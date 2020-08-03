We have new leader in the offensive line category in the 2020 All-World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive.
A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.
Readers voted more than 31,000 times so far to pick the best high school football players in the Tulsa area. Here's where each candidate stands in voting, as of Monday:
Jake Raines, Broken Arrow
Gentry Williams, Booker T. Washington
Wallace Clark, Holland Hall
Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore
Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater
Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow
Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley
Derek Sanderson, Metro Christian
Gunnar McCollough, Coweta
Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian
Lance Petermann, Stillwater
Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville
Talon Wheeler, Broken Arrow
Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
Tevin Williams, Stillwater
Keuan Parker, Booker T. Washington
Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall
Braeden Winters, Bartlesville
Cade Gibson, Metro Christian
Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian (tie)
Brenden Dye, Owasso (tie)
Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow
Jaden Brown, Booker T. Washington
Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow
Caden Davis, Bartlesville
Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian
Ben Brown, Rejoice Christian
Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall
Christian Gotcher, Claremore
Voting ends 3 p.m. Aug. 13. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.
Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will continue to be published throughout the summer.
You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.
Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.
Meet the nominees for the 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive
