Here are the best high school football players in the state of Oklahoma.

First team offense

DILLON GILBERT

OL • Sr. • Owasso • HT: 6-4 • WT: 285

The year: Helped the Class 6AI semifinalist Rams average 380 yards per game en route to an 11-1 record. Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said, “Dillon was a late bloomer. He didn’t play much varsity until his junior year and became a great player. Dillon really was our offseason leader and he’s our example of what you can do if you put your mind to it in the weight room.”

College: Air Force (signed)

ADEN KELLEY

OL • Sr. • Thomas • HT: 6-3 • WT: 295

The year: Selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl. A starter on both sides of the line and was recruited by colleges as an offensive and defensive lineman. Led Thomas to a 12-2 record. Had four solo tackles and six assists with a half-sack in a loss to Cashion in the Class A state final. Produced 91 tackles in 14 games and 162 tackles over the past two seasons.

College: Oklahoma State (signed)

GRANT LOHR

RB • Sr. • Jenks • HT: 6-0 • WT: 185

The year: Finalist for All-World offensive player of the year. Rushed 203 times for 1,349 yards and 23 TDs to help the Trojans win the 6AI state title. Caught 21 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. At safety, recorded 45 tackles with five sacks. Intercepted three passes with a Pick-6. Had 173 yards and a TD in the state final against Edmond Santa Fe.

College: Uncommitted

LOGAN NOBLES

OL • Sr. • Jenks • HT: 6-7 • WT: 276

The year: Led an offensive line that allowed only one sack in the last eight games en route to the 6AI state title. Jenks coach Keith Riggs said, “What a great year Logan had. With his great frame and his work in the offseason that made him bigger and stronger, he made the transition from a finesse blocker to a physical blocker who could finish off blocks.”

College: Oklahoma State (signed)

JAYDEN PATRICK

WR • Sr. • Jenks • HT: 5-10 • WT: 173

The year: Scored TDs as a receiver, passer, rusher, DB and on a fumble recovery. In his first season as a varsity receiver, had 34 catches for 839 yards and 12 TDs. An All-World defensive player-of-the-year finalist, had three interceptions, including a pair of Pick-6s, and 26 tackles. In a win over Edmond Santa Fe in the 6AI state final had five catches for 101 yards with two TDs.

College: Lindenwood (committed)

LANCE PETERMANN

OL • Sr. • Stillwater • HT: 6-5 • WT: 293

The year: Led a line that paved the way for Qwontrel Walker becoming the large-school career rushing leader Helped the Pioneers have an undefeated regular season and reach the 6AII semifinals. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said Petermann is “a dominant offensive lineman” with “great athleticism” and a “great player.”

College: Air Force (signed)

BRAYLIN PRESLEY

RB • Jr. • Bixby • HT: 5-7 • WT: 162

The year: Finalist for All-World offensive player of the year. Was the undefeated Spartans’ leading rusher and receiver. Gained 1,744 yards on 222 carries and 727 yards on 57 catches. Scored twice on punt returns. Had 37 TDs overall. Produced 413 all-purpose yards and five TDs on ESPN against Booker T. Washington. Rushed for 218 yards and a TD in a 17-14 win over Choctaw in the 6AII final.

College: Uncommitted

TALYN SHETTRON

WR • Jr. • Edmond Santa Fe • HT: 6-3 • WT: 180

The year: Caught 61 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns to help the Wolves reach the state final for the first time since 2003. Averaged 32.6 yards on 12 kickoff returns with one TD. In the secondary, had two fourth-quarter interceptions in a 21-14 win over Union in the 6AI semifinals. Had eight receptions for 178 yards and two TDs against Westmoore in the quarterfinals.

College: Oklahoma (committed)

JEREMIAH TOLEFREE

OL • Sr. • Norman North • HT: 6-7 • WT: 315

The year: Helped the Timberwolves reach the 6AI quarterfinals. NN coach Justin Jones said, “Jeremiah has shown tremendous growth over the last three years. He plays with great feet and leverage, is a natural bender and played exceptionally well against the very best teams. It is hard to find linemen with his size and wing span, that can also move their feet.”

