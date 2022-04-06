Guerin Emig mailbag: I have never received feedback on a column like last week's on transgender athletes

Columnists, sports, political, satirical or otherwise, are inclined to get their readers to think. This one really got you to think.

Thank you so much for that.

What follows is a sample of your response. Full disclosure -- I did not include everyone's email, but I did not cherry-pick based on whether you agreed with what I wrote or not.

---

From Brittany: “Greatly appreciated you encouraging people to become informed. Refreshing read.”

“Informed” is another buzzword in my business. Glad I could contribute in that regard, too.

From Linda: “Thank you for the great piece on transgender athletes. As a middle-of-the-roader, I was leaning the other way. You helped me see inclusion is best.”

I appreciate that, Linda.

If there are “middle-of-the-roaders” who were not tipped by the column, or by Gov. Spencer Cox’s comments at the end of it, that’s perfectly acceptable as well. Just so long as you read it and thought about it.

From Rhonda: “This subject has not affected me or anyone I know of directly. Yet I take it personally. Because I believe with all my heart that every single being on God’s earth should have acceptance. Every single being deserves civil social intercourse. Tolerance, irrespective of all the different variables.

“Governor Cox’s words touched my heart and brought tears to my eyes. Thank you for including them and giving them a prominent place in your column.”

Thank you, Rhonda.

I can remember when I believed we were on the right track with regard to “tolerance.” We’re so far off now it’s criminal.

From Donnie: “Define a woman.”

I sense that Donnie has been programmed by the current news cycle, and the Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court nominee hearings specifically.

Folks, we’ve got to rise about copycat thought processes.

From Pratt: “If we are talking superficial arguments, it would be that a father is granted moral authority for having a vested interest (‘my daughter competed in swimming’). Who knows what other motives you have besides getting your daughter a trophy in swimming? Who knows what ulterior, ideological objectives you are pushing?”

Pratt’s email confuses me. It also troubles me, to be frank.

From Roy: “Compassion and empathy are rare traits in Oklahoma politicians.”

The problem is compassion and empathy are rare traits among Oklahoma people who take some of their cues from platform-standing Oklahoma politicians. And Oklahoma politicians leverage that to gain popularity and enhance electability.

Remove “Oklahoma” and substitute any other state in the union, actually, and that reality remains.

From E.J.: “I’m not surprised you commented on this subject, just disappointed about your stance. You missed the bullseye my friend. I don’t have time to delve into this right now. Suggest you give this some more in depth thought. I agree 90% of the time with your view on issues, but not this.”

I don’t know if there is a “bullseye” on an issue this complex. Which is another problem we’re having as a society.

We think and act in absolutes when, as Gov. Cox points out on the trans athlete issue, so much requires nuance and careful consideration.

From Richard: “I too have been puzzled by the entire transgender issue, both in sports and in all aspects of our culture and society. Your piece today was the best I have read anywhere... It is a tug in the right direction but unfortunately bigotry is usually a trait that runs deep and is concealed by false claims of virtue.”

I appreciate that, Richard.

Two friends of mine have recently written columns worth reading on the subject as well. Read Jenni Carlson’s at oklahoman.com and Clay Horning’s at oklahomacolumnist.com.

From Joseph: “We know you cannot legislate morality. And no legislation has ever stopped, at least for very long, the changes that always evolve in society and with its norms. Such it will be with this transgender athlete issue.”

We shouldn’t legislate morality, but we do. That applies to this issue and many others.

From Chris: “Great thought provoking column. Should be required reading. I listened to the Utah governor last week. Thought both of you take a common sense approach to what others are taking a jerk kneed reaction.”

Thanks, Chris.

This can’t be a knee-jerk topic however you feel about it. Please take the time to read and think about it.

From Ron: “I appreciate you being a voice of reason in the middle of the insanity. I had two daughters that played high school sports 20 years ago, and I share your thoughts on ‘what if’ they had competed against trans athletes.”

That part of the column is important. It’s OK to feel uncomfortable about this issue, because for so many it is.

I used the parental angle because I wanted to confront honest, difficult feelings I would have had about trans athletes competing against my daughter. I hope it’s a sort of gateway to honest, difficult feelings current parents have, so they can face those feelings by researching the issue and not just crying foul.

From John: “Saying it is only ‘common sense’ equates to the 1960s mantra – if it feels good do it. Ignore consequences, ignore science, show your ignorance because it feels good – and then doing it is only common sense.

“The OSSAA, despite some faults in the past, had this situation handled in a reasonable way that was fair to all parties.”

Agree about the OSSAA, whose policy on transgender athletes has been spelled out in specific terms for seven years.

