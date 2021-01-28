Correction: This story originally listed the wrong name for coach of the year. Tahlequah's David Spears is the Coach of the Year. This story has been corrected.

This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we'll unveil our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue All-World week with boys cross country:

Athlete of the year finalists

The boys cross country athlete of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event on June 29.

Caden Goss

FORT GIBSON • SENIOR

Picked up where he left off from his junior season and continued his dominance. Goss collected victories at Tahlequah, Kiefer, pre-state and the Verdigris Valley Conference meet during the 2020 regular season. Goss also claimed victories at regional and state. At the 4A state meet, Goss won by a comfortable nine seconds to claim his second straight state championship. Goss signed with Rogers State. Was the All-World Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year last year.

Andrew Smithwick

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN • SOPHOMORE

After making strides during his freshman season in 2019, Smithwick had to deal with injuries and sickness to start the 2020 year. After a fifth-place finish at the Sapulpa meet to start the season, Smithwick finished 14th at Holland Hall and third at pre-state and the Pinnacle Conference meet. Then came the 4A regional race, where Smithwick finished in second place with a personal record of 15:48. Smithwick then capped the season off with a third-place finish at the 4A state meet with a final time of 16:45.

Shawn Rutledge

UNION • SENIOR

Rutledge motored through his senior season and was a constant presence in the top three of every race. It started at Deer Creek, where he finished third and he also had third-place finishes at pre-state in Edmond and Owasso. Rutledge also led Union to a first-place finish as a team at the Owasso relay meet, and Rutledge also had individual victories in Tulsa and at the Frontier Valley Conference meet. From there, Rutledge finished second at regionals, and he capped his senior season with a sixth-place showing at the 6A state meet in Edmond. Rutledge has signed to run cross country at Oklahoma Baptist University.

First team

Caden Goss, Fort Gibson, Sr.

Blake Feron, Broken Arrow, Jr.

Jack McKee, Tahlequah, Jr.

Shawn Rutledge, Union, Sr.

Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian, Soph.

Ike Walker, Holland Hall, Jr.

Coach of the year: David Spears, Tahlequah

Honorable mention

Bartlesville: Michael Brockman, Dayton Austin, Max Williams

Berryhill: Mason Bickle

Bishop Kelley: Jimmy Blesi, Brody Adams, Ryan Brennan, Will Applegate, Anthony Tittjung, Joseph Srour, Kent Borovich

Broken Arrow: Jaxson Leming, Mason Hopkins, Eli Hopkins, Brady Read

Cascia Hall: Forrest Sipes, Rahul Rajesh, Mike Lillie

Chouteau: Hayden Stutzman, Brayden Russell

Claremore Sequoyah: Luke Wood, Romario Fuentes, Cooper Thompson

Claremore: Tyler Douthitt

Collinsville: Lane Hutchens

Edison: Aidan Aston

Kiefer: Ty Rupert, Cooper Garden, Hunter Bellis, Trevor Rupert, Phoenix Randleman, Jonathan Figueroa

Lincoln Christian: Josiah Antis, Colton Fitch, Asher Harris, Jaxon Brooks

Mannford: Lydon Swafford

Metro Christian: Carson Smith, Caleb Cain

Okmulgee: Nicardio Hunt

Owasso: Ian Conder, Francisco Santos, Logan Wahnee, Sage Anderson, Gideon Hays, Ian Busking

Regent Prep: Samuel Fantoni, Michael Portman

Rejoice Christian: Luke Callery, Brady Thomas, Griffin Paul, Max Coulter

Rogers: Luis Ponce Juarez

Sapulpa: Mason Quinton, Adren Jernegan, Evan Quinton

Stillwater: Keegan Thomas

Stroud: Cameron Stewart

Tahlequah: Trae Baker, Eddie Barnes, Eric Burns, Blaine Jones

Union: Mathew Minton, Kyle Jordan, Elias Johnson

Vinita: Seth Williams

Wagoner: John Vunetich

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Previous winners

Athlete of the year

2019: Caden Goss, Fort Gibson

2018: Jack Vincent, Claremore

2017: Luke Murphy, Lincoln Chr.

2016: Matt Young, Jenks

2015: Matt Young, Jenks

2014: Jacob Janzen, Jenks

2013: Cody Jones, Jenks

2012: Noah Gade, Stillwater; Cody Jones, Jenks

2011: Chris Staub, Jenks

2010: David Arnett, Metro Chr.

2009: Erik Alnes, Union

2008: Steven Baker, Union

2007: Steven Baker, Union

2006: Bruce Irving, Skiatook

2005: Thomas Pynn, Kelley

Coach of the Year

2019: Cheyenne Castillo, Kiefer

2018: Blake Collins, Owasso

2017: David Ayres, Bartlesville

2016: Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Chr.

2015: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2014: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2013: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2012: Philip West, Kelley

2011: Matt Pile, Metro Christian

2010: Matt Pile, Metro Christian

2009: Shane Messinger, Broken Arrow

2008: Matt Pile, Metro Christian

2007: Mike Stanton, Union

2006: Bryan Yockers, Jenks

2005: Eric Moon, Kelley

2019 All-World: Boys cross country first team and honorable mention