College: Pittsburg State (committed)

QWONTREL WALKER

RB • Sr. • Stillwater • HT: 5-9 • WT: 200

The year: Finalist for All-World offensive player of the year. Had 219 rushes for 1,909 yards and 32 TDs in nine games as the Pioneers reached the 6AII semifinals. Became the all-time leading rusher in state large-school history with 7,630 yards and had 112 TDs. Rushed for 284 yards and four TDs in a win over 6AII semifinalist Midwest City. A World All-State selection last year.

College: Uncommitted

MASON WILLIAMS

QB • Sr. • Bixby • HT: 5-10 • WT: 175

The year: Finalist for All-World offensive player of the year. Completed 173-of-274 passes for 2,387 yards and 27 touchdowns to lead the 11-0 Spartans to their third consecutive 6AII state title. Passed for five TDs and 258 yards in a 42-35 win over 6AI champion Jenks. Connected on 19-of-22 passes for 387 yards and seven TDs against Bartlesville. Set Bixby career records for passing yards (9,103) and TDs (110). Won his final 36 starts.

College: Uncommitted

First team defense

DESEAN BROWN

DL • Jr. • Choctaw • HT: 6-4 • WT: 237

The year: Recorded 79 tackles with 13 sacks and three turnovers to help the Yellowjackets reach their first state title game since 1960. Had an interception and a pass deflection in the Class 6AII state final. Scored on a punt he blocked in a 26-22 win over Booker T. Washington. Has offers from Oklahoma State and several other majors.

College: Uncommitted

KENDAL DANIELS

DB • Sr. • Beggs • HT: 6-5 • WT: 200

The year: Produced 120 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions, including a Pick-6. On offense, caught 38 passes for 648 yards and 10 touchdowns plus had a rushing TD as he helped Beggs reach the Class 2A semifinals. An All-World first team selection for the second consecutive year. Selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl.

College: Texas A&M (signed)

BRADEN DRAKE

DB • Sr. • Wagoner • HT: 5-8 • WT: 165

The year: Rushed 210 times for 2,010 yards and 34 TDs to help the Bulldogs win the 4A state title. Also scored a TD as a receiver and on an interception return. On defense, had 42 tackles and four interceptions. Scored the winning TD on a 72-yard run with 1:40 left against Tuttle in the quarterfinals. Had five TDs on 10 carries against Sallisaw in a playoff opener.

College: Uncommitted

CADE GIBSON

LB • Sr. • Metro Christian • HT: 6-1 • WT: 182

The year: Finalist for All-World defensive player of the year. Recorded 161 tackles with nine sacks plus three interceptions and three fumble recoveries to help the Patriots win their second state title in a row. On offense, had 27 catches for 464 yards and four TDs. In the 2A final against Washington, he was involved in 24 tackles with 10 solos; had 7½ for losses and a TD reception.

College: Uncommitted

GAGE LANEY

DB • Sr. • Owasso • HT: 5-11 • WT: 175

The year: Finalist for All-World defensive player of the year. Was among the nation’s leaders with a school-record 11 interceptions in 12 games to help the Rams reach the 6AI semifinals. Picked off three passes against Union and Edmond North. Scored on a 67-yard interception return against Union. Set an Owasso career record with 19 interceptions.

College: Central Oklahoma (committed)

JORDAN MUKES

DB • Sr. • Choctaw • HT: 6-4 • WT: 215

The year: Opponents rarely threw on the cornerback’s side of the field. Had four interceptions and 84 tackles as he helped the 6AII Yellowjackets reach their first state final in 60 years. Along with teammate Desean Brown they led a defense that held 6AII champion Bixby to an average of 20.5 points in two meetings — Bixby averaged 55.3 points in its other nine games.

College: Oklahoma (signed)

OWEN OSTROSKI

DL • Sr. • Holland Hall • HT: 6-2 • WT: 245

The year: Finalist for All-World defensive player of the year. Was involved in 94 tackles, including 41 for losses, plus had 41 QB pressures, 15 sacks and five forced fumbles in 12 games to help the undefeated Dutch win its first state title. Selected as the World’s defensive MVP in the 3A state final as he had nine tackles with 3 1/2 for losses against Lincoln Christian. Career — 357 tackles, 120 for losses, 44 1/2 sacks.

College: Tulsa (committed)

DONOVAN STEPHENS

LB • Sr. • Del City • HT: 6-1 • WT: 210

The year: Had 47 solo tackles with 14 for losses, five sacks and 10 quarterback hurries in 10 games. Also had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. On offense, had 26 catches for 389 yards and four TDs, including three in two playoff games. Career — 303 tackles, 17 sacks, nine interceptions, seven fumble recoveries, five defensive TDs.

