This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we'll unveil our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue All-World week with girls cross country:
Athlete of the year finalists
The girls cross country athlete of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event on June 29.
Cayden Dawson
BIXBY • JUNIOR
All year, it was Dawson and Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle grinding it out for race supremacy. Dawson certainly owned the early part of the 2020 season, winning meets at Tahlequah, Broken Arrow, Holland Hall, pre-state in Edmond, Owasso and the Frontier Valley Conference — where Dawson posted a 5K time of 18:00, which was the fastest finish in the state all year long. Dawson also turned in three second-place finishes during the season at Sapulpa, the 6A regional race and the 6A state meet — where Dawson finished just behind Hinkle.
Stailee Heard
SAPULPA • SOPHOMORE
Heard compiled one of the more impressive seasons by a runner in this area in a long time. She won every race she competed in except for a third-place finish behind Cayden Dawson and Payton Hinkle at the Frontier Valley Conference meet. Heard won individual titles at Sapulpa (breaking the course record), Booker T. Washington, Choctaw, Edmond pre-state, Oklahoma Baptist University, Class 5A regional race and the 5A state meet — where she dominated and won with a 15-second cushion.
Payton Hinkle
BROKEN ARROW • JUNIOR
It took Hinkle a little while to kick it into gear in 2020, but once she did she was unbeatable. Hinkle rattled off second-place finishes at Tahlequah, Broken Arrow, Edmond pre-state and the Frontier Valley Conference meet. But once postseason races started, Hinkle never finished anywhere but first place. She won a Class 6A regional meet crown, and she followed it with a second straight state championship in Class 6A. She then captured a first-place finish at the Meet of Champions once the season was over. Was last year's All-World Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year.
Sapulpa: Sydney Krehbiel, Stormie Ramsey, Kara Peiffer, Jasmine Brown, Taylor Bilby
Sperry: Lakelee Akin, Lilly Travis
Stillwater: Cayden Brickman, Isabel Lynch
Stroud: Madison Ham
Tahlequah: Lily Couch, McKenna Hood, Emma Maxwell, Abigail Johnson
Verdigris: Jordan Chancellor, Jaycee Adkins
Victory Christian: Julia Flowers
Wesleyan Christian: Mackenzie Hendrix
How the team was picked
Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown Tulsa in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.
Previous winners
Athlete of the year
2019: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow
2018: Ellie Gilbreath, Regent Prep
2017: Rilee Rigdon, Bartlesville
2016: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs
2015: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs
2014: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs
2013: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs
2012: Abby Hoover, Sapulpa
2011: Regan Ward, Beggs
2010: Maddie Brown, Jenks
2009: Regan Ward, Beggs
2008: Andrea Lewis, Bishop Kelley
2007: Sara Vaughn, Union
2006: Sara Vaughn, Union
2005: Ina Ables, Union
Coach of the year
2019: Rachael Graddy, Jenks
2018: Terry Stupp, Bishop Kelley
2017: Terry Stupp, Bishop Kelley
2016: David Ayers, Bartlesville
2015: David Ayers, Bartlesville
2014: David Ayers, Bartlesville
2013: Mike Burdge, Sand Springs
2012: Maria Fernandez, Jenks
2011: Toby Hummingbird, Coweta
2010: Maria Fernandez, Jenks
2009: Arlin Stacy, Collinsville
2008: Toby Hummingbird, Coweta
2007: Eric Moon, Bishop Kelley
2006: Maria Fernandez, Jenks
2005: Mike Stanton, Union
2019 All World: Girls cross country first team and honorable mention
Kittleman also helped Jenks defeat Santa Fe in the 6AI state football final last month. On Saturday, Kittleman scored 12 points as Jenks won despite being without one of its top players, Chase Martin, who had back spasms, and his father and head coach, Clay Martin, who was in Green Bay, where he will be an alternate official for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Packers and Tampa Bay.