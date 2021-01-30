This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we'll unveil our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue All-World week with football:

Offensive Player of the Year finalists

Listed alphabetically, here are the finalists for the All-World Offensive Player of the Year, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. The winners will be announced during the fifth annual All-World event on June 29.

QB/AP Bryce Drummond

Pawhuska • Senior • HT: 6-3 • WT: 220

The year: Completed 256-of-353 passes for 4,015 yards and 59 touchdowns to help lead the Huskies to a 12-1 record and the Class A semifinals. Had 101 rushes for 713 yards and 18 TDs. Averaged 44 yards on 11 punts. On defense, had 24 tackles and an interception. Completed 13-of-15 passes for 288 yards and six TDs, and had four rushes for 88 yards and two TDs in a 95-7 win over Ketchum. Connected 13-of-13 passes as he accounted for 355 yards and seven TDs in the first half of an 86-0 win over Wyandotte. Passed for 286 yards and five TDs in a 44-6 win over Mooreland in the quarterfinals.

College: North Texas (signed)

RB Grant Lohr

Jenks • Senior • HT: 6-0 • WT: 185

The year: Carried 203 times for 1,349 yards and 23 TDs to help the Trojans win the 6AI state title. Caught 21 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. At safety, recorded 45 tackles with five sacks. Intercepted three passes with a Pick-6. Had 23 rushes for 185 yards and three TDs, four receptions and one interception in a 39-15 win over Owasso in the semifinals. Had 173 yards and a TD in the state final against Edmond Santa Fe. Rushed 23 times for 193 yards and a touchdown, had a 29-yard TD reception and two tackles in a 38-30 win over Broken Arrow. Had 168 total yards, two TDs and eight tackles against 6AII champion Bixby.

College: Uncommitted

RB Braylin Presley

Bixby • Junior • HT: 5-7 • WT: 162

The year: Was the undefeated Spartans’ leading rusher and receiver. Gained 1,744 yards on 222 carries and 727 yards on 57 receptions. Scored on a pair of punt returns. Had 37 TDs overall. Rushed for 305 yards and six TDs against 5A champion Carl Albert. Produced 413 all-purpose yards and five TDs on ESPN against Booker T. Washington. Caught 12 passes for 95 yards and three TDs against 6AI champion Jenks. Rushed for 286 yards and four TDs in the semifinals against Midwest City. Was the World’s selection as the 6AII title game’s top offensive player with 35 rushes for 218 yards and a TD in a 17-14 win over Choctaw.

College: Uncommitted

RB Qwontrel Walker

Stillwater • Senior • HT: 5-9 • WT: 200

The year: Carried 219 times for 1,909 yards and 32 TDs in nine games to help the Pioneers reach the 6AII semifinals. Rushed for at least 228 yards in each of his first four games. Became the all-time leading rusher in state large-school history with 7,630 yards. Had 42 rushes for 284 yards and four TDs in a 31-10 win over 6AII semifinalist Midwest City. Carried 27 times for 272 yards and three touchdowns against Del City. Gained 260 yards and had four TDs on 24 carries against Mustang. Rushed for 228 yards and five TDs against 6AI runner-up Edmond Santa Fe in Stillwater’s season opener.

College: Uncommitted

QB Mason Williams

Bixby • Senior • HT: 5-10 • WT: 175

The year: Completed 173-of-274 passes for 2,387 yards and 27 touchdowns with only five interceptions to lead the Spartans to an 11-0 record and the 6AII state title. Passed for five TDs and 258 yards in a 42-35 win over 6AI champion Jenks. Connected on 19-of-22 passes for 387 yards and seven TDs against Bartlesville. Threw for at least 300 yards and three TDs in each of the Spartans’ final three regular-season games. Set Bixby career records for passing yards (9,103) and TDs (110). Won his final 36 starts and three state titles as Bixby’s starting QB. Was the All-World readers' selection in the preseason as the metro’s top quarterback.

