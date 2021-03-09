2021 Mr. Inside: Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow

Anthony Allen
Broken Arrow
6-5
Forward
Jr.
Season averages: 14 points; 8.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists
Votes received: 3,178
Next five vote-getters: Boaz Camp, Regent Prep; Marquel Sutton, Rogers; Kyler Mann, Owasso (2020 Mr. Inside runner-up); Xavier Glenn, Bixby; Caden Fry, Owasso
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
The Tigers are 9-3 since he returned to the lineup after going 5-4 when he was sidelined for the first nine games. Helped the Tigers reach the Class 6A state tournament for the first time since 2018. In his first three games of the season, he averaged 13 rebounds during the Shawnee Invitational. Scored 20 of his team’s 24 points in the fourth quarter of a 54-44 victory over Enid in a regional opener. For the game, he went 8-of-10 from the field and 8-of-8 on free throws. Had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Bixby.
FROM HEAD COACH BEAU WALLACE
“He’s a difference maker. He can score, but he loves to play defense more. His ability to time people’s shots and block shots is exceptional. And a lot of times, his blocks keep the ball in play. He is very athletic. It’s been so fun to watch him grow and get better every day.”
ALLEN ON BEING MR. INSIDE
“I would like to thank my dad (Kali) for helping and supporting me through everything.”
FAVORITES
Athlete: Damian Lillard
Movie: “Creed”
TV series: “The Flash”
Musical Artist: Polo G
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World