Trey Gause, Kaden Charboneau, Gabe Goodnight and NuNu Clayton lead a defense that has forced 37 turnovers and allowed only 5.7 points per game. Gause has a team-leading 130 tackles, Charboneau has 110 and four players have at least 20 tackles for loss.
Notable: Wagoner has shut out six opponents this season, tying the 2011 championship team for a school record. … The Bulldogs haven’t allowed more than 14 points in a game all season. … Dale Condict is 180-29 in 16 seasons at the Wagoner helm. … John Higbee, a previous Clinton assistant, is 25-10 in his third year at helm. … Since a fourth-place finish in District 4A-1, the Red Tornadoes have won three straight in the playoffs.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!