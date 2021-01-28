Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watch now: Stephen Kittleman keys short-handed Jenks' win over Santa Fe in Jenks/Union final
OK Preps Extra

Watch now: Stephen Kittleman keys short-handed Jenks' win over Santa Fe in Jenks/Union final

  • Updated

Kittleman also helped Jenks defeat Santa Fe in the 6AI state football final last month. On Saturday, Kittleman scored 12 points as Jenks won despite being without one of its top players, Chase Martin, who had back spasms, and his father and head coach, Clay Martin, who was in Green Bay, where he will be an alternate official for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Packers and Tampa Bay.