College: Oklahoma State (signed)

ISAAC SMITH

DL • Sr. • Wagoner • HT: 6-6 • WT: 235

The year: Finalist for All-World defensive player of the year. Recorded 13 sacks plus 17 more tackles for losses and 38 QB pressures in 12 games to lead the 4A champion Bulldogs’ defense that posted six shutouts and never allowed more than 14 points in a game. Had a sack in a 42-13 win over Clinton in the state final. Produced eight tackles with two for losses plus a sack and a QB pressure in a shutout playoff win over Sallisaw.

College: Texas Tech (signed)

EMAUD TRIPLETT

LB • Sr. • Owasso • HT: 5-10 • WT: 205

The year: A World All-State two-time selection. Recorded 105 tackles with three sacks and two turnovers in 11 games as he shared 6AI-2 district player of the year honors with Union’s AJ Green and helped the Rams reach the state semifinals. Had a season-high 10 solo tackles in a win over Norman North. Was involved in a season-high 13 tackles against Union and Putnam City.

College: Army (signed)

SOLOMON WRIGHT

DL • Sr. • Vian • HT: 6-1 • WT: 280

The year: A two-time World All-State selection. Had 56 tackles with 12 sacks in 11 games to help Vian post a 9-2 record. Also had three fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown. Averaged 31.7 yards on nine punts. Career — 319 tackles, 40 sacks, five fumble recoveries with two TDs, and scored on both his interceptions.

College: Arkansas (signed)

First team special teams

BRYCE DRUMMOND

AP • Sr. • Pawhuska • HT: 6-3 • WT: 220

The year: Finalist for All-World offensive player of the year. Passed for 4,015 yards and 59 TDs to help lead the Huskies to a 12-1 record and the Class A semifinals. Had 101 rushes for 713 yards and 18 TDs. Averaged 44 yards on 11 punts. On defense, had 24 tackles and an interception. Career — 9,455 passing yards, 93 TDs; 1,951 rushing yards, 53 TDs; 43-yard average on 38 punts; 148 tackles.

College: North Texas (signed)

BEN HARRIS

P • Sr. • MWC Carl Albert • HT: 6-0 • WT: 205

The year: The District 5A-2 player of the year averaged 33.5 yards on 19 punts. Completed 169-of-251 passes for 2,215 yards and 22 TDs. Also rushed for 571 yards and five TDs. Posted a 52-2 record with four state titles in four years as a starter. Career — 613-of-961 passes for 9,443 yards, 93 TDs; 1,077 rushing yards, six TDs; two receiving TDs; 70 punts, 33.7 average.

College: Oklahoma (Preferred walk on, committed)

CAMERON LITTLE

PK • Sr. • Southmoore • HT: 6-2 • WT: 170

The year: Selected to the 2021 All-American Bowl. Kicked six field goals with a long of 49, converted 24-of-24 extra points and averaged 35.5 yards on 46 punts. Also completed all four of his passes for 59 yards, including 2-of-2 against Union. Kohl’s ranked him as the nation’s No. 2 kicker entering the season and he was on USA Today’s All-American preseason second team.

College: Arkansas (signed)

WILLIAM MCGUIRE

KR • Sr. • East Central • HT: 6-0 • WT: 165

The year: Scored six TDs on eight kickoff returns. Caught 32 passes for 800 yards and 12 TDs. Carried 31 times for 316 yards and two TDs. As a DB, had 70 tackles and three interceptions. Scored in a playoff loss to Coweta on a 95-yard kick return and 38-yard run. In a playoff loss to Claremore, had eight catches for 193 yards and two TDs, and a 100-yard Pick-6.

College: Uncommitted

COACH OF THE YEAR

KEITH RIGGS • Jenks

In three seasons since being named Allan Trimble’s successor, Riggs has compiled a 31-8 record and led the Trojans to a Class 6AI state title and two runner-up finishes. Guided the Trojans to a 12-1 record and the gold ball in 2020, ending the season with 11 consecutive wins. Has been on the Jenks coaching staff since 2003 and helped the Trojans win eight state titles. Was defensive coordinator from 2010-17, a stretch that included four gold balls from 2012-15. The member of the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame at his high school alma mater, was an All-State selection in 1983, later played at Northeastern A&M and graduated from Oklahoma State.