College: Uncommitted

Defensive Player of the Year finalists

Listed alphabetically, here are the finalists for the All-World Defensive Player of the Year. The winners will be announced during the fifth annual All-World event on June 29.

LB Cade Gibson

Metro Christian • Senior • HT: 6-1 • WT: 182

The year: Produced 161 tackles with nine sacks plus three interceptions and three fumble recoveries to help lead the Patriots to their second consecutive Class 2A state title. On offense, had 27 receptions for 464 yards and four TDs. In the 2A state final against Washington, he was involved in 24 tackles with 10 solos; had 7.5 tackles for losses that totaled 36 yards with three sacks, including a pair on third downs that ended Washington's first two drives after moving inside the Metro 25; and on offense had three catches for 53 yards and a TD. Selected as the 2A-7 defensive player of the year after sharing the honor as a junior with 2019 All-World finalist Price Allman of Metro.

College: Uncommitted

DB Gage Laney

Owasso • Senior • HT: 5-11 • WT: 175

The year: Was among the nation’s leaders with a school-record 11 interceptions in 12 games to help the Rams have an undefeated regular season and reach the Class 6AI semifinals. Picked off three passes against Union and Edmond North. Intercepted passes in the Rams’ first four games. Scored on a 67-yard interception return against Union. Had 12 pass deflections. Produced 43 tackles, with a season-high nine against Jenks in the semifinals, and finished with 120 in his career as a three-year starter. Also set an Owasso career record with 19 interceptions. Was the All-World readers' selection in the preseason as the metro’s top defensive back.

College: Central Oklahoma (committed)

DE Owen Ostroski

Holland Hall • Senior • HT: 6-2 • WT: 245

The year: Was involved in 94 tackles, including 41 for losses, plus had 41 quarterback pressures, 15 sacks and five forced fumbles in 12 games to help the Dutch roll to an undefeated season and the Class 3A state title. Led a defense that posted five shutouts as the Dutch allowed only 69 points. Selected as the World’s defensive MVP in the state final as he produced nine tackles with 3.5 for losses in a 35-7 win over Lincoln Christian. Had three sacks against Kingfisher in the quarterfinals. In a 52-0 playoff victory over Checotah, was involved in 12 tackles with four for losses, five QB hurries and a blocked punt. Had 4.5 tackles for losses and four QB hurries against Stigler in the semifinals.

College: Tulsa (committed)

DB Jayden Patrick

Jenks • Senior • HT: 5-10 • WT: 173

The year: Could have been a finalist on either side of the ball. Was a shutdown cornerback with three interceptions, including a pair of Pick-6s, and 26 tackles. On offense, produced TDs as a receiver, passer and rusher plus a fumble recovery. In his first season as a varsity receiver, had 34 catches for 839 yards and 12 TDs. Had a stellar performance in a 41-14 win over Edmond Santa Fe in the 6AI state final with five receptions for 101 yards and scored two TDs plus had one tackle, an 18-yard punt return and played a strong defensive game. Also was the holder on kicks, averaged 24 yards as a kick returner and 14 on two punt returns as he was named the 6AI-1 Ironman of the Year.

College: Lindenwood (committed)

DE Isaac Smith

Wagoner • Senior • HT: 6-6 • WT: 235

The year: Was involved in 97 tackles with 13 for sacks plus 17 more for losses and 38 quarterback pressures in 12 games to help the undefeated Bulldogs win the Class 4A state title. Led a defense that posted six shutouts and never allowed more than 14 points in a game. As a tight end, had two catches for 15 yards. Had a sack in a 42-13 win over Clinton in the state final. Produced eight tackles with two for losses plus a sack and a QB pressure in a shutout win over Sallisaw in a playoff opener. Recorded three sacks against Grove. Had 11 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in a shutout win at Cleveland.

