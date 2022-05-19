Watch Now: Will Zalatoris, Tom Hoge sitting pretty after opening-round 66s

Tom Hoge and Will Zalatoris didn’t command many reporters in the PGA Championship interview tent on Thursday afternoon.
They did earn respect on the 18-hole course after posting 4-under 66s, which left them tied for second and one shot behind leader Rory McIlroy after the opening round.
Hoge, 32, is one of only three people from North Dakota to be a PGA Tour member. He attended TCU, where he finished third in the 2009 NCAA Championships.
This isn’t the first time he’s opened with a strong first round in a big event. At The Players Championship, he held the first- and second-round leads before finished tied for 33rd.
What’s the plan on trying to maintain momentum after entering the clubhouse near the top of the leaderboard?
“I would say the golf courses are so difficult that you almost throw a score out to a certain extent this early on in the tournament that you just try to keep battling,” Hoge said. “Pars are good out there, and just try to keep grinding away and checking off hole by hole as we go.
“If you get to Sunday and you're kind of in the mix then score becomes a little more important obviously, and we'll figure that out at that point.”
Hoge was asked how Southern Hills played in the morning.
“I felt like the golf course was a little bit softer than I expected it to be. The greens were very receptive out there. So certainly felt like you could go out and do it and shoot a few under par if you played well, and I was fortunate to do so,” Hoge said.
Zalatoris labeled it a “bizarre day” after draining some long putts.
“It's super fun whenever you have days like that. I think I either made four or five 25-footers. It was kind of a bizarre day,” Zalatoris said. “I didn't drive it great early and then drove it nicely at the end, but I think all six of my birdies came from the rough today, which is just very bizarre. I'm very pleased with today, obviously. Anytime you can put up a 66 in a major, you're obviously happy."
Zalatoris, 25, struggled last week at the Byron Nelson, which was played near his Plano, Texas, residence. He missed the cut, went home to reset and responded with a solid round.
“I had a pretty rough week last week, was pretty frustrated … I kind of had to dig it out of the dirt over the weekend after I missed the cut at home,” Zalatoris said. “The beauty of it is it's just never as far off as you feel. Obviously even in prep the last few days, I was pretty frustrated still, and it just kind of clicked last night.
“Better late than never.”
Photos: Thursday's first round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills
PGA Championship