Second team offense

Pos. Player, School;CL;Ht.;Wt.

QB;Luke Tarman;OKC McGuinness;Sr.;6-1;187

RB;AJ Green, Union;Sr.;6-0;187

RB;Ethan Hyche, Ed. Santa Fe;Sr.;5-11;210

RB;Erik McCarty, McAlester;So.;6-2;170

WR;Gavin Freeman, OKC Heritage Hall;Jr.;5-9;165

WR;Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Chr.;Sr.;6-1;175

OL;Jon Ashford, Ed. Santa Fe;So.;6-5;330

OL;Noah Dobson, MWC Carl Albert;Sr.;6-2;340

OL;Jacob Sexton, Ed. Deer Creek;Jr.;6-5;285

OL;Will Thomas, Union;Jr.;6-7;325

OL;Caleb Townsend, Bixby;Sr.;6-2;270

Second team defense

DL;Jaden Brown, B.T. Washington;Sr.;6-0;290

DL;Ethan Downs, Weatherford;Sr.;6-4;240

DL;Collin Oliver, Ed. Santa Fe;Sr.;6-3;225

DL;Matthias Roberson, Union;Jr.;6-2;220

DL;Melvin Swindle, OKC Heritage Hall;Sr.;6-3;300

LB;Caden Harrell, Cashion;Sr.;6-2;230

LB;Nate Wilkins, Collinsville;Sr.;6-3;200

DB;Joey Fowler, Dewar;Sr.;6-2;180

DB;Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley;Sr.;6-2;210

DB;Jaden King, B.T. Washington;Jr.;5-11;165

DB;Kobey Stephens, Wewoka;Sr.;6-1;190

Second team special teams/all-purpose

K;Jace Gilbert, Marlow;Jr.;6-1;185

P;Andrew Carney, Collinsville;Jr.;6-1;195

AP;Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa;Sr.;5-11;170

KR;Nate Lockert, Woodland;Sr.;6-2;200

Honorable mention

Quarterbacks

Gray Adams, Bethany; Caleb Allen, Stillwater; Wyatt Austin, Summit Christian; Colton Ayres, Kellyville; Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing; Trent Boatright, McAlester; Jace Brandenburg, Lone Grove; Max Brown, Lincoln Christian; Triton Chandler, Victory Christian; Wallace Clark, Holland Hall; Johnnie Durossette, Hilldale; Kirk Francis, Metro Christian; Carson Funk, Davenport; Collin Gibson, McLoud; Gage Hamm, Coweta; Ben Harman, Cashion; Austin Havens, Owasso; Jase Hayes, Kingston; Carson Hendrix, Sperry; Justin Humphrey, Pauls Valley; DeAngelo Irvin Jr., Midwest City; Silas Isaacs, Konawa; Stephen Kittleman, Jenks; Kody Kroth, Purcell; Colby Langford, Blanchard; Austin Mages, Perkins-Tryon; Keegan Marin, Barnsdall; Carson May, Jones; Bryce McIntosh, Community Christian; Jaxon McTyre, Sallisaw; Jake Miller, Berryhill; Stormy Odle, Colcord; K.T. Owens, Central; Ty Pennington, Sand Springs; Scott Pfieffer, Edmond Santa Fe; Landon Prows, Inola; Nate Ratcliff, Adair; Jayden Seebold, Tuttle; Blake Skidgel, Pawnee; Cade Stephenson, Kingfisher; Seth Streeter, Regent Prep; Stephon Tolon, Bristow; Carson Trimble, Grove; Ben Ward, Pryor; Steele Wasel, Choctaw; Karsen Williams, Anadarko; Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian; Dayton Wolfe, Westmoore.