College: Texas Tech (signed)

First team offense

DILLON GILBERT

OL • Sr. • Owasso • HT: 6-4 • WT: 285

The year: Helped the Rams post an 11-1 record, reach the Class 6AI semifinals and average 380 yards per game. Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said, “Dillon was a late bloomer. He didn’t play much varsity until his junior year and became a great player. Dillon really was our offseason leader and he’s our example of what you can do if you put your mind to it in the weight room.”

College: Air Force (signed)

KOLBE KATSIS

WR • Sr. • Lincoln Christian • HT: 6-1 • WT: 175

The year: Caught 50 passes for 1,235 yards and 16 touchdowns to help the Bulldogs post a 12-1 record and reach the 3A state final. Had five carries for 188 yards and two TDs in the semifinals against Heritage Hall. On defense, had 34 tackles and four interceptions, including a Pick-6. Averaged 25.7 yards with one TD on nine kickoff returns. Had five catches for 153 yards and four TDs against Locust Grove. Scored on three of his four receptions against Pryor.

College: Pittsburg State (committed)

WILLIAM MCGUIRE

WR • Sr. • East Central • HT: 6-0 • WT: 165

The year: Caught 32 passes for 800 yards and 12 TDs. Had 31 carries for 316 yards and two TDs. Produced six TDs on eight kickoff returns. As a DB, had 70 tackles and three interceptions. Scored both of EC’s TDs in a playoff loss to Coweta on a 95-yard kick return and 38-yard run. In a playoff loss to Claremore, had eight catches for 193 yards and two TDs, and also scored on a 100-yard Pick-6. Caught two TD passes and had a 67-yard kick return in a win over Memorial.

College: Uncommitted

LOGAN NOBLES

OL • Sr. • Jenks • HT: 6-7 • WT: 276

The year: Helped power the 6AI state champion Trojans’ offense that produced 41.9 points, 197 yards rushing and 410.9 overall per game. Led a line that allowed only one sack in the last eight games. Jenks coach Keith Riggs said, “What a great year Logan had. With his great frame and his work in the offseason that made him bigger and stronger, he made the transition from a finesse blocker to a physical blocker who could finish off blocks.”

College: OSU (signed)

LANCE PETERMANN

OL • Sr. • Stillwater • HT: 6-5 • WT: 293

The year: Helped the Pioneers have an undefeated regular season, reach the 6AII semifinals and paved the way for Qwontrel Walker becoming the large-school career rushing leader. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said Petermann is “a dominant offensive lineman” with “great athleticism” and a “great player.” Was the All-World readers' preseason choice as the top O-lineman.

College: Air Force (signed)

WILL THOMAS

OL • Jr. • Union • HT: 6-7 • WT: 325

The year: Was a big factor in Union coming back from an 0-4 start with a six-game winning streak that included averaging 51.2 points per game on the way to the 6AI semifinals. Union coach Kirk Fridrich said Thomas’ best performances were in the final two playoff games. “He’s a tackle with a lot of potential and has the right attitude to play that position – he’s aggressive,” Fridrich said. “He progressed through the year and got better and better.”

College: Uncommitted

CALEB TOWNSEND

OL • Sr. • Bixby • HT: 6-2 • WT: 270

The year: Helped the Spartans roll to an 11-0 record and win their third consecutive 6AII state title. Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said Townsend’s best game was in the regular-season finale against Booker T. Washington when Braylin Presley had 356 offensive yards in a 70-21 win. “Caleb is extremely athletic and physical,” Montgomery said. “He makes very few mistakes, and has excellent feet and hands.”

College: Uncommitted

First team defense

JADEN BROWN

NG • Sr. • B.T. Washington • HT: 6-0 • WT: 290

The year: Selected as the 6AII-2 defensive lineman of the year. Had 62 tackles, including 21 for losses with six sacks to help the Hornets reach the quarterfinals. Helped lead the Hornets’ defense in a four-game stretch when they allowed only two TDs. In a shutout win over Putnam West, had nine tackles with six solos and four losses. Produced three sacks in a playoff-opening win against Lawton.

