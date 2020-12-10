4A football final: Wagoner, Clinton meet in the championship game for the third time

No. 1 Wagoner vs. No. 4 Clinton

Playoff history

The teams have met four times, all in the playoffs, and three times in the 4A championship game. Clinton won 20-7 in the 2005 final at the University of Oklahoma, and Wagoner won 23-0 in the 2011 final in Boone Pickens Stadium. Wagoner also defeated Clinton 45-21 in the 2015 quarterfinals. The Bulldogs won consecutive state titles in 2014, ’15 and ’16 and seek their fifth gold ball in 10 seasons. They were also runners-up in 2010 to OKC Douglass and in 1945 to Woodward when a flu outbreak prevented them from appearing for the title game. Clinton has won 16 state football titles and has finished runner-up nine times.