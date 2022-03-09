3A boys state roundup: No. 1 Oklahoma Christian School downs Vinita

Luke Gray finished with 24 points and six rebounds to lead No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Christian School past Vinita, 49-38, in the Class 3A boys state quarterfinals Wednesday at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

Gray scored in double digits in the first quarter and helped the Saints to an early lead, but foul trouble sat him on the bench for most of the second quarter. Vinita capitalized, taking a lead heading into halftime. It didn’t last long, though, as Gray scored nine points in the third quarter and dominated on both ends, even with further foul trouble, as OCS (23-5) prevailed.

For unranked Vinita (22-8), Paul Glasscock and Nolan Martins scored 10 points.

Marlow 52, Roland 43: Although Class 3A seventh-ranked Roland attempted to come back in the fourth quarter, No. 4 Marlow dominated in the first three quarters and held on for a 52-43 victory Wednesday evening at State Fair Arena.

Josiah Johnson scored 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting for Marlow (22-3), which last won a game in the state tournament 50 years ago to the day.

Roland (16-9) was down 21 at the end of the third quarter but hit seven 3s in the final quarter to try and mount a comeback.

OKC Millwood 56, Kingston 39: Freshman Jaden Nickens led all scorers with 19 points as OKC Millwood (20-6) defeated No. 18 Kingston 56-39 on Wednesday. Rickey Hunt finished with 13 points and four steals.

No. 2 Millwood’s defense was stout down the stretch and closed the game on an 26-9 run after Kingston (20-8) tied it 30-30 late in the third quarter.

The win was Millwood’s 70th all-time in the state tournament, which broke a tie with Central for the most by a boys program in state history.