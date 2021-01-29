This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we'll unveil our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue All-World week with volleyball:

Athlete of the year finalists

The volleyball player of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event on June 29.

Audrey Buford

BISHOP KELLEY • SENIOR

The 5-foot-9 team captain landed all sorts of accolades in 2020, including selections on all-tournament teams at Union, Jenks and Bishop Kelley. Buford led the Comets in serve attempts (521), aces (66) and assists (617). Buford added 307 kills, 37 blocks and 316 digs all en route to another state championship for Bishop Kelley.

Mikiah Perdue

JENKS • JUNIOR

Middle blocker was second on the Trojans with 192 kills and a .210 hitting percentage in 2020, and she was the torch carrier with 97 blocks. Perdue added 42 digs while leading Jenks to a 26-8 record and to the 6A state tournament in 2020.

Bella Wakley

VICTORY CHRISTIAN • JUNIOR

Another year, another title for Victory Christian with Wakley as another key piece of the Conquerors' success. As a six-rotation player, Wakley compiled an impressive season with 566 kills, a .258 hitting percentage, 24 blocks and 437 digs. She also added 39 aces for the Conquerors, who won their fourth straight state championship. Sister Jaxie, now playing at Oral Roberts, was last year's All-World Volleyball Player of the Year.

First team

Beth Bayless, Regent Prep, Jr.

Audrey Buford, Bishop Kelley, Sr.

Abby Cunningham, Lincoln Christian, Sr.

Mia Otten, Bartlesville, Jr.

Mikiah Perdue, Jenks, Jr.

Bella Wakley, Victory Christian, Jr.

Coach of the year: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley

Honorable mention

Bartlesville: Sydney Collins

Bishop Kelley: Emma Frette, Jessica Shildt, Curry Kendall

Bixby: Avery Bernazard, Baylea Norris, Abby Shook, Olivia Vance, Raegan Vernon, Taya Vinyard

Broken Arrow: Olivia Boss, Halle Bullen, Mackenzie McGuire, Callie Mullins

Cascia Hall: Chandler Eby, Erin Coulon

Catoosa: Daisy Scott, Kinzey Jackson, Breanna Dossey

Collinsville: Gentry Weiser, Paris Hamilton, Lexi Green, Mackenize Weygand

Coweta: Kaycee Stiles, Allyson Mercer, Alexxia Mercer

East Central: Yanela Trejo, Mary Hitz

Glenpool: Hope Winkle, Olivia Olele, Kirsty Blair

Inola: Kylee Day, Madison Courtney

Jenks: Honda Figueroa, Sophie Bufogle, Megan Salyer

Lincoln Christian: Hope Keltner, Micah Clayton, Raena Manck

Metro Christian: Abby Morris, Eden Wagner

Muskogee: Chloe Lamont

Oologah: Gracie Thoenen, Amy Kohler

Owasso: Gabby Guerrero

Regent Prep: Ella Drake, Katie Panter

Rejoice Christian: Emma England, Tara Shaw

Sand Springs: Madison Blaylock

Sapulpa: Lilly Horath, Kyleigh Sizemore, Jessica Thompson, Ryann Hoey

Skiatook: Karson Pirtle, Piper Lorenzo, Josie Reed

Summit Christian: Aidan Falcon, Morgan Van Holt

Tahlequah: Josie Foster, Natalie Porter

Union: Tierney Jackson, Emily Ludwig

Verdigris: Logan Hamilton, Morgan Borgstadt

Victory Christian: Hannah Warlick, Jessa Gilyard, Zoe Samuels, Jules Lemons

Wagoner: Marlee Medlin, Grace Jones, Anna Holmes

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Previous winners

Player of the year

2019: Jaxie Wakley, Victory Christian

2018: Ally Stoner, Jenks

2017: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs

2016: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs

2015: Anabella Pope, Jenks

2014: Serena Mar, Lincoln Christian

2013: Josie Gandall, Bishop Kelley

2012: Claire Kelley, Bishop Kelley

2011: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley

2010: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley

2009: Hayley Butler, Bishop Kelley

2008: Amy Lewis, Bishop Kelley

2007: Dana Powell, Cascia Hall

2006: Paige Erickson, Jenks

2005: Moira Gallagher, Bishop Kelley

Coach of the Year

2019: Beth Roe, Metro Christian

2018: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley

2017: Dan Donohue, Victory Christian

2016: Mike Christie, Regent Prep

2015: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley

2014: Tanna Smith, Jenks

2013: Ashley Jurgensmeyer, Edison

2012: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley

2011: Jenny Duncan, Cascia Hall

2010: Zac Briscoe, Lincoln Christian

2009: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley

2008: Michelle Cantrell, Owasso

2007: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley

2006: Beth Erickson, Jenks

2005: Drew Tiger, Cascia Hall