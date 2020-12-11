4A football final: Wagoner, Clinton have similar look

Wagoner’s No. 1 Bulldogs might be up against a mirror image of themselves Saturday when the Class 4A football final unfolds in Edmond.

Like the Bulldogs, the No. 4 Clinton Red Tornadoes do things the old-fashioned way. They run the ball, keep turnovers to a minimum and rely on their defense.

“It’s pretty similar stuff,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. “They’re gonna try to control the ball and shorten the game.”

Condict said he suspects that third-year Clinton coach John Higbee is heavily influenced by former legendary Red Tornadoes coach Mike Lee, who guided the program to nine state titles and six runner-up finishes over 24 seasons (1990-2013).

Higbee, a Dewey native, worked as an assistant under Lee and calls him a mentor.

Clinton has a remarkable 16 state titles — third in the state behind Ada’s 19 and Jenks’ 17 — and will be making its 26th finals appearance.

But this will be the first in eight years. Higbee was head coach at Purcell in 2017 when the Red Tornadoes missed the playoffs for the first time in 28 years.

In agreeing to take over the program, he said he wanted to build on what has come before.