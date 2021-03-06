2021 Mr. Outside: Regent Prep's Nate Beitel

Nate Beitel
Regent Prep • 6-5 • Guard • Jr.
Season averages: 18 points; 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.5 defensive deflections
Votes received: 1,359
Next five vote-getters: Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby; Garrett Long, Adair; Marlo Fox, Sand Springs (2020 Mr. Outside runner-up); Marcal Johnson, Rogers (2020 Mr. Outside winner); Anthony Pritchard, Webster
FROM HEAD COACH KERWIN DEES
"Nate is on a short list of players, that I have coached since 1976, that devotes enormous time on his own in developing his skills. He is a phenomenal shooter, and he shoots hundreds of shots a week outside of practice time. He also plays AAU basketball. He is often early to the gym and last to leave. Nate has often made 80 or more out of 100 on 3-point shots on the shooting gun, while working out on his own. This year, he raised his game to a new level with physical development last summer, that saw his vertical jump take a huge increase. This allowed him to shoot over people and to record dunks during games this year."
BEITEL ON BEING MR. OUTSIDE
"It's exciting. I'm thankful to everyone who voted for me, it's an honor. I love our community and how it bands together.“
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Shot 43% on 3-point field goals, 73% on free throws, averaged 2.5 deflections per game and committed only 1.8 turnovers. Helped lead the Rams to a 14-7 record and a regional title, falling just short of the Class A state tournament after an overtime loss to state runner-up Garber in the area final. Beitel said his best game was when he scored a season-high 30 points in a 58-57 win over Lincoln Christian on Jan. 5. Selected as the World's player of the week with 81 points in three wins from Feb. 8-14.
FAVORITES
Athlete: Devin Booker — “Our games are similar. He has been a great scorer at every level and that's how I want to play.”
Movie: "Goodfellas"
TV show: “Sherlock” — "Our minds work similarly."
Musical artist: Chance the Rapper
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World