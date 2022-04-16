Hall of Fame worthy: 1997 Trojans, Cale Gundy, Nancy Lopez, Tommy Morrison and others

These figures have not been inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, but they should be:

1997 Jenks football team

The 1956 Frederick Bombers — the first integrated team in Oklahoma history — currently are the only high school football team in the Hall of Fame. With the 1997 Trojans having been the unbeaten Class 6A champions and Oklahoma’s most dominant defensive team ever, they belong in the hall. Defining stat: In 14 games, the 1997 Jenks defense allowed a total of 81 rushing yards.

Rotnei Clarke and Keiton Page

As two of the more dynamic high school basketball scorers in state history, and because they became small-school legends at the same time, Clarke and Page should be inducted together.

When they graduated in 2008, Verdigris’ Clarke was the all-time state leader in career scoring, while Pawnee’s Page was No. 1 in single-season scoring. While in the seventh grade, they were teammates at Yale.

Daniel Cormier

An Oklahoma State All-American wrestler, a two-time UFC world champion and an outstanding cageside analyst during MMA telecasts. If anything, Cormier’s international profile has been enhanced by his television work. He has always represented Oklahoma in an impressive manner.

Cale Gundy

At Midwest City, Gundy was a nationally celebrated quarterback (and also a tremendous baseball athlete). At the University of Oklahoma, he has been involved in more football games than any other figure in program history. A participant in 361 contests as a QB, a student assistant and an assistant coach since 1999, Gundy has been involved in 28% of all Sooner football games. His brother Mike, now the 18th-year head man at Oklahoma State, has been involved in 30% of all OSU football games. Mike was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame last year.

Emmett Hahn

As one of the co-founders of the Chili Bowl Nationals in 1987, Hahn is the face of what has become one of the more significant events on the American auto racing calendar. Hahn has declined offers to move the Chili Bowl to larger markets like Houston, and now the races pump $30 million each year into the Tulsa economy.

Nancy Lopez

While with the University of Tulsa golf program, Lopez as a freshman was the individual national champion. In 1977, only weeks after having left TU to become a professional, she finished second in the U.S. Women’s Open.

In 1978 (her first full season on the LPGA Tour), Lopez prevailed in five consecutive tournaments and finished with nine victories overall. She was on the cover of Sports Illustrated and wound up as the LPGA’s Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year. She also was the 1978 Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year. By the end of her career, Lopez had 48 LPGA wins and three major championships.

Tommy Morrison

A football star at Jay, Morrison won several toughman boxing tournaments as a teen. He became a professional heavyweight in 1989 and soon, because of his knockout power, became a popular fixture on ESPN telecasts. Morrison’s career took off after he was cast as the “Tommy Gunn” character in the “Rocky V” film, and in 1993 he defeated George Foreman to capture the World Boxing Organization heavyweight title. Morrison’s final record was 48-3-1.

The most shocking of his losses occurred in downtown Tulsa on Oct. 29, 1993. Before an HBO television audience and a capacity crowd at the Convention Center, the heavily favored Morrison was dealt a first-round knockout and lost his title to Michael Bentt.

Jim Ross

Considered the greatest professional wrestling commentator of all time, Ross is a Westville native and was a multi-sport star for the Yellowjackets. For 18 years, he officiated Oklahoma high school and college football, basketball and baseball games.

Ross got his start in pro wrestling as the television voice of Bixby-based Mid-South promotion. Ultimately, he became known globally for his work with the WWF/WWE and today is the lead voice for the new All-Elite Wrestling promotion. His love of OU football has been used in several wrestling storylines. Ross has authored two bestselling books: “Slobberknocker” and “Under The Black Hat.”

Nick Sidorakis

Since Sidorakis became Southern Hills' general manager in 1995, the club has hosted the 1995 and 1996 Tour Championship, the 2001 U.S. Open, the 2007 PGA Championship, the 2009 U.S. Amateur and the 2021 Senior PGA Championship. In 2018-19, with Sidorakis as a captain of the project, there was an extensive renovation of Southern Hills’ 18-home championship course. Soon, the club will host its eighth professional major championship: the May 19-22 PGA Championship.

Southern Hills continues to get world-class events in part because of Sidorakis’ relationships with PGA of America decision-makers.

