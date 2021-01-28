This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we'll unveil our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue All-World week with girls cross country:

Athlete of the year finalists

The girls cross country athlete of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event on June 29.

Cayden Dawson

BIXBY • JUNIOR

All year, it was Dawson and Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle grinding it out for race supremacy. Dawson certainly owned the early part of the 2020 season, winning meets at Tahlequah, Broken Arrow, Holland Hall, pre-state in Edmond, Owasso and the Frontier Valley Conference — where Dawson posted a 5K time of 18:00, which was the fastest finish in the state all year long. Dawson also turned in three second-place finishes during the season at Sapulpa, the 6A regional race and the 6A state meet — where Dawson finished just behind Hinkle.

Stailee Heard

SAPULPA • SOPHOMORE

Heard compiled one of the more impressive seasons by a runner in this area in a long time. She won every race she competed in except for a third-place finish behind Cayden Dawson and Payton Hinkle at the Frontier Valley Conference meet. Heard won individual titles at Sapulpa (breaking the course record), Booker T. Washington, Choctaw, Edmond pre-state, Oklahoma Baptist University, Class 5A regional race and the 5A state meet — where she dominated and won with a 15-second cushion.

Payton Hinkle

BROKEN ARROW • JUNIOR

It took Hinkle a little while to kick it into gear in 2020, but once she did she was unbeatable. Hinkle rattled off second-place finishes at Tahlequah, Broken Arrow, Edmond pre-state and the Frontier Valley Conference meet. But once postseason races started, Hinkle never finished anywhere but first place. She won a Class 6A regional meet crown, and she followed it with a second straight state championship in Class 6A. She then captured a first-place finish at the Meet of Champions once the season was over. Was last year's All-World Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year.

First team

Natalia Cleveland, Regent Prep, Sr.

Cayden Dawson, Bixby, Jr.

Stailee Heard, Sapulpa, Soph.

Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow, Jr.

Avery Mazzei, Jenks, Jr.

Libby Rowland, Holland Hall, Sr.

Coach of the year: Blake Collins, Owasso

Honorable mention

Adair: Misty Mooney

Bartlesville: Jillian Skalicky, Lexi Smith, Emily Lechuga

Bishop Kelley: Liz Campbell, Ella Eureste, Abigail Hills, Katherine Bishop, Bella Harrison, Alexandra Borovich, Katelyn Barry

Broken Arrow: Lily Melton, Evie Noel, Averie McKnight

Cascia Hall: Avery Gonzales, Abie Dukelow, Megan Mullen, Kate Warthan, Jacqueline Perkins, Styrling Murray

Chelsea: Tylea Jones

Chouteau: Loribeth Miller

Claremore Sequoyah: Hailey McClure, Abby Pennington

Collinsville: Caydence Leclercq, Sarah Bell

Coweta: Hailey Secrest, Brelee Burcham, Anna Patterson, Macey Brooks, Ryleigh Hale

Edison: Devyn Doakes

Fort Gibson: Lexie Foutch

Inola: Miller Weast

Jenks: Ryann Barber, Tarryn Lowry, Emily Coffey, Shelby Kihega

Kiefer: Shayna Hendrix, Zoie Kiddy, Halli Kiddy

Lincoln Christian: Addison Brooks, Gabriella Degeorge, Kate Posey

Mannford: Peyton Carson

Metro Christian: Darcy Ball, Becca Haveman, Laura Storms, Caroline Sutton

Owasso: Kennedie Rhein, Sandra Humes, Brooklyn Garafola, Elizabeth Booth, Kate Stocksen, Alexa Earnhart

Regent Prep: Micah Dickens, Kate McKinney, Emmarie Marino, Lydia Rice, Ellie Hoemann, Rebecca O’Dea

Rejoice Christian: Finley Fisher

Sapulpa: Sydney Krehbiel, Stormie Ramsey, Kara Peiffer, Jasmine Brown, Taylor Bilby

Sperry: Lakelee Akin, Lilly Travis

Stillwater: Cayden Brickman, Isabel Lynch

Stroud: Madison Ham

Tahlequah: Lily Couch, McKenna Hood, Emma Maxwell, Abigail Johnson

Verdigris: Jordan Chancellor, Jaycee Adkins

Victory Christian: Julia Flowers

Wesleyan Christian: Mackenzie Hendrix

How the team was picked

Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown Tulsa in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Previous winners

Athlete of the year

2019: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow

2018: Ellie Gilbreath, Regent Prep

2017: Rilee Rigdon, Bartlesville

2016: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2015: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2014: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2013: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2012: Abby Hoover, Sapulpa

2011: Regan Ward, Beggs

2010: Maddie Brown, Jenks

2009: Regan Ward, Beggs

2008: Andrea Lewis, Bishop Kelley

2007: Sara Vaughn, Union

2006: Sara Vaughn, Union

2005: Ina Ables, Union

Coach of the year

2019: Rachael Graddy, Jenks

2018: Terry Stupp, Bishop Kelley

2017: Terry Stupp, Bishop Kelley

2016: David Ayers, Bartlesville

2015: David Ayers, Bartlesville

2014: David Ayers, Bartlesville

2013: Mike Burdge, Sand Springs

2012: Maria Fernandez, Jenks

2011: Toby Hummingbird, Coweta

2010: Maria Fernandez, Jenks

2009: Arlin Stacy, Collinsville

2008: Toby Hummingbird, Coweta

2007: Eric Moon, Bishop Kelley

2006: Maria Fernandez, Jenks

2005: Mike Stanton, Union