College: UCO (committed)

KENDAL DANIELS

DB • Sr. • Beggs • HT: 6-5 • WT: 200

The year: Selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl. Had 120 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions, including a Pick-6. On offense, caught 38 passes for 648 yards and 10 touchdowns plus had a rushing TD as he helped Beggs reach the Class 2A semifinals. An All-World first-team selection for the second consecutive year. Had similar stats as 2019 with 125 tackles and 38 receptions.

College: Texas A&M (signed)

BRADEN DRAKE

DB • Sr. • Wagoner • HT: 5-8 • WT: 165

The year: Carried 210 times for 2,010 yards and 34 TDs to help the Bulldogs win the 4A state title. Selected as the 4A-3 player of the year. Also scored a TD as a receiver and on an interception return. Produced 216 points. On defense, had 42 tackles and four interceptions. Scored the winning TD on a 72-yard run with 1:40 left against Tuttle in the quarterfinals. Had five TDs on 10 carries against Sallisaw in a playoff opener.

College: Uncommitted

OWEN HEINECKE

DB • Sr. • Bishop Kelley • HT: 6-2 • WT: 210

The year: The 5A-3 player of the year helped the Comets post a 9-2 record and reach the quarterfinals. Had 93 tackles, including 38 solo. As a running back, had 182 rushes for 1,593 yards and 21 TDs. Caught 20 passes for 225 yards. Had 10 tackles and 215 rushing yards in a win over 5A runner-up OKC McGuinness. Rushed for 172 yards, including a 20-yard TD in the third quarter of a 17-14 win at 5A semifinalist McAlester.

College: Ohio State (Lacrosse, signed)

EMAUD TRIPLETT

LB • Sr. • Owasso • HT: 5-10 • WT: 205

The year: Had 105 tackles with three sacks and two turnovers in 11 games as he shared 6AI-2 district player of the year honors with Union’s AJ Green and helped the Rams reach the state semifinals. Joins Beggs’ Kendal Daniels and Stillwater’s Qwontrel Walker as the only repeaters from the 2019 All-World first team. Had a season-high 10 solo tackles in a win over Norman North. Was involved in a season-high 13 tackles against Union and Putnam City.

College: Army (signed)

NATE WILKINS

LB • Sr. • Collinsville • HT: 6-3 • WT: 200

The year: Selected as the 5A-4 defensive player of the year as he helped the 11-1 Cardinals reach the semifinals. Produced 92 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Had 20 tackles against Pryor, 12 against Guthrie in the quarterfinals, and 11 against Glenpool. Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said, “Nate made a lot of big plays and is a real instinctual player.”

College: Uncommitted

First team special teams

ANDREW CARNEY

P • Jr. • Collinsville • HT: 6-1 • WT: 195

The year: Averaged 41.5 yards on eight punts. In his first season as the Cardinals’ starting quarterback, he accounted for 3,419 yards and 50 touchdowns to help Collinsville post an 11-1 record and reach the 5A semifinals. Completed 96-of-162 passes for 1,679 yards with 23 TDs and two interceptions. Carried 175 times for 1,740 yards and 27 TDs. In a 41-24 win over Guthrie in the quarterfinals, accounted for 389 yards and six TDs.

College: Uncommitted

JADEN KING

KR • Jr. • B.T. Washington • HT: 5-11 • WT: 165

The year: Scored TDs as a defensive back, kickoff and punt returner to help the Hornets reach the 6AII quarterfinals. Averaged 23.9 yards on 15 kickoff returns and 16.4 yards on 13 punt returns. Also had three receptions for 34 yards. Picked off four passes in a win over Bartlesville. Returned an interception for a TD in the quarterfinals against Midwest City.