From Gale: “I am a female who has played sports my whole life... Our legislature should have your column as required reading. What they are afraid of in women’s sports makes no sense.”

Thank you, Gale.

I called it “politics as usual” in the column. I should have written “politics as usual the way things have evolved.” Because these days politicians are more interested in their consitituents’ worst fears than their best interests.

From Greg: “I appreciated your column. I think all folks should be valued and respected. From a gender perspective, I can’t imagine what it is like for your biology and heart, soul and mind to be in conflict.

“The athletic competition issue is a tough one... Due to biology, I don’t think a trans female should be allowed to compete in bio female sports. It would be like a bio female taking performance enhancing drugs. We do have rules against that.

“Any person having suicidal thoughts is terrible. It would seem that competing in sports would be far down the list of concerns for that person.

“Another issue: If we allowed for trans athletes, this might be enough motivation for a person to make the gender change that they otherwise would not make. Regretfully, I think many in our society are that shallow.

“Finally, I don’t hear or read much about a trans male wanting to compete with bio males.

“Just trying to help each other think through these issues.”

I sincerely appreciate your thoughtful, careful contribution to the topic, Greg. You give me and my readers plenty to ponder. That’s what this forum is ultimately about.

From David: “What I hadn't thought about is the role athletics can play in giving young trans kids the feeling of belonging they so desperately need. Your column, and the perceptive, caring comments of Utah’s Governor Cox, really put this issue into perspective. What we need is a little kindness and compassion, not a hateful new law.

“Coincidentally, I received a communication from my new state representative, bragging about co authoring this loathsome legislation. My next letter will be to her.”

I love that readers take the time to communicate with me.

I love it even more when citizens take the time to communicate with their legislators. It’s far more important to do that, regardless of the issue at hand or the opinion of the citizen.

From Bill: “I have been confused about what to make of the issue. But while reading the column, I was reminded that as a Christian, I have a duty to surrender my confliction and fear to mercy, compassion, and love, which is truly in the heart of Christ.”

Thank you very much, Bill.

From Sue: “Although people’s difficulty with transgender issues is understandable, we must keep giving serious consideration to the enormous difficulties faced by our trans population, especially kids.”

“Especially kids” should be pumped into our minds when it comes to just about every issue. Thank you, Sue.

From Vern: “I hope your impact isn’t just another log on the political fires but a realization by many that life is complex, our culture is fragile and lives are vulnerable. Maybe one day we can all work together to find a way to navigate the changes we keep facing. A little research and some intentional awareness can go far, even in today’s polarized world, and you did a terrific job in setting the tone.”

Appreciate that, Vern.

From Anonymous: “So let me get this straight, you think it’s alright for a man to have a sex change and decide he wants to be a woman? Then with his male body he can compete with females?

“You and other weird people like you evidently don’t believe you are what you are at birth. It’s amazing how unnatural people like you and transgenders think. When people think like you do there is no telling what your twisted minds come up with.”

When people think, period, they tend to untwist their minds about all sorts of issues. It’s the whole point of the exercise.

From Roger: “The rubber hits the road when you have a swim meet or a tennis match. Does the former male get to compete against females? If your answer is no, then an apology to the governor is in order because he came to the right conclusion after his own thoughtful analysis. If your answer is yes, then you are telling the females he competes against that their training and devotion was for naught - suck it up and take up chess.

“If there are as few transgender athletes as you suggest, eliminating them from competition against females would have minimal impact on them compared to the multitude of females that would be hurt by their competition.”

I appreciate the response, Roger. I would caution that before we dive deeper into your concerns, you must understand that the “former male” you reference is referred to as “she.”

“...the females she competes against,” not “he.”

From Oliver: “I have three relatives in high school... Rest assured the kids don’t buy it (a reference to making the trans athlete issue political). They understand so much more than we give them credit for, and hopefully they will make the changes back to compassion and human values that seem to have drifted away.”

And the children shall lead...

From Evan: “I am not a sports guy at all, but I was flipping through the Tulsa World e-edition and came across your opinion piece on trans athletes and the recent bill signed by Stitt. This issue has not been explained to me like you did in your column.

“Thank you for showing empathy, kindness and compassion.”

Evan reminds us you don’t have to be a sports guy, or a sports columnist, to carefully consider issues related to “empathy, kindness and compassion.” They affect us all.

From another Greg: “I am so glad you used your column to encourage people to look deeper into this issue. Like you I have female family and friends who are athletes. I have spent some wonderful times watching their games. Some of my most thrilling moments were watching my alma mater’s girls teams compete and win at the state level. Our women’s sports are alive and well and not in need of being ‘saved.’ I also have friends who are transgender who I have watched deal with ostracism and deep turmoil.

