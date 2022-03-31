Guerin Emig: Transgender sports participation merits deeper thinking than politics as usual in OKC

Wednesday, our governor signed Senate Bill 2 preventing transgender high school and college athletes from participating in Oklahoma women’s sports. Some deep thought is required about the bill and the subject of trans athletes. We aren’t going to get it from the governor.

“It is just common sense,” he said, likely with the help of an off-camera cue card.

On camera, the governor signed the bill surrounded by little girls holding “Save Women’s Sports” signs. Politics as usual.

Let’s get out from under that, dig deeper and understand that competitive fairness is just one of the issues at hand.

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas of Penn won an NCAA championship in the 500-yard freestyle recently. Some people vested in women’s sports were perplexed and bothered by this.

I am vested in women’s sports, and not just because I write about them now and then. My daughter grew up playing softball and soccer. I wanted, more than anything, to know her games were fair and sporting.

Had Gretchen competed against a trans athlete who scored 10 goals or hit four home runs in one of those games, I would have been perplexed and bothered. In the moment.

Then I would have gone home, taken a deep breath and said: “All right, let’s think about this.”

I would have realized how isolated this was.

Last April as this so-called “Save Women’s Sports Act” was first making its way through our state Legislature, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association sent me their policy on “transgender athletes participating in athletic activities.”

The policy delved into testosterone consumption and hormone therapy. It considered timelines for those transitioning from male to female or female to male. It included documentation requirements. Pretty thorough.

The policy was enacted in 2015. An OSSAA spokesperson emailed me: “We haven’t had to enforce it yet.”

I checked around the Tulsa metro with various high school athletic directors. None were aware of any trans athletes in their districts.

Here it is worth considering: If your child stubs their toe on the sidewalk skipping up to school, you can have a careful, detailed conversation about being more thoughtful next time.

Or you can bull-rush the next Oklahoma State Department of Education meeting and demand legislation in which every district across the state re-cements its sidewalks weekly.

There are problems worth solving, and then problems that don’t exist in the first place that politically might be solved, but in reality create much more serious issues.

Here it is really worth considering: Are we threatening human dignity and our supposedly innate capacity for grace for the sake of one swimmer who won a 500-yard race?

They had Google when Gretchen played sports. A simple search back then using the keywords “transgender suicide rate” would have produced a stomach-turning scroll. It would have overridden any momentary lapses into “unfairness.”

Gretchen and I would have taken that dive into transgender trauma I’m certain.

Please take it now. Just a half-hour of your time.

If you come out still on the side of “unfairness,” that's fine. Free will is a beautiful thing.

It’s just informed free will is better.

Please be informed. Think about this issue in terms beyond “It’s just common sense.” It is so much more complex than that and deserves so much more thought.

It deserves a governor like the one in Utah who vetoed his state legislature’s version of “Save Women’s Sports” after learning that four transgender kids played high school sports in his state, while 86% of trans youth were at suicidal risk.

“Four kids and only one of them playing girls sports. That’s what all of this is about,” Gov. Spencer Cox wrote in a letter to the Utah House and Senate. “Four kids who aren’t dominating or winning trophies or taking scholarships. Four kids who are just trying to find some friends and feel like they are a part of something. Four kids trying to get through each day.

“Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few. I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live. And all the research shows that even a little acceptance and connection can reduce suicidality significantly.”

Cox wrote: “I am not an expert on transgenderism. I struggle to understand so much of it and the science is conflicting. When in doubt, however, I always try to err on the side of kindness, mercy and compassion.”