College: Uncommitted

MAX PASKVAN

PK • Jr. • Jenks • HT: 5-11 • WT: 155

The year: Connected on 8-of-9 field goals, including 5-of-5 from 30-39 yards out, and 63-of-64 extra points for 87 points to help the Trojans win the Class 6AI state title. Was 3-of-3 on field goals with a season-long of 38 against Owasso in the semifinals and made both his field goal attempts in the state final against Edmond Santa Fe. Made a key 36-yard field goal in a 38-30 win over Broken Arrow. Had 24 touchbacks on 81 kickoffs.

College: Uncommitted

Coach of the year

TAG GROSS • Holland Hall

Led the Dutch to a 12-0 record and its first OSSAA state title in its first season after moving up to Class 3A from 2A. Holland Hall’s lowest margin of victory was 24 points after being picked to finish second in 3A-4 in a preseason poll of district coaches. In 21 seasons as his alma mater’s head coach, he has a 129-88-1 record that also includes an undefeated season in 2005 when the Dutch won the SPC title. Was hired by Holland Hall in Dec. 1999 after eight years as a Jenks assistant and was the offensive coordinator there on four 6A state title teams.

Second team offense

Position Player School Class Height Weight QB Stephen Kittleman Jenks Sr. 5-10 175 RB CJ Brown Beggs Jr. 6-1 185 RB AJ Green Union Sr. 6-0 187 RB Te’Zohn Taft Sapulpa Sr. 5-11 170 WR Oscar Hammond Collinsville Jr. 6-3 185 TE Gunnar McCollough Coweta Sr. 6-3 230 OL Joshua Baskin B.T. Washington Sr. 6-2 275 OL Kaden Jones Collinsville Sr. 6-2 265 OL Darius McNack Wagoner Sr. 6-3 320 OL J.J. Peters Cascia Hall Sr. 6-2 225 OL Talon Wheeler Broken Arrow Sr. 6-4 300

Second team defense

Position Player School Class Height Weight DE Matthias Roberson Union Jr. 6-2 220 DL Evan Raines Verdigris Sr. 6-3 255 DL Iman Oates Edison Sr. 6-2 305 DE Justin Hines Coweta Sr. 6-6 230 LB Gabe Brown Stillwater Jr. 6-2 200 LB Hayden Fry Cushing Sr. 6-0 210 LB Trey Gause Wagoner Sr. 5-9 215 DB Joey Fowler Dewar Sr. 6-2 180 DB Marc Gouldsby Holland Hall Sr. 6-0 160 DB Chase Nanni Wagoner Sr. 6-3 205 DB Malachi Penland Metro Christian Sr. 6-4 192

Second team special teams/all-purpose

Position Player School Class Height Weight Kicker/punter Dylan McCoy Bartlesville Sr. 5-6 150 Punt returner Dalton Hurd Pawhuska Jr. 6-2 165 All purpose Wallace Clark Holland Hall Sr. 6-0 175 All purpose Gage Hamm Coweta Jr. 6-3 195

Honorable mention

Adair: Chance Condit, DE/TE, sr; Garrett Long, WR/DB, sr.; BJ Mizulo, RB/DB, sr.; Nate Ratcliff, QB, jr.

Barnsdall: Carson Auschwitz, WR/LB, sr.; Hunter Auschwitz, RB/DE, sr.; Keegan Marin, QB/DE, sr.

Bartlesville: Curtis Fodor, OL, sr.; Braeden Winters, LB, sr.

Beggs: TD Coleman, DL, so.; Trey Gaines, DB, sr.; Kyren Grayson, DB/QB, jr.; Chance Jordan, DL, so.; Jesse Pendergrass, LB, sr.; Kaden Stanton, OL, so.

Berryhill: Chase Burke, RB/LB, jr.; Jaxon Knight, WR/DB, sr.; Jake Miller, QB, sr.; Sutton Spradlin, LB, sr.; Jace Starling, L, sr.

