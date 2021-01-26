This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we'll unveil our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we start with softball:
Player of the year finalists
The player of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on June 29.
Kenzie Chacon
OOLOGAH • P/1B • SENIOR
In the pitching circle, Chacon went 15-2 with a 0.90 earned run average with 172 strikeouts and only 32 walks. Chacon also logged 108⅔ innings and allowed 14 earned runs along the way. Also a first baseman, Chacon had a .385 batting average, .468 on-base percentage and .688 slugging percentage. She scored 22 runs, drove in 29 runs and had 15 extra base hits and only struck out four times all season. Chacon signed with Missouri State.
Drew Riddle
HILLDALE • P/UTILITY • SENIOR
Riddle led Hilldale to a 22-8 season with both her bat and her arm. Sporting a 0.78 earned run average, Riddle went 17-3 and pitched 107 innings. She recorded 125 strikeouts and only allowed 32 walks. She also pitched two no-hitters and one perfect game. At the plate, Riddle had a .588 batting average and .673 on-base percentage. She scored 29 runs, had 35 RBIs, to go along with 13 doubles, four triples and five home runs while guiding Hilldale to the 4A state tournament. Riddle signed to play at the University of Tulsa.
Lily Shaw
OWASSO • P/1B • SENIOR
Shaw was a nightmare for opponents to deal with in 2020. In 110 at-bats, Shaw drove in 62 runs while scoring 27, and she also recorded 16 doubles and nine home runs. Shaw had an impressive 1.477 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) with a .909 slugging percentage and .500 batting average. Shaw posted an 11-6 record in the pitching circle with a 0.98 ERA, 156 strikeouts and only nine walks.
First team
SS: McKayla Carney, Broken Arrow, Sr.
P/1B: Kenzie Chacon, Oologah, Sr.
SS: Madison Lee, Sand Springs, Sr.
2B: Rhett Looney, Pryor, Sr.
SS: Sherri Mason, Coweta, Sr.
P: Kayla Richardson, Kellyville, Sr.
P/UTIL: Drew Riddle, Hilldale, Sr.
P/1B: Lily Shaw, Owasso, Sr.
SS/3B: Jessica Watson, Jenks, Sr.
SS: Celeste Wood, Hilldale, Sr.
Coach of the year: Blake Dunn, Coweta
Honorable mention
Adair: Grace Taylor, Kylie Burgess, Elyssa Branham
Beggs: Kaci Phelps, Caylee York, Kaylee Hutton
Bishop Kelley: Rachel Avedon
Bixby: Kate Bradley
Bristow: McKenna Ingram, Kinzie Williams
Broken Arrow: Maci Cole, Emma Rote
Caney Valley: Libby Thompson, Myah Edwards
Chelsea: Carson Draeger, Devin Equels, Jaclyn Draeger, Dina Marchoud
Claremore Sequoyah: Emily Smith, Kennedi Christian
Claremore: Alyssa Poorboy, Jadyn Muns, Terran Schomick, Maddox Thomas
Collinsville: Cambrie Schlomann
Coweta: Rhilee Denton, Brooklyn Thomas, Kaylee Lott, Bailey Cooper, Chaney Helton, Whitney Holcomb, Dasia Mason, Brayden Shoefee, Tarun Robinson
Cushing: Rachel Sherwood, Katelyn Carrier, Cadeynce Lewis, Jayse Nicholas, Nakiyah Jackson
Depew: Henasie Lindley, Sydney Thompson
Dewey: Kaleena Downing, Savana Moll, Tristan Hinkle, Gabby Higbee, Briley Davis, Makenna Smith
Fort Gibson: Baleigh James, Abbye Porterfield, Jordan Hayes, Angel Lyons, Graci Williams, Erica Hornback
Haskell: Chassi Dowdy, Alex Bowden
Henryetta: Avery Miller, Jalynn Joslin, Shelby Kilhoffer, McKayla Greenhaw
Hilldale: Keely Ibarra
Hominy: Lillyan Hopper, Macy Glaviano, Kenna Maker, Jayden Johnson
Inola: Lacey Stamper, Macy Hutchinson, Allison McGowan
Jenks: Emma Lang, Emma Vickrey, Faith Russell
Kellyville: Kailyn Bearpaw, Madison Riley
Kiefer: Molly Dolan, Mazie Flud
Locust Grove: Harley Culie
Morris: Maddie Moore, Marti Yaeger
Mounds: Treysa Clay, Anna Green
Nowata: Macie Slocter, Rylee Garner
Oologah: Bailie Runner, Kiah Purdunn, Raigan McKee, Morgan Bement
Owasso: Avery Tallman, Emmalie Green, Sarah Campbell
Pawhuska: Miya Curry
Porter: Brooklyn Spencer, Brittany Welch
Pryor: Keitan Bell, Karleigh Bell
Sand Springs: Aliyah Taff
Sapulpa: Sierra Hughes, Morgan DeGraffenreid, Lexi Cahwee, Daniah Blation
Skiatook: Rylee Anglen, Bailey Henderson, Paige Castillo, Madi Drummond, Mikayla Stacy
Stillwater: Sidney McLaughlin, Alexandra Griffin
Stroud: Emma Davis, Jadyn Young, Macey Morris
Tahlequah: Lexi Hannah, Jayley Ray, Mia Allen, Mikah Vann, Hailey Enlow
Union: Delaney Mills, Maya Sheldon
Verdigris: Daeya Moses, Bailee Cravens
How the team was picked
Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown Tulsa in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.
Previous winners
Player of the year
2019: Savannah Evans, Broken Arrow
2018: Olivia Rains, Pryor
2017: Mary Collins, Broken Arrow
2016: Olivia Rains, Pryor
2015: Jessica Schulter, Sand Springs
2014: Caitlin Paolini, Broken Arrow
2013: Mallory Collins, Sand Springs
2012: Whitney Whitehorn, Owasso
2011: Darcy Taylor, Jenks
2010: Brooke Scott, Broken Arrow
2009: Megan Sullivan, Broken Arrow
2008: Cassidy Bowen, Claremore
2007: Jenna Schwark, Broken Arrow
2006: Shae Peterson, Broken Arrow
2005: Tiffany Swanson, Coweta
Pitcher of the Year *
2015: Olivia Rains, Pryor
2014: Madison Higley, Fort Gibson
2013: Destiny Riddle, Hilldale
2012: Elena Gambill, Broken Arrow
2011: Kayce Wooldridge, Berryhill
2010: Darcy Taylor, Jenks
2009: Paige Eden, Caney Valley
2008: Chelsea Lyon, Broken Arrow
2007: Kasha Kolb, Chelsea
2006: Jordan Kinard, Mannford
* Beginning with the 2016-17 season, the Tulsa World only named a player of the year.
Coach of the Year
2019: Jason Brown, Oologah
2018: Jeff Turtle, Tahlequah Sequoyah
2017: Matt Cloud, Tahlequah
2016: Mark Dicus, Pryor
2015: Keith Coleman, Muskogee
2014: Randall King, Broken Arrow
2013: Keith Coleman, Muskogee
2012: Andrea Vaughan, Oologah
2011: Jerry Pease, Union
2010: Jeff Owens, Jenks
2009: Jerry Pease, Union
2008: Randall King, Broken Arrow
2007: Daryl Ping, Chelsea
2006: Millard Clowers, Mannford
2005: Stan Irvine, Collinsville