2021 Mr. Outside: Regent Prep's Nate Beitel

Nate Beitel

Regent Prep • 6-5 • Guard • Jr.

FROM HEAD COACH KERWIN DEES

"Nate is on a short list of players, that I have coached since 1976, that devotes enormous time on his own in developing his skills. He is a phenomenal shooter, and he shoots hundreds of shots a week outside of practice time. He also plays AAU basketball. He is often early to the gym and last to leave. Nate has often made 80 or more out of 100 on 3-point shots on the shooting gun, while working out on his own. This year, he raised his game to a new level with physical development last summer, that saw his vertical jump take a huge increase. This allowed him to shoot over people and to record dunks during games this year."