Running backs

Chase Allison, Washington; Hunter Auschwitz, RB/DE, sr ; Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow; Kentrell Bizzell, MWC Carl Albert; Asher Brewer, Cleveland; CJ Brown, Beggs; Atrel Bryson, Clinton; Solomon Byrams, Victory Christian; Emmanuel Crawford, Grove; Kynel Daniels, Cache; Dominique Dunn, Mustang; Kyle Edwards, Frederick; Dontierre Fisher, Checotah; Brayden Gilkey, Collinsville; Casmen Hill, Chandler; Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow; Javion Hunt, MWC Carl Albert; Alec James, Verdigris; Rylan Johnson, Tyrone; Trevor Jones, Kellyville; Levi Korir, Metro Christian; Ridge McClary, Stigler; Trevor Mitchell, Pawnee; BJ Mizulo, Adair; J.J. Pippen, Timberlake; La’Trell Ray, Choctaw; Conner Rodgers, Spiro; Thomas Rompf, Sasakwa; Christian Sabatini, NOAH; Logan Smith, Sulphur; Gerard Thompson, Edison; Gabe Trevillison, Norman North; Eric Virgil, Hilldale; Brandon Watson, Kingston; Javyn Wright, Vian.

Wide receivers/Tight ends

Cole Adams, Owasso; Waylon Adams, Jenks; Ryan Barker, Newcastle; Jeremiah Besses, Bishop Kelley; Steven Brown, Stillwater; Hayden Cooper, Kiefer; Tyi’onn Cox, Central; Jack Davis, Dewey; Terrill Davis, Choctaw; Mason Ford, Coweta; Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall; Brexten Green, Cashion; Grayson Hall, Bishop Kelley; Oscar Hammond, Collinsville; Casey Harelson, Davenport; Luke Hasz, Bixby; Matthew Hawkins, Kingston; Dalton Hurd, Pawhuska; RJ Jackson, Choctaw; Gavin Johnson, McAlester; Kaleb King, Wewoka; Jaxon Knight, Berryhill; Landon Lagasse, Cashion; Cole Limber, OKC McGuinness; Garrett Long, Adair; Collin Matteson, Okla, Christian School; Gunnar McCollough, Coweta; Jay Miller, Rejoice Christian; Chase Nanni, Wagoner; Dalton Norman, Inola; Malachi Penland, Metro Christian; Ja’Quan Richardson, Westmoore; Rylee Scavo, Sallisaw; Brooks Sherl, Claremore; Junior Simpson, Metro Christian; Lincoln Smith, Blanchard; Makale Smith, Midwest City; RJ Spears-Jennings, Broken Arrow; Noah Townley, Cleveland; Josh Udoumoh, Victory Christian; Dylan Walker, Hilldale; Lane Yaunt, Cushing.

Linemen

Joshua Baskin, B.T. Washington; Fabian Bradford, Bristow; Jake Braman, Verdigris; AJ Brown, Jenks; Andre Bucktrot, Hale; James Burnett, Edmond Santa Fe; Wisdom Combs, MWC Carl Albert; Chance Condit, Adair; Haden Crawley, Jenks; Rustin Dome, Laverne; Tsiah Dorn, Union; Gunner Evans, Cushing; Jaiden Faulkner, Lincoln Christian; Nate Gamble, Enid; Kyler George, Cashion; Dempsey Gillman, Metro Christian; James Godfrey, Ponca City; Jamar Goff, Pawhuska; Evan Grantham, Metro Christian; Kevin Greene, Del City; Alek Hess, Verdigris; Justice Jeffords, Bixby; Justin Hines, Coweta; Kaden Jones, Collinsville; Chance Jordan, Beggs; John Lopez, OKC McGuinness; Jacob Maston, Blanchard; Joe Maytubby, Shawnee; Chris McClellan, Edison; Luke McEndoo, Stillwater; Ty McHenry, Sallisaw; Darius McNack, Wagoner; Nathan Mooney, MWC Carl Albert; Iman Oates, Edison; Lane Parks, Yukon; J.J. Peters Cascia Hall; Jimmy Phillips, Grove; Evan Raines, Verdigris; Caleb Reed, Blanchard; Jax Ridenour, Verdigris; Baylor Selby, Dewar; Conner Skidgel, Pawnee; Kaden Stanton, Beggs; BK Seago, Claremore; Hunter Spears, OKC McGuinness; Jay Stroble, Hilldale; Quentin Thomas, McAlester; Amondre Tiger, B.T. Washington; Jed Wagner, Cascia Hall; Talon Wheeler, Broken Arrow; Sango Whitehorn, Sand Springs; Lesharo Wildcat, Pawhuska; Cooper Williams, Pryor; Bryson Wolfe, Metro Christian; Jett Woods, Claremore; Yantis Young, East Central.