“I also read Governor Cox’s statement upon vetoing the Utah bill. When I saw your headline my first thought was I hoped you had read it. It was wonderful to see you include the entire brilliant and compassionate statement.”

Thank you for reaching out, Greg.

My column mentioned a simple Google search as a means to introduce us to transgender trauma. Punching in “ostracism” and “turmoil” would further that cause.

From Mike: “What’s the solution on transgender athletes?”

More thought and discussion, for starters. Much more. That way, solutions are less political and less driven by personal or cultural bias.

From Jack: “While I and many others react with anger to our legislature’s pandering and in my view hatefulness your approach is superior. I know you have made some folks reconsider their attitudes.

“Maybe they will even say to themselves ‘This made me think,’ consider their bigotry and react with ‘This made me cry.’”

I hope so, Jack. A little Jim Valvano goes a long way.

From Larry: “For the few who take the intellectual approach to this non-issue that has been transformed into a monstrous issue, the overwhelming question seems to be ‘why.’ I have an opinion, and it is very simple. Those who are so adamantly opposed to recognizing that trans is real, and is not a ‘mental illness,’ or deviant, or the most repulsive ‘choice’ are convinced that those descriptions are accurate.

“I am not a medical professional, but I understand the reality of the transsexual. All it takes is a little research and subsequent belief in science.”

Thanks, Larry. We all have to get past our preconceived notions or biases, and go beyond blindly digesting media/social media/political echo-chamber mantras, and really think here.

From Dale: “The thrust of your essay seems to be ‘There aren’t that many trans athletes anyway, and they might kill themselves if we don’t let them compete.’ We can all have sympathy and compassion for anyone caught up in the nightmare of gender dysphoria. However, changing genders is not actually a sound procedure, medically supported by proper research, to alleviate transsexual anguish.

“Dr. Paul McHugh of Johns Hopkins pioneered gender ‘reassignment’ surgery back in the 1970’s as a way to treat gender dysphoria. McHugh monitored his patients and concluded that sex change brought them no great benefits of self-image or inner peace. He stopped doing sex change surgery as a result. He wrote a special report noting that many of the LGBT movement’s claims for ‘transitioning’ ‘are not supported by scientific evidence.’

“McHugh noted that of patients who presented with gender dysphoria before puberty, ‘85-90 percent’ resolved on their own as puberty proceeded. Those who transition after puberty are a different, and riskier, population.”

Googling ‘Paul McHugh’ does allow for one perspective on this topic. I am not against anyone familiarizing themselves with his views.

We all have to decide how to feel about them.

From Blaine: “It sounds like you have done a wonderful job raising your daughter Gretchen and teaching her important life lessons. If you are lucky, she has turned out to be a kind, understanding and forgiving person.

“An important concept to teach/understand is the fact that one must learn to deal constructively with unfairness. The risks that you may be defeated in an athletic event by a transgender person who switched for that purpose ranks somewhere between being hit by a meteorite and being struck by lightning, so waiting for that event to serve as a teaching moment would seem to be a poor choice.”

Gretchen is all of those things, Blaine. And thanks for your added, helpful perspective.

From Lowell: “My reasoning, until reading your outstanding piece, would have been something like this: We have separate men’s and women’s basketball teams; and hardball for men but softball for women; and the NFL is all men because, generally speaking, it is accepted as fact that biological males have certain physical, organic characteristics that give them an advantage over women when engaging in the same strenuous activity. (Don’t tell Simone Biles I said that.) So, it would seem common sense that a biological male, whatever his/her gender designation, should not be allowed to compete against biological females.

“I’m not sure I am ready to say that your argument has fully won me over, but I can unequivocally state that it has opened my eyes to recognize there is more complexity to this issue than might be obvious on the surface. It would never be the intention of my heart that any person should feel lesser than, or be discounted, as the result of any immutable characteristic.”

Well done, Lowell. Thanks.

For the record, I just want us all to consider the topic to the deep degree it deserves. Winning anyone over isn’t my primary concern here.

From Christy: “I was a college athlete in the 90s and this was not an issue then. I have followed the news and you are correct, we are talking about a minute percentage of girls in this situation.

“Thank you for putting a calm, educated, non-political voice to a situation that involves human beings.”

Thank you, Christy, for reading.

From A.M.: “Do the legislators really think male athletes are going to beat a path to a gender change in hopes of a better chance of winning? All the legislators are doing is alienating and dehumanizing our citizens.”

I don’t know what legislators, anywhere, think anymore. I don’t even know how often they think. They just react.

And we all suffer the consequences.

