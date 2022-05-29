Guerin Emig: Pictures of little Uvalde ballplayers are of our children, too, so we must all respond accordingly

Eliahana Torres rests her bat on her shoulder in the picture. She has smudges of eye black on both of her cheeks. She looks confident and happy posing in her Uvalde softball uniform.

Eliahana looks like every 10-year-old on her team’s picture day. She looks like your 10-year-old ballplayer on her picture day.

Eliahana was excited that she might make the local all-star team. Maybe your ballplayer is just as anxious.

Think about that as you mourn Eliahana and the other 18 children gunned down in their Robb Elementary classroom last week.

This is our tragedy, not just Texas’.

Ellie Garcia cradles the basketball against her waist in the picture. She looks happy posing in her Tree City Youth Basketball League No. 21 jersey.

Ellie looks like every 9-year-old with a basketball in her hand. She looks like your 9-year-old ballplayer.

Ellie was her team’s energetic “hype girl.” Maybe your ballplayer is the same for her team.

Think about that as you mourn Ellie and the other 18 children gunned down at Robb Elementary.

This is our tragedy.

Uziyah Garcia wears a blue T-shirt decorated by Nike swooshes in the picture. He looks assured he belongs in the apparel made famous by the world’s greatest athletes.

Uziyah looks like every 10-year-old in Nike. He looks like your 10-year-old in Nike.

Uziyah’s grandfather just started teaching him football pass patterns. Maybe you are running routes with your grandson.

Think about that as you mourn Uziyah and the other 18 children gunned down at Robb Elementary.

This is our tragedy.

Layla Salazar has taken a break from her chicken wings to show off her two blue ribbons in the picture. She won them running races at Uvalde’s field day.

Layla looks as proud of her awards as any 11-year-old runner would be. As your 11-year-old runner would be.

Layla was looking forward to junior high because that meant she could run track. Maybe your runner is looking forward to competing for a school for the first time.

Think about that as you mourn Layla and the 18 other children gunned down at Robb Elementary.

This is our tragedy.

Lexi Rubio holds a trophy half as tall as she is in the picture. She wears a medal around her neck. She stands in the sun wearing her Tree City basketball jersey. Her smile is brighter.

Lexi looks like every 10-year-old who has just brought home championship glory. She looks like your 10-year-old champ.

Lexi was also good at softball. She looked forward to playing volleyball in junior high. Maybe your ballplayer wants to try new sports someday soon.

Think about that as you mourn Lexi and the other 18 children gunned down at Robb Elementary.

This is our tragedy.

Xavier Lopez sits sideways in his chair in the picture. He’s just chillin’ sitting there in his black-and-yellow Tree City soccer jersey.

Xavier looks like every 10-year-old who plays soccer. Happy to play but happier to chill. He looks like your 10-year-old player.

Think about that as your mourn Xavier and the other 18 children gunned down at Robb Elementary.

This is our tragedy.

These are our kids being massacred by gunfire.

We can respond by donating blood and donating to GoFundMe accounts and offering thoughts and prayers and considering crises related to mental health and considering the police’s place in all of this. All worthy ways to process this horror.

But please, for mercy’s sake, let’s start by being sane. Because what’s happening in our country is insane and has been long enough.

It is insane that the vast majority of us favor sane measures of gun control, and yet because the gun lobby outflanks gun control in terms of influence on our elected officials who can do the bare minimum here, and because guns have become symbols of further-reaching culture wars, nobody does anything.

Someone shoots up one of our schools and children die. We are sick about it. We mourn for a while. We get angry for a while. We get nowhere because the minority rules on this issue. We resign ourselves to that reality. We return to our lives.

Then someone shoots up another of our schools and more children die.

It is a monstrous loop.

I beg you to help stop it.

We don’t just need Texas’ politicians to be the most basic degree of humane and decent, we need them all. On this issue, we need every last one of them.

Among those in Oklahoma are U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford; U.S. Reps. Tom Cole, Frank Lucas, Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Hern and Stephanie Bice; and Gov. Kevin Stitt and his cabinet members.

Check these officials’ National Rifle Association ratings and/or endorsements. Google any comments any might have made about background checks or military-grade firearms.

Do your research. If any of these politicians have blood on their hands, you’ll see it.

If you vote as you see it, they won’t be able to hide it. Or to con you into believing it isn’t theirs. Or to fill any more air space with their twaddle on this topic.

Don’t call their offices to try to sway them because you won’t. You’re just the people who elect them into office, not the lobbyists or political machinery or business interests that fund/influence them after they are in office.

Don’t call. Vote.

If these people can’t get to office, they can’t inflict further insanity. In Texas, Oklahoma or anywhere else.

Study this issue, then these politicians. Then vote accordingly.

And if you ever get tired, frustrated, sidetracked or all three between now and your next trip to the polls, just look at those pictures again. Look at those children in their Uvalde uniforms.

Look at your own children in theirs.

