2021 Mr. Inside: Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow

The Tigers are 9-3 since he returned to the lineup after going 5-4 when he was sidelined for the first nine games. Helped the Tigers reach the Class 6A state tournament for the first time since 2018. In his first three games of the season, he averaged 13 rebounds during the Shawnee Invitational. Scored 20 of his team’s 24 points in the fourth quarter of a 54-44 victory over Enid in a regional opener. For the game, he went 8-of-10 from the field and 8-of-8 on free throws. Had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Bixby.