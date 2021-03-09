 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Mr. Inside: Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow

2021 Mr. Inside: Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow

{{featured_button_text}}
Bixby vs Broken Arrow (copy) (copy)

Mr. Inside winner Anthony Allen of Broken Arrow blocks a shot by Bixby’s Parker Friedrichsen, the Mr. Outside runner-up.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Anthony Allen

Broken Arrow

6-5

Forward

Jr.

Season averages: 14 points; 8.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists

Votes received: 3,178

Next five vote-getters: Boaz Camp, Regent Prep; Marquel Sutton, Rogers; Kyler Mann, Owasso (2020 Mr. Inside runner-up); Xavier Glenn, Bixby; Caden Fry, Owasso

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

The Tigers are 9-3 since he returned to the lineup after going 5-4 when he was sidelined for the first nine games. Helped the Tigers reach the Class 6A state tournament for the first time since 2018. In his first three games of the season, he averaged 13 rebounds during the Shawnee Invitational. Scored 20 of his team’s 24 points in the fourth quarter of a 54-44 victory over Enid in a regional opener. For the game, he went 8-of-10 from the field and 8-of-8 on free throws. Had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Bixby.

FROM HEAD COACH BEAU WALLACE

“He’s a difference maker. He can score, but he loves to play defense more. His ability to time people’s shots and block shots is exceptional. And a lot of times, his blocks keep the ball in play. He is very athletic. It’s been so fun to watch him grow and get better every day.”

ALLEN ON BEING MR. INSIDE

“I would like to thank my dad (Kali) for helping and supporting me through everything.”

FAVORITES

Athlete: Damian Lillard

Movie: “Creed”

TV series: “The Flash”

Musical Artist: Polo G

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

+1 
AnthonyAllen21 (copy) (copy) (copy)

Allen

 Barry Lewis

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten on the best month of the year

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News