Bishop Kelley: Jeremiah Besses, WR/DB, sr.; Grayson Hall, WR/DB, sr.; Cash Hudson, OL, jr.; Sam Kosar, LB, sr.; Will Pickard, LB, jr.

Bixby: Beau Bertelli, LB, jr.; Tanner Doyle, DB, sr.; Dylan Hasz, DB/KR, so.; Luke Hasz, WR, so.; Justice Jeffords, OL, sr.; Connor Nolan, K/P, jr.; Devonta Owens, DB, sr.; Jack Puckett, LB, jr.; Jersey Robb, DL, so.; Jakeb Snyder, DB/WR, so.; Macqeilen Ware, DL, sr.; Nic Wedel, LB, sr..

Booker T. Washington: Ethan Grogan, LB, sr.; Keuan Parker, DB, sr.; Ahmad Scott, DB, sr.; Amondre Tiger, L, so.

Bristow: Fabian Bradford, L, sr.; Kaylon Tolon, OL/LB, sr.; Stephon Tolon, QB/DN, sr.

Broken Arrow: Sanchez Banks, RB, sr.; Seth Dodd, LB/P, sr.; Maurion Horn, RB, jr.; Darryan Moss, LB, sr.; RJ Spears-Jennings, WR, jr.; Corey Williams, DB, sr.

Cascia Hall: Nick Choquette, LB, sr.; Cooper Mullen, QB, sr.; Flynn Sage, RB/LB, jr.; Andrew Warthan, WR/DB, sr.; Jed Wagner, L, sr.; Dylan Wilson, LB, sr.

Central: Tyi’onn Cox, WR, jr.; K.T. Owens, QB/DB, sr.

Claremore: Ryan Conner, P, sr.; Riley Hoke, LB, sr.; BK Seago, DL, jr.; Brooks Sherl, WR/DB, sr.; Noah Smallwood, QB/DB, jr.; Jett Woods, OL, sr.

Claremore Sequoyah: Blake Bedsworth, QB, sr.; Logan Hattaway, RB, jr.; Dawson Rudd, L, jr.

Cleveland: Asher Brewer, RB, sr.; Shain Hamilton, QB, jr.; Noah Townley, WR, jr.; Kainan Wade, OL, sr.

Collinsville: Caden Buoy, DB, sr.; Brayden Gilkey, RB/LB, jr.

Coweta: Mason Ford, WR/DB, so.; Jaxson Stidham, LB, sr.

Cushing: Blaze Berlowitz, QB, so.; Brody Berlowitz, WR, so.; Camden Crooks, WR/DB, so.; Gunner Evans, OL/DE/LB, sr.; Tristan Jackson, DE, sr.; Riley Matheson, LB, so.; William Simpson, OL, sr.; Beau Stokes, OL, sr.; Lane Yaunt, WR/DB, so.

Davenport: Carson Funk, QB/DB, sr.; Casey Harelson, TE/DE, jr.

Dewar: Marshall Been, DE/TE, jr.; Thomas Brownfield, WR/DB, jr.; Micah Cloud, OL, sr.; Tylor Maldonado, LB, jr.; Shawn Maxwell, RB/LB, sr.; Baylor Selby, L, sr.

Dewey: Jack Davis, WR/DB, sr.; Tate Lewis, QB, jr.

East Central: Cunu Fields, QB, so.; Yantis Young, DL, sr.

Edison: Chris McClellan, DL/TE, jr.; Gerard Thompson, RB, sr.

Fort Gibson: Coleman Patterson, LB, sr.; Deven Woodworth, RB/DB, sr.

Glenpool: Gus Edwards, LB, sr.; Drake Poth, DB/P/K, sr.

Hale: Andre Bucktrot, L, sr.

Hilldale: Johnnie Durossette, QB, sr.; Jaden McWilliams, LB, sr.; Jay Stroble, OL, sr.; Eric Virgil, RB, so.; Dylan Walker, WR/DB, sr.

