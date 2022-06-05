Guerin Emig: The pink hospital at 61st and Yale has rescued me as it has many of you, so please excuse our ongoing grief

I tore my left knee to shreds playing soccer for Booker T. Washington in the spring of 1986. Dr. Peter Beck and the good Samaritans at Saint Francis Hospital put it back together.

Reconstructive knee surgery back then meant a week of bed rest and cast changings and the worst pain of your life just trying to stand up and use the bathroom. It wore me to mush. I was an 18-year-old ogre.

The Saint Francis caregivers smiled straight through my moodiness. They brought me fresh pillows, washed cloths, Shastas and Sports Illustrateds. They should have scolded me but they sang instead.

The Saturday morning I got to go home, they wheeled me to the dispatch doors and told me be extra careful around those slide-tacklers. They were as cheery and encouraging at the end of that week as they were during my first moments of post-op.

I still don’t know how they did it. I don’t know how you summon such relentless grace.

So I have a story like many of you do. Saint Francis has a place in my heart like it does many of yours.

It is a campus now, not just a big pink building like it was in ’86. It is Saint Francis Health System.

There are twice the number of people around the place, but that just doubles the patience and benevolence there. Because the souls inside a health care center have been and always will be kind.

You want to see God’s work in its purest form, spend a day at a clinic or a hospital and watch nurses, doctors, technicians and administrators pour themselves into comforting and healing our sick, hurt or both.

I learned this as an aching teenager. No doubt many of you have learned the same at one time or another.

I thought a lot about my old nurses, doctors and rehab specialists at Saint Francis last week. I thought about years passing and buildings changing and the thousands of times driving through the 61st and Yale intersection and always feeling some good being done in our city.

I was in Dallas writing from Big 12 spring meetings when the shooting occurred last Wednesday evening. I wished I was home instead.

Really, I wished I was still stuck in my hospital bed that spring of ’86. That way, I could appreciate Dr. Beck and my nurses like they should have been, and apologize for being 18 and not knowing any better.

I know better now.

Our health care providers and workers deserve better than to be barked at over a second round of tests, sneered at over a simple request to please put on a mask, and shot at with a .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle purchased by a gunman less than three hours before he carries out mass murder.

I am home now and writing about Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the Women’s College World Series. It is supposed to provide some relief because I am writing good news that sparks joy among readers.

It hasn’t provided me much relief. I am still thinking about Saint Francis. I am still nauseous about what happened there.

The games continue Monday. The Sooners and Cowgirls are on the bill.

OU and OSU will give USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium an escapist air. So will the little girls in their softball jerseys running around chasing foul balls, autographs and Dippin’ Dots.

I will smile at some of that. I will keep writing about the Sooners and Cowgirls and delivering joyful news.

I just don’t know how much of that I’ll feel.

Because I am still in very deep thought about last Wednesday evening, and mostly I just want to cry.

