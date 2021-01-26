This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we'll unveil our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we start with softball:

Player of the year finalists

The player of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on June 29.

Kenzie Chacon

OOLOGAH • P/1B • SENIOR

In the pitching circle, Chacon went 15-2 with a 0.90 earned run average with 172 strikeouts and only 32 walks. Chacon also logged 108⅔ innings and allowed 14 earned runs along the way. Also a first baseman, Chacon had a .385 batting average, .468 on-base percentage and .688 slugging percentage. She scored 22 runs, drove in 29 runs and had 15 extra base hits and only struck out four times all season. Chacon signed with Missouri State.

Drew Riddle

HILLDALE • P/UTILITY • SENIOR

Riddle led Hilldale to a 22-8 season with both her bat and her arm. Sporting a 0.78 earned run average, Riddle went 17-3 and pitched 107 innings. She recorded 125 strikeouts and only allowed 32 walks. She also pitched two no-hitters and one perfect game. At the plate, Riddle had a .588 batting average and .673 on-base percentage. She scored 29 runs, had 35 RBIs, to go along with 13 doubles, four triples and five home runs while guiding Hilldale to the 4A state tournament. Riddle signed to play at the University of Tulsa.

Lily Shaw

OWASSO • P/1B • SENIOR

Shaw was a nightmare for opponents to deal with in 2020. In 110 at-bats, Shaw drove in 62 runs while scoring 27, and she also recorded 16 doubles and nine home runs. Shaw had an impressive 1.477 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) with a .909 slugging percentage and .500 batting average. Shaw posted an 11-6 record in the pitching circle with a 0.98 ERA, 156 strikeouts and only nine walks.

First team

SS: McKayla Carney, Broken Arrow, Sr.

P/1B: Kenzie Chacon, Oologah, Sr.

SS: Madison Lee, Sand Springs, Sr.

2B: Rhett Looney, Pryor, Sr.

SS: Sherri Mason, Coweta, Sr.

P: Kayla Richardson, Kellyville, Sr.

P/UTIL: Drew Riddle, Hilldale, Sr.

P/1B: Lily Shaw, Owasso, Sr.

SS/3B: Jessica Watson, Jenks, Sr.

SS: Celeste Wood, Hilldale, Sr.

Coach of the year: Blake Dunn, Coweta

Honorable mention

Adair: Grace Taylor, Kylie Burgess, Elyssa Branham

Beggs: Kaci Phelps, Caylee York, Kaylee Hutton

Bishop Kelley: Rachel Avedon

Bixby: Kate Bradley

Bristow: McKenna Ingram, Kinzie Williams

Broken Arrow: Maci Cole, Emma Rote

Caney Valley: Libby Thompson, Myah Edwards

Chelsea: Carson Draeger, Devin Equels, Jaclyn Draeger, Dina Marchoud

Claremore Sequoyah: Emily Smith, Kennedi Christian

Claremore: Alyssa Poorboy, Jadyn Muns, Terran Schomick, Maddox Thomas

Collinsville: Cambrie Schlomann

Coweta: Rhilee Denton, Brooklyn Thomas, Kaylee Lott, Bailey Cooper, Chaney Helton, Whitney Holcomb, Dasia Mason, Brayden Shoefee, Tarun Robinson

Cushing: Rachel Sherwood, Katelyn Carrier, Cadeynce Lewis, Jayse Nicholas, Nakiyah Jackson

Depew: Henasie Lindley, Sydney Thompson

Dewey: Kaleena Downing, Savana Moll, Tristan Hinkle, Gabby Higbee, Briley Davis, Makenna Smith

Fort Gibson: Baleigh James, Abbye Porterfield, Jordan Hayes, Angel Lyons, Graci Williams, Erica Hornback

Haskell: Chassi Dowdy, Alex Bowden

Henryetta: Avery Miller, Jalynn Joslin, Shelby Kilhoffer, McKayla Greenhaw

Hilldale: Keely Ibarra

Hominy: Lillyan Hopper, Macy Glaviano, Kenna Maker, Jayden Johnson

Inola: Lacey Stamper, Macy Hutchinson, Allison McGowan

Jenks: Emma Lang, Emma Vickrey, Faith Russell

Kellyville: Kailyn Bearpaw, Madison Riley

Kiefer: Molly Dolan, Mazie Flud

Locust Grove: Harley Culie

Morris: Maddie Moore, Marti Yaeger

Mounds: Treysa Clay, Anna Green

Nowata: Macie Slocter, Rylee Garner

Oologah: Bailie Runner, Kiah Purdunn, Raigan McKee, Morgan Bement

Owasso: Avery Tallman, Emmalie Green, Sarah Campbell

Pawhuska: Miya Curry

Porter: Brooklyn Spencer, Brittany Welch

Pryor: Keitan Bell, Karleigh Bell

Sand Springs: Aliyah Taff

Sapulpa: Sierra Hughes, Morgan DeGraffenreid, Lexi Cahwee, Daniah Blation

Skiatook: Rylee Anglen, Bailey Henderson, Paige Castillo, Madi Drummond, Mikayla Stacy

Stillwater: Sidney McLaughlin, Alexandra Griffin

Stroud: Emma Davis, Jadyn Young, Macey Morris

Tahlequah: Lexi Hannah, Jayley Ray, Mia Allen, Mikah Vann, Hailey Enlow

Union: Delaney Mills, Maya Sheldon

Verdigris: Daeya Moses, Bailee Cravens

How the team was picked

Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown Tulsa in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Previous winners

Player of the year

2019: Savannah Evans, Broken Arrow

2018: Olivia Rains, Pryor

2017: Mary Collins, Broken Arrow

2016: Olivia Rains, Pryor

2015: Jessica Schulter, Sand Springs

2014: Caitlin Paolini, Broken Arrow

2013: Mallory Collins, Sand Springs

2012: Whitney Whitehorn, Owasso

2011: Darcy Taylor, Jenks

2010: Brooke Scott, Broken Arrow

2009: Megan Sullivan, Broken Arrow

2008: Cassidy Bowen, Claremore

2007: Jenna Schwark, Broken Arrow

2006: Shae Peterson, Broken Arrow

2005: Tiffany Swanson, Coweta

Pitcher of the Year *

2015: Olivia Rains, Pryor

2014: Madison Higley, Fort Gibson

2013: Destiny Riddle, Hilldale

2012: Elena Gambill, Broken Arrow

2011: Kayce Wooldridge, Berryhill

2010: Darcy Taylor, Jenks

2009: Paige Eden, Caney Valley

2008: Chelsea Lyon, Broken Arrow

2007: Kasha Kolb, Chelsea

2006: Jordan Kinard, Mannford

* Beginning with the 2016-17 season, the Tulsa World only named a player of the year.

Coach of the Year

2019: Jason Brown, Oologah

2018: Jeff Turtle, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2017: Matt Cloud, Tahlequah

2016: Mark Dicus, Pryor

2015: Keith Coleman, Muskogee

2014: Randall King, Broken Arrow

2013: Keith Coleman, Muskogee

2012: Andrea Vaughan, Oologah

2011: Jerry Pease, Union

2010: Jeff Owens, Jenks

2009: Jerry Pease, Union

2008: Randall King, Broken Arrow

2007: Daryl Ping, Chelsea

2006: Millard Clowers, Mannford

2005: Stan Irvine, Collinsville

All World softball: Player of the Year winners since 2005