Linebackers

Carson Auschwitz, Barnsdall; Beau Bertelli, Bixby; Hunter Birmingham, Putnam North; Justice Broadbent, Cashion; Arthur Broiles, Midwest City; Gabe Brown, Stillwater; Caleb Caylao, Union; Carson Calvert, Verdigris; Kaden Charboneau, Wagoner; Nick Choquette, Cascia Hall; Carson Creach, Yukon; Brenden Dye, Owasso; Chase Faber, McAlester; Jacob Farrow, Cashion; Hayden Fry, Cushing; Trey Gause, Wagoner; Ethan Grogan, B.T. Washington; Riley Hoke, Claremore; Trenton Jones, Sallisaw; Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian; Riley Matheson, Cushing; Zac Mathews, Frederick; Shawn Maxwell, Dewar; River Miller, Ringling; Logan McKay, Blanchard; Jaden McWilliams, Hilldale; Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow; Duncan Parham, Norman North; Coleman Patterson, Fort Gibson; Jake Patterson, Poteau; Jesse Pendergrass, Beggs; Jack Puckett, Bixby; Angel Quezada, Tahlequah; Tye Pippenger, Eufaula; Reese Roller, Verdigris; AJ Sirls, OKC Heritage Hall; Sutton Spradlin, Berryhill; Jaxson Stidham, Coweta; Tyson Ward, Jenks; Bryant Watts, Kingston; Nic Wedel, Bixby; Donnie Wingate, Choctaw; Braeden Winters, Bartlesville; Zane Woodham, Holland Hall.

Defensive backs

Carter Barnard, Stillwater; Eli Benham, Sperry; Micaiah Bivines, Norman; Tyler Blackburn, Blanchard; NuNu Campbell, Holland Hall; Cobe Crews; MWC Carl Albert; Camden Crooks, Cushing; Dylan Davis, Colcord; Tyson Dewberry, Ponca City; Tanner Doyle, Bixby; Quinton Ellis, Frederick; Trey Gaines, Beggs; Dylan Hasz, Bixby; Cooper Lancaster, Lincoln Christian; Qua’shon Leathers, Tahlequah; Keuan Parker, B.T. Washington; Angelo Rankin, Edmond Santa Fe; Ethan Roush, Holland Hall; Ahmad Scott, B.T. Washington; Branham Skean, Durant; Andrew Warthan, Cascia Hall; CJ Whitfield, Broken Bow; Corey Williams, Broken Arrow; Tevin Williams, Stillwater; Colton Williamson, Poteau; Deven Woodworth, Fort Gibson; Devin Zimmerschied, Ponca City.

Place-kickers/Punters

Ryan Bussert, Edmond Memorial; Ryan Conner, Claremore; Seth Dodd, Broken Arrow; Preston Fansher, Piedmont; Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall; Dylan McCoy, Bartlesville; Connor Nolan, Bixby; Max Paskvan, Jenks; Riley Powell, Putnam North; Antonio Zapata, Muskogee.