Holland Hall: Joseph Hall, L, sr.; Nick Jones, RB/LB, jr.; Magnus Lepak, K, jr.; Cameron Robinson, DL, sr.; Ethan Roush, WR/DB, jr.; Noah Shepherd, L, sr.; Brenden Terry, WR/DB, sr.; Zane Woodham, RB/LB, jr.; Hunter Zahn, RB/LB, jr.

Hominy: Shane Brown, QB, sr.; Kaden Sutton, RB, sr.

Inola: Dalton Norman, WR/DB, sr.; Landon Prows, QB, sr.

Jenks: Waylon Adams, TE, sr.; AJ Brown, DL, jr.; Haden Crawley, OL, sr.; Cade Stacy, DB, jr.; Tyson Ward, LB, sr.; Milton White, OL, so.

Kellyville: Colton Ayres, QB, sr.; Trevor Jones, RB, sr.

Kiefer: Bailey Capehart, OL, sr.; Hayden Cooper, WR/DB, sr.

Liberty: Owen Livingston, WR, sr.; Jalen Morrow, LB, sr.; Stetson Still, QB, sr.

Lincoln Christian: Max Brown, QB, jr.; Jaiden Faulkner, OL, sr.; Chase Hudson, QB/RB, sr.; Grant Kaste, WR/DB, sr.; Cooper Lancaster, DB, sr.; Daymon Levell, LB, sr.; Eli Shearrer, LB, sr.

McLain: Khalil Liggins, WR, sr.; Melchesidech “Jay” Porter, QB, sr.

Memorial: Devon Woods, L, sr.

Metro Christian: Tagg Campbell, DB, so.; Jacob Cloyde, DL, sr.; Colton Cook, QB/DB, sr.; Larry Edwards, WR/DB, sr.; Kirk Francis, QB, so.; Dempsey Gillman, DL, jr.; Evan Grantham, OL, sr.; Levi Korir, RB/DB, sr.; Breck Nauman, WR, so.; Junior Simpson, WR, sr.; Bryson Wolfe, OL, sr.

Mounds: Taylor Wortman, RB/LB, sr.

Muskogee: Antonio Zapata, WR/P, sr.

NOAH: Mikey Barnett, QB, jr.; Jackson Lawley, LB, jr.; Christian Sabatini, RB, sr.

Oologah: Devin Ankeridge, WR, sr.; Kole Franklin, OL sr.; Gabe Grazier, OL, jr.; Blake Salt, QB, sr.

Owasso: Cole Adams, WR, so.; Brenden Dye, LB, sr.; Austin Havens, QB, so; Michael Jamerson, DL, jr.

Pawhuska: Mason Gilkey, WR, jr.; Jamar Goff, L, sr.; Jack Long, LB, jr.; Lesharo Wildcat, L, jr.

Pawnee: Trevor Mitchell, RB, sr.; Blake Skidgel, QB/LB, sr.; Conner Skidgel, DL, sr.

Pryor: Ethan Chavez, LB, sr.; Ben Ward, QB, sr.; Cooper Williams, DL, sr.

Regent Prep: Duvon Boshoff, L, jr.; Carter Smith, WR, so.; Seth Streeter, QB, sr.

Rejoice Christian: Jay Miller, WR, so.; Chance Wilson, QB, so.

Sand Springs: Ty Pennington, QB, jr.; Jamon Sisco, WR, sr.; Lane Webster, DL, sr.; Sango Whitehorn, DL, sr.

Sapulpa: Wyatt Hall, RB, sr.; Brance Renschler, OL, sr.; Dylan Wick, DB, sr.

Skiatook: Alex Johnson, LB, sr.; Mason Willingham, QB, so.; Reece Womack, RB, sr.

Sperry: Eli Benham, WR/DB, sr.; Carson Hendrix, QB/DB, jr.

