2021 Ms. Inside: B.T. Washington's Aunisty Smith

Aunisty Smith

B.T. Washington • 5-10 • Forward • Jr.

FROM COACH RABU LEYVA

“Aunisty fills up the (statistics) sheet night in and night out. She’s gotten better every year she’s been in the program. She came in as a shooter (as a freshman), but she comes back every year with something new in her game. Her goal this year was to be the most complete player she could be. When she goes to college, she doesn’t want to be just a scorer. She wants to be able to affect games in other ways. College coaches are seeing somebody who’s gonna work hard to make herself better. I think that’s why she has all of these scholarship offers.”