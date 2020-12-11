4A football final: Wagoner, Clinton have similar look

Wagoner’s No. 1 Bulldogs might be up against a mirror image of themselves Saturday when the Class 4A football final unfolds in Edmond.
Like the Bulldogs, the No. 4 Clinton Red Tornadoes do things the old-fashioned way. They run the ball, keep turnovers to a minimum and rely on their defense.
“It’s pretty similar stuff,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. “They’re gonna try to control the ball and shorten the game.”
Condict said he suspects that third-year Clinton coach John Higbee is heavily influenced by former legendary Red Tornadoes coach Mike Lee, who guided the program to nine state titles and six runner-up finishes over 24 seasons (1990-2013).
Higbee, a Dewey native, worked as an assistant under Lee and calls him a mentor.
Clinton has a remarkable 16 state titles — third in the state behind Ada’s 19 and Jenks’ 17 — and will be making its 26th finals appearance.
But this will be the first in eight years. Higbee was head coach at Purcell in 2017 when the Red Tornadoes missed the playoffs for the first time in 28 years.
In agreeing to take over the program, he said he wanted to build on what has come before.
“I didn’t come back here to reinvent the wheel. This is one of the great programs in Oklahoma football, and I want to get it back to where it was,” he said.
Clinton went 11-2 and reached the semifinals in Higbee’s first year, went 6-5 last year and came alive in the 2020 playoffs after finishing fourth in District 4A-1. They won at defending 4A state champ Poteau in the quarterfinals and eliminated 4A-2 champ Blanchard last Friday.
Boasting one of the strongest defenses in school history, Wagoner (13-0) has allowed allow only 5.7 points per game and has six shutouts, tying a school record.
Clinton (8-3) allows only 12.7 points per game overall and has given up a total of only 30 points in three postseason contests.
It could mean a low-scoring game when the teams decide a 4A football title for the third time.
Clinton won 20-7 at the University of Oklahoma in 2005, Condict’s first year at the Wagoner helm. He and the Bulldogs got revenge with a 23-0 win in the 2011 final in OSU’s Boone Pickens Stadium.
Wagoner went on to win three consecutive gold balls (2014-16) and will be looking for a fifth over the past 10 seasons.
Wagoner has forced a whopping 37 turnovers and is at +22 for the season. Clinton has forced 25 turnovers and is at +17.
Isaac Smith, a Texas Tech commit, and linebackers Trey Gause, Kaden Charboneau, Gabe Goodnight and NuNu Clayton have combined for 460 tackles to lead the Bulldogs.
Clinton is led by quarterback/linebacker Caden Powell’s 102 tackles and another 93 by Artel Bryson, a big-play back who can attack from various angles. At Blanchard, he caught a flanker-reverse pass from Zade Cisneros for his team’s only TD.
“He’s a big, strong kid and they find lots of ways to get him the ball,” Condict said.