Stillwater: Caleb Allen, QB, sr.; Carter Barnard, DB, sr.; Steven Brown, WR, sr.; Luke McEndoo, DE, sr.; Tevin Williams, DB, sr.

Summit Christian: Wyatt Austin, QB/DB, jr.

Tahlequah: Kobey Baker, WR/DB, sr.; Qua’shon Leathers, DB, sr.; Angel Quezada, LB, sr.

Union: Caleb Caylao, LB, sr.; Tsiah Dorn, OL, sr.; Shane Fields, LB, sr.; Marlee Forsberg, TE/DL, sr.; Da’Monn Sanders, TE, jr.

Verdigris: Evan Anderson, WR/DB, jr.; Jake Braman, OL, sr.; Carson Calvert, LB/DB, sr.; Alek Hess, L, sr.; Alec James, RB/DB, sr.; Hayden Jones, WR/DB, sr.; Kaleson Marshall, WR/DB, sr.; Jax Ridenour, OL, sr.; Reese Roller, LB, so.; Dylan White, QB, so.

Victory Christian: Solomon Byrams, RB/LB, jr.; Triton Chandler, QB, jr.; Luke Freeman, DB, jr.; Jesse McCoy, LB, sr.; Josh Udoumoh, WR, jr.

Vinita: Gabe Brown, RB, sr.; Kyron Downing, WR/DB, jr.; Brendon Stevens, DE, sr.

Wagoner: Kaden Charboneau, LB, sr.; Nunu Clayton, LB/RB, sr.; Logan Cole, OL, sr.; Collin Condict, OL, sr.; Sawyer Jones, QB, sr.; Brian Trimble, DB; sr.; Fred Watson, DL, jr.

How the team was picked

All-World nomination forms were emailed to metro coaches. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa or any school within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population larger than 5,000 are considered metro area schools. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. Barry Lewis made the final selections after reviewing the forms and consulting with area coaches.

Previous winners

Player of the Year

2019: Asher Link, Metro Christian (offense); Brennan Presley, Bixby (defense)

2018: Noah Cortes, Broken Arrow (offense); Dax Hill, B.T. Washington (defense)

2017: Will Kuehne, Owasso (offense); Coby Tillman, Bixby (defense)

2016: Shamari Brooks, Union (offense); Brock Martin, Oologah (defense)

2015: Micah Wilson, Lincoln Christian; Cooper Nunley, Jenks (readers' choice)

2014: Nic Roller, Bixby; Wyatt Steigerwald, Nowata (readers’ choice)

2013: Lawrence Evitt, Wagoner; Zane McElroy, Collinsville (readers’ choice)

2012: Stanvon Taylor, East Central; Hunter Atyia, Union (readers' choice)

2011: Andrew Hearon, Metro Christian; Conner Sherwood, Cascia Hall (readers' choice)

2010: Christian Hood, Union (staff and readers' choice)

2009: Jake Alexander, Jenks; DeWitt Jennings, Bixby (readers' choice)

2008: Tracy Moore, Union; Johnny Deaton, Sand Springs (readers' choice)

2007: Chris Adkins, Jenks, and Beau Bentley, Bixby

2006: Michael Harris, B.T. Washington

2005: Michael Barnett, East Central

Coach of the Year

2019: Jared McCoy, Metro Christian

2018: David Alexander, Broken Arrow

2017: Lee Blankenship, Beggs

2016: Loren Montgomery, Bixby

2015: Greg Wilson, Haskell

2014: Matt Hagebusch, Nowata

2013: Matt Hennesy, Locust Grove

2012: Bobby Klinck, East Central

2011: Dale Condict, Wagoner

2010: Aaron Meier, Catoosa

2009: J.J. Tappana, Bishop Kelley

2008: Kirk Fridrich, Union

2007: Steve Edwards, Glenpool

2006: Kenny Jackson, Rogers

2005: Pat McGrew, Bixby

