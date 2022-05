Will Zalatoris moves into lead, Tiger makes cut, Bubba shoots 63

Will Zalatoris fired a 5-under-par 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Zalatoris is 9-under for the tournament. Mito Pereira is one back at 8-under after a 6-under 64.

The round of the day, however, belonged to Bubba Watson, who had a long putt on 18 for a 62 and settled for a short par putt for a 7-under 63.

Following a first-round 72 on Thursday, Watson shot up the leaderboard and is in fourth place.

During the second round of the 2007 PGA in Tulsa, Tiger Woods also had a chance at 62, before carding a 63 en route to another major victory.

Branden Grace holds the best all-time major score with a 62 in the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

Woods was near the cut line Friday, but following a double-bogey on No. 11 had birdies on 13 and 16 for a 1-under 69.

Former Oklahoma Sooner Abraham Ancer is tied for fifth after a 1-under 69. He's 4-under for the tournament. His lone top-10 in a major came at 2021 PGA.

