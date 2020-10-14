High school football: Week 7 kickoff with Bixby's Braylin Presley, Coweta's Mason Ford and Verdigris' Reese Roller

Numbers to know

2,917: Career rushing yards by Bixby's Braylin Presley. The junior RB went for 165 yards and three TDs in a 24-13 win over Choctaw last Friday and has a chance to go over 3,000 career yards when 6A Division II's No. 1 team visits Sand Springs on Thursday night.

25.1: Average yards per reception for Coweta's Mason Ford. The speedy sophomore WR has 23 catches for 578 yards and seven TDs as the No. 5 Tigers visit No. 6 McAlester in a key District 5A-3 matchup.

19: Tackles behind the line by Verdigris’ Reese Roller, more than half of his 37 total tackles, in five games. The sophomore LB has 15 sacks, fifth nationally in Maxpreps statistics as the 3A No. 2 Cardinals visit Central on Thursday at Milton Stadium.

Players to watch

Austin Havens, QB, Owasso

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound sophomore is completing 61.4% of his passes with 11 TDs as the No. 1 Rams visit Southmoore.

Jack Long, OLB/FB, Pawhuska

Junior pass rusher has seven sacks, 19 hurries and 41 total tackles as the Class A No. 1 Huskies host Rejoice Christian on Thursday.