Previous winners

Players of the Year

2019: Brennan Presley, Bixby

2018: Noah Cortes, Broken Arrow

2017: Jason Taylor II, MWC Carl Albert

2016: Malcolm Rodriguez, Wagoner

2015: Dillon Stoner, Jenks

2014: Mason Fine, Locust Grove

2013: Steven Parker, Jenks

2012: Trey’Vonne Barr’e, Jenks

2011: Kevin Peterson, Wagoner

2010: Derrick Alexander Jr., B.T. Washington

2009: Demarco Cobbs, Central

2008: Michael Doctor, B.T. Washington

2007: Mark Ginther, Jenks

2006: Tanner Shuck, Jenks

2005: Dominique Franks, Union

2004: Felix Jones, B.T. Washington

2003: Zach Snider, Union

2002: Courtney Tennial, Glenpool

2001: Garrett Mills, Jenks

2000: Kejuan Jones, Jenks

1999: Brian Odom, Ada

1998: Josh Blankenship, Union; and Ben Bowling, Jenks

1997: Matt Holliday, Stillwater; and Rocky Calmus, Jenks

1996: Jarrod Reese, Seminole; and Cory Callens, Jenks

1995: Justin Matthews, OKC Marshall

1994: Justin Fuente, Union

1993: Travis Hartfield, Watonga

1992: James Allen, Wynnewood

1991: Brad Woodard, Dewey

1990: Rafael Denson, Ardmore

1989: Cale Gundy, Midwest City

1988: Aaron Goins, Owasso; and Dewell Brewer, Lawton

1987: Dewell Brewer, Lawton

1986: Glen Bell, Muskogee; and Ben Morrison, McLain

1985: Mike Gundy, Midwest City

1984: Melvin Gilliam, B.T. Washington

1983: Lydell Carr, Enid

1982: David Vickers, Hale

1981: Craig Vosburgh and Kevin Andrews, Bishop Kelley

1980: Bobby Wright, Vian; and Craig Benson, Sallisaw

1979: Ricky Bryan, Coweta; and Kenny Kinnard, Claremore

1978: Reuben Jones, McLain

1977: Bobby Grayson, Beggs

1976: Arthur Crosby, Fairfax

1975: Bruce Taton, Hale; and J.C. Watts, Eufaula

1974: Mike Gaither, Memorial

1973: Wes Hankins, Bristow; and Myron Shoate, Spiro

1972: Steve Ramsey, Hale

1971: Lee Roy Selmon, Eufaula; and Larry Briggs, Vian

1970: Randy Hughes, Memorial

1969: John Winesberry, B.T. Washington; and Grant Burget, Stroud

1968: James Williams, Clinton

1967: Roy Bell, Clinton

1966: Bobby Nichols, Edison; and Dale Holt, Enid

1965: Steve Owens, Miami; and Joey Grayson, Rogers

1964: Richard Escoe, Enid

1963: Scott Hall, Edison

1962: David Stevenson, Muskogee

1961: Jim Graham, Edison

1960: Jack London, Rogers

1959: Bill Van Burkleo, Rogers

1958: Jim Stockard, Sapulpa

Coaches of the Year

2019: Loren Montgomery, Bixby

2018: Robert Park, Sperry

2017: Bill Blankenship, Owasso

2016: Scott Harmon, Hominy

2015: Mark Lippe, Adair

2014: Dale Condict, Wagoner

2013: Reade Box, Hollis

2012: Allan Trimble, Jenks

2011: Kirk Fridrich, Union

2010: Darrell Hall, B.T. Washington

2009: Darren Melton, Lincoln Christian

2008: Antwain Jimmerson, B.T. Washington

2007: Joe Medina, Cascia Hall

2006: Jody Iams, Cl. Sequoyah

2005: Dale Condict, Wagoner

2004: Gary Harper, Berryhill

2003: Brent Whitson, Shawnee

2002: Bill Blankenship, Union

2001: Danny Daniels, Hominy

2000: Allan Trimble, Jenks

1999: Joe Medina, Cascia Hall

1998: Rocky Kime, Oologah

1997: Allan Trimble, Jenks

1996: Allan Trimble, Jenks; and Mike Snyder, Seminole

1995: Dennis Huggins, Midwest City

1994: Larry McBroom, Ada

1993: Ron Lancaster, Jenks

1992: Mike Little, Yukon

1991: Dennis Casey, Morrison

1990: Tim Reynolds, Lawton Ike

1989: Tom Stockton, Cascia Hall; and Rich Jones, Broken Bow

1988: Bruce Hendrickson, Seiling

1987: Melvin Driver, McLain

1986: Melvin Driver, McLain

1985: Ron Freeman, Muskogee; and Jim Herring, Dewar

1984: Chris Cawyer, Picher

1983: Gib Dolezal, Durant

1982: Perry Beaver, Jenks; and Bill Scott, Bristow

1981: Angelo Prassa, Bishop Kelley; and Gib Dolezal, Stroud

1980: Ron Etheridge, Sallisaw

1979: Mickey Hoy, Davis

1978: Ray Hall, Duncan

1977: Jerry Potter, Putnam City

1976: Jerry Johnston, Okemah

1975: Bill Scott, Bristow

1974: Harry Red Eagle, Skiatook

1973: Ron Harmon, Hominy

1972: Jim Smith, Hale

1971: Ron Kincade, Vian

1970: Jerry Bailey, Nowata

1969: Bert Graham, Stroud

1968: Warner “Hook” Eales, McAlester

1967: Ed Lacy, B.T. Washington

1966: Frank Tillery, Sand Springs

1965: Lee Snider, Broken Arrow

1964: Chuck Boyle, Rogers

1963: Bill Holbrook, Bart. College

1962: Phil Ball, Muskogee

