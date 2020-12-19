 Skip to main content
2A state final: Metro Christian 48, Washington, Okla. 37

2A state final: Metro Christian 48, Washington, Okla. 37

Metro Christian vs. Washington

Metro Christian waits to make an entrance before taking on Washington, Okla. in the 2A state title game at the University of Central Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium in Edmond.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

HOW THEY SCORED

Metro Christian;7;21;6;14;--;48

Washington;3;7;7;20;--;37

A: 3,150

First quarter

WO: FG, Kaden DuBois 53, 9:30

MC: Breck Nauman 7 pass from Kirk Francis (Caden Combs kick), 0:00

Second quarter

MC: Cade Gibson 20 pass from Francis (Combs kick), 4:07

WO: Chase Allison 2 run (DuBois kick), 0:57

MC: Junior Simpson 38 pass from Francis (Combs kick), 0:21

MC: Malachi Penland 14 pass from Francis (Combs kick), 0:00

Third quarter

MC: Nauman 28 pass from Francis (kick blocked), 3:33

WO: Allison 2 run (DuBois kick), 0:00

Fourth quarter

WO: Jamison Holland 9 pass from Emitt Wilk (DuBois kick), 8:47

MC: Simpson 6 pass from Larry Edwards (Combs kick), 6:37

WO: Kelton Schultz 3 run (DuBois kick), 3:01

MC: Colton Cook 15 run (Combs kick), 1:13

WO: Wilk 26 run, 0:00

TEAMS

;MC;WO

First downs;19;24

by rushing;3;16

by passing;14;3

by penalty;2;5

Rushing yards;37;240

Passing yards;373;78

Passing;30-47-0;8-15-1

Offensive plays;57;72

Total yards;410;318

Avg. per play;7.2;4.4

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;3-1

Penalties-Yds;10-83;6-78

Punts-Avg.;5-27.6;3-37.7

Punt returns-Yds;2-5;2-12

Kickoff returns-Yds;2-11;7-105

Interceptions-Yds;1-0;0-0

Fumble returns-Yds;1-20;0-0

Possession time;18:29;29:25

3rd downs;7-13;4-14

4th downs;1-1;3-4

Sacks by-Yds;6-46;2-10

Metro Christian

RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

L. Korir;3;17;0;19

C. Cook;3;14;1;15

T. Campbel;1;12;0;12

K. Francis;2;1;0;8

TEAM;1;-7;0;0

PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD

K. Francis;29-44;367;0;5

L. Edwards;1-1;6;0;1

C. Cook;0-2;0;0;0

RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

J. Simpson;8;144;2;45

M. Penland;7;78;1;20

B. Nauman;5;65;2;28

C. Gibson;3;53;1;28

L. Edwards;3;31;0;16

L. Korir;4;2;0;5

KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts

C. Combs;6-7;0-0;5-27.6

RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum

L. Edwards;1-5

L. Korir;1-0

J. Simpson;;1-11

C. Cook;;1-0

M. Penland;;;1-0

D. Gilman;;;;1-20

TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks

C. Gibson;14;10;24;7.5;3

D. Gilman;4;12;16;3.5;2.5

M. Penland;2;7;9

L. Edwards;5;3;8

D. Dancer;3;4;7;0.5

T. Campbell;4;0;4

J. Cloyde;1;3;4;0.5

S. McCoy;0;4;4;0.5

C. Cook;3;0;3

B. Wolfe;1;2;3;0.5;0.5

B. Simpson;0;3;3

E. Hodges;2;0;2

I. Penland;1;1;2

W. Long;1;0;1

L. Korir;0;1;1

Washington, OK

RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

C. Allison;23;98;2;28

E. Wilk;22;93;1;34

K. Schultz;5;38;1;14

L. Steele;1;23;0;23

J. Sanchez;3;-3;0;2

TEAM;3;-9;0;0

PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD

E. Wilk;8-15;78;1;1

RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

J. Holland;3;42;1;23

K. Schultz;3;32;0;18

J. Sanchez;1;4;0;4

L. Steele;1;0;0;0

KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts

K. DuBois;4-4;1-2;3-37.7

RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum

J. Sanchez;1-9;2-14

E. Wilk;1-3

B. Arthur;;3-76

L. Steele;;1-15

R. Stephens;;1;0

TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks

K. Scott;4;3;7

L. Steele;3;3;6

J. Sanchez;1;4;5;0.5

J. Holland;3;0;3

J. Sanchez;2;1;3

R. Stephens;2;1;3

K. Schultz;1;2;3;0.5;0.5

B. Skelton;1;2;3;0.5;0.5

R. Scott;1;1;2;1.5;1

E. Wilk;1;1;2

C. Allison;1;1;2

C. Beller;1;0;1

H. Milner;0;1;1

K. Norman;0;1;1

K. DuBois;0;1;1

L. Spaulding;0;1;1

J. Wells;0;1;1

