We all remember Tiger's 2007 PGA win in Tulsa. Here's a quick look at every PGA Championship since then

There have been 14 PGA Championships with 12 different winners since Tiger Woods prevailed for the fourth times in the 2007 event at Southern Hills. Below are recaps of each tournament from 2008-21:

2008

Winner: Padraig Harrington

Score: 277 (3-under)

Site: Oakland Hills CC, Bloomfield, Michigan

Harrington won his second consecutive major by two shots over Sergio Garcia and Ben Curtis. Harrington rallied past Garcia during the final three holes to become the fourth golfer to win the British Open and PGA in the same year, and the first European to win the PGA since Tommy Armour in 1930. Woods, the two-time defending champion, didn't play after undergoing knee surgery following his victory two months earlier in the U.S. Open.

2009

Winner: Y.E. Yang

Score: 280 (8-under)

Site: Hazeltine National GC, Chaska, Minnesota

For the first time, Woods didn't win a major he led going into the final round. Yang shot a 70 to win by three shots over Woods, who had a 75. Yang also became the first Asian-born golfer to win a major. Woods led by four midway through the tournament. A pivotal moment came when Yang chipped in for eagle on the par-4 14th hole to take the lead and Woods couldn't recover. Yang entered the final round tied for second with defending champion Harrington, who faded with a 78.

2010

Winner: Martin Kaymer

Score: 277 (11-under)

Site: Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

Kaymer won a three-hole playoff by one shot over Bubba Watson. After 72 holes, they finished one shot ahead of Rory McIlroy and Zach Johnson. Dustin Johnson, who led by one shot going into the final hole, also would have been in the playoff but was assessed a two-stroke penalty after what would have been a bogey on the 18th.The first two rounds had significant delays due to fog. Woods finished at 2-under, tied for 28th.

2011

Winner: Keegan Bradley

Score: 280 (8-under)

Site: Highlands Course at Atlanta Athletic Club

Bradley won a three-hole playoff by one shot over Jason Dufner. They finished one shot ahead of Anders Hansen. Bradley became the first golfer to win in his major debut since Ben Curtis at the 2003 British Open. Bradley entered the final round one shot behind Dufner and Brendan Steele. Former Oklahoma State golfer Scott Verplank finished tied for fourth — his best showing in a major. Woods missed the 36-hole cut for the first time at a PGA.

2012

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Score: 275 (13-under)

Site: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina

McIlroy won his second major title by eight shots over David Lynn. It was the largest winning margin in PGA Championship history. Defending champion Bradley finished in a four-way tie for third. McIlroy finished with a 6-under 66 after entering the final round with a three-shot lead. Woods was tied for the lead through 36 holes, but then faded to an 11th-place tie. Winds gusting up to 30 mph made scores in the second round the highest in the tournament's history.

2013

Winner: Jason Dufner

Score: 270 (10-under)

Site: Oak Hill CC, Pittsford, New York

Dufner, who lost in the 2011 playoff, prevailed by two strokes over Jim Furyk. In the final round, Dufner took the lead on No. 8 and never relinquished it as he shot a 68; Furyk posted 71. Dufner shot a 63 in the second round to set a course record. Defending champion McIlroy tied for eighth. Woods was never in serious contention and tied for 40th.

2014

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Score: 268 (16-under)

Site: Valhalla GC, Louisville

McIlroy finished with a par in the darkness to edge Phil Mickelson by one shot. At age 25, McIlroy won his second consecutive major and fourth overall. Former Oklahoma State golfer Rickie Fowler tied for third with Henrik Stenson. For Fowler, it was his third consecutive major with a top-three finish. Defending champion Dufner withdrew due a neck injury in the first round. Woods missed the 36-hole cut.

2015

Winner: Jason Day

Score: 268 (20-under)

Site: Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

Day's 20-under set a majors record at that time. He finished three strokes ahead of Jordan Spieth, who won the year's first two majors. Spieth entered the day two shots behind and could never get any closer. It was the third consecutive major that Day carried at least a part of the lead going into the final round, but the first he won. Day shot a third-round 66 to overtake Matt Jones, who led by two after 36 holes. Woods missed the 36-hole cut.

2016

Winner: Jimmy Walker

Score: 266 (14-under)

Site: Baltusrol GC, Springfield, New Jersey

Walker, born in Oklahoma City, led or shared the lead after every round. Rain led to a 36-hole finish on Sunday (July 31). Walker led by one shot over Day going into the final round and never lost the lead. Walker needed his birdie on No. 17 and finished with a par to prevail by one over Day, who eagled 18. Walker and another Oklahoma-born golfer, Edmond North graduate Robert Streb, shared the 36-hole lead. Streb tied for seventh. The tournament was moved up to July due to the Olympics.

2017

Winner: Justin Thomas

Score: 276 (8-under)

Site: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

Thomas, who started the fourth round two strokes behind leader Kevin Kisner, won by two over Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari and Louis Oosthuizen, who became only the seventh golfer to finish as a runner-up in all four majors during their career. Fowler finished three back, tied for fifth with Hideki Matsuyama. Fowler made a late run with four consecutive birdies before finishing with four pars. Kisner tied for seventh with Graham DeLaet.

2018

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Score: 254 (16-under)

Site: Bellerive CC, Town and Country (St. Louis), Missouri

In the 100th PGA Championship, Koepka's 264 set a PGA scoring record as he won his third career major, holding off a late charge by Woods for a two-stroke victory. Fowler trailed Koepka by three going into the final round, but wound up tied for 12th. Koepka shot a first-round 69 that left him five shots behind leader Gary Woodland, but responded with a 63 in the second. Woods had his best major since the 2009 PGA.

2019

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Score: 272 (8-under)

Site: Bethpage State Park Black Course, Farmingdale, New York

Koepka finished two shots ahead of Dustin Johnson in the first PGA played in May. Koepka became the first golfer to successfully defend a U.S. Open and PGA title in his career. Woods, coming off a Masters win, missed the cut. Koepka opened with rounds of 63 and 65 for a seven-shot lead over Spieth and Adam Scott through 36 holes, and maintained that margin going into the final round. Koepka's 128 for 36 holes set a major record.

2020

Winner: Collin Morikawa

Score: 267 (13-under)

Site: TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

For one year only, the PGA returned to August due to COVID and was the first major played in 2020. Morikawa, with a PGA-record 129 over the last 36 holes, won by two shots over third-round leader Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey. Morikawa shot a final-round 64, four shots better than Johnson's 68. Former OSU golfer Matthew Wolff finished in a five-way tie for fourth. In the final round, Morikawa eagled No. 16 to break a tie with Casey.

2021

Winner: Phil Mickelson

Score: 282 (6-under)

Site: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina

At 50 years and 11 months, Mickelson became the oldest major winner. It was his sixth major victory and second PGA title. He won by two shots over Koepka and Oosthuizen. Mickelson led Koepka by one after 54 holes, briefly lost the lead early in the fourth round, but led over the final 12 holes. Mickelson and Oosthuizen shared the leader at the end of the second round.

