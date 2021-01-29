This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we'll unveil our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue All-World week with volleyball:
Athlete of the year finalists
The volleyball player of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event on June 29.
Audrey Buford
BISHOP KELLEY • SENIOR
The 5-foot-9 team captain landed all sorts of accolades in 2020, including selections on all-tournament teams at Union, Jenks and Bishop Kelley. Buford led the Comets in serve attempts (521), aces (66) and assists (617). Buford added 307 kills, 37 blocks and 316 digs all en route to another state championship for Bishop Kelley.
Mikiah Perdue
JENKS • JUNIOR
Middle blocker was second on the Trojans with 192 kills and a .210 hitting percentage in 2020, and she was the torch carrier with 97 blocks. Perdue added 42 digs while leading Jenks to a 26-8 record and to the 6A state tournament in 2020.
Bella Wakley
VICTORY CHRISTIAN • JUNIOR
Another year, another title for Victory Christian with Wakley as another key piece of the Conquerors' success. As a six-rotation player, Wakley compiled an impressive season with 566 kills, a .258 hitting percentage, 24 blocks and 437 digs. She also added 39 aces for the Conquerors, who won their fourth straight state championship. Sister Jaxie, now playing at Oral Roberts, was last year's All-World Volleyball Player of the Year.
First team
Beth Bayless, Regent Prep, Jr.
Audrey Buford, Bishop Kelley, Sr.
Abby Cunningham, Lincoln Christian, Sr.
Mia Otten, Bartlesville, Jr.
Mikiah Perdue, Jenks, Jr.
Bella Wakley, Victory Christian, Jr.
Coach of the year: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley
Honorable mention
Bartlesville: Sydney Collins
Bishop Kelley: Emma Frette, Jessica Shildt, Curry Kendall
Bixby: Avery Bernazard, Baylea Norris, Abby Shook, Olivia Vance, Raegan Vernon, Taya Vinyard
Broken Arrow: Olivia Boss, Halle Bullen, Mackenzie McGuire, Callie Mullins
Cascia Hall: Chandler Eby, Erin Coulon
Catoosa: Daisy Scott, Kinzey Jackson, Breanna Dossey
Collinsville: Gentry Weiser, Paris Hamilton, Lexi Green, Mackenize Weygand
Coweta: Kaycee Stiles, Allyson Mercer, Alexxia Mercer
East Central: Yanela Trejo, Mary Hitz
Glenpool: Hope Winkle, Olivia Olele, Kirsty Blair
Inola: Kylee Day, Madison Courtney
Jenks: Honda Figueroa, Sophie Bufogle, Megan Salyer
Lincoln Christian: Hope Keltner, Micah Clayton, Raena Manck
Metro Christian: Abby Morris, Eden Wagner
Muskogee: Chloe Lamont
Oologah: Gracie Thoenen, Amy Kohler
Owasso: Gabby Guerrero
Regent Prep: Ella Drake, Katie Panter
Rejoice Christian: Emma England, Tara Shaw
Sand Springs: Madison Blaylock
Sapulpa: Lilly Horath, Kyleigh Sizemore, Jessica Thompson, Ryann Hoey
Skiatook: Karson Pirtle, Piper Lorenzo, Josie Reed
Summit Christian: Aidan Falcon, Morgan Van Holt
Tahlequah: Josie Foster, Natalie Porter
Union: Tierney Jackson, Emily Ludwig
Verdigris: Logan Hamilton, Morgan Borgstadt
Victory Christian: Hannah Warlick, Jessa Gilyard, Zoe Samuels, Jules Lemons
Wagoner: Marlee Medlin, Grace Jones, Anna Holmes
How the team was picked
Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.
Previous winners
Player of the year
2019: Jaxie Wakley, Victory Christian
2018: Ally Stoner, Jenks
2017: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs
2016: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs
2015: Anabella Pope, Jenks
2014: Serena Mar, Lincoln Christian
2013: Josie Gandall, Bishop Kelley
2012: Claire Kelley, Bishop Kelley
2011: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley
2010: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley
2009: Hayley Butler, Bishop Kelley
2008: Amy Lewis, Bishop Kelley
2007: Dana Powell, Cascia Hall
2006: Paige Erickson, Jenks
2005: Moira Gallagher, Bishop Kelley
Coach of the Year
2019: Beth Roe, Metro Christian
2018: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley
2017: Dan Donohue, Victory Christian
2016: Mike Christie, Regent Prep
2015: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley
2014: Tanna Smith, Jenks
2013: Ashley Jurgensmeyer, Edison
2012: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley
2011: Jenny Duncan, Cascia Hall
2010: Zac Briscoe, Lincoln Christian
2009: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley
2008: Michelle Cantrell, Owasso
2007: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley
2006: Beth Erickson, Jenks
2005: Drew Tiger, Cascia Hall