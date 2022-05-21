Watch Now: 'We have a blast': Stewart Cink builds good memories at Southern Hills with caddy/son

Stewart Cink had an excellent Saturday.
He celebrated his 49th birthday walking the Southern Hills golf course with his son/caddy, Reagan. He shot a 71 and is tied for seventh to remain in contention for the PGA Championship. And then he joined his family for a steak dinner before aiming for a Sunday charge.
“We have a blast,” Reagan Cink explained after the loop. “It’s really great out there. We have the same interests, humor and all of that. We crack up at the same stupid jokes.
“We love planning shots and getting around the puzzle that is a really good golf course … it’s really, really special. It’s really fun.”
Cink enters the final round at 2-under, which is seven shots behind leader Mito Pereira.
What will it take for the veteran golfer to win the second major of his career?
“I would think for me the biggest key is just to stay in the present and to keep on what we like to call bludgeoning, and that means just working everything down to a common denominator and executing that shot and going to find the ball,” Stewart Cink said. “It’s really simple, and it’s really hard to do when your emotions are just like going like the Indy 500 out there.
“That’s going to be the key for me tomorrow. Keep doing what I’ve been doing. I’ve been striking the ball great and just clawing and fighting, and I’m going to keep doing that. If it turns into a 64 or 65 tomorrow, who knows?”
Longtime local golf fans remember Cink in the 2001 U.S. Open. He joined Retief Goosen and Mark Brooks at 5-under par entering the 72nd hole of regulation. Brooks bogeyed the hole and Cink, getting out of the way for Goosen who had a short putt to win, missed a short putt for a double-bogey.
Goosen missed his shot, so a Monday playoff was held without Cink. Goosen would win on Monday.
“It feels like a comfortable place for me to play but the memory … I have one memory, that’s missing a short putt on the last hole that cost me from getting into a playoff,” Cink said. “It took me a while to get over, and it’s 20 years down the road almost. It’s a distant memory now and I’ve got that monkey off my back, thankfully.”
Reagan Cink was just a youngster in 2001, but remembers watching his father play Southern Hills during the 2007 PGA Championship.
He’s now carrying his dad’s bag.
Stewart Cink said they rarely disagree on the course and they always arrive as a common assessment before a shot is hit.
What was the discussion like on Saturday when Stewart Cink had bogeys on four of five holes near the turn?
“It’s all about the attitude,” Reagan Cink said. “No matter what the score is, we got to go out there and win the attitude contest. So even if things start going bad — and we knew that today something like that’s probably going to happen and you hope it’s only one and not four — but it’s about staying disciplined to what you’re doing.
“We really didn’t hit that many bad shots. But the thing here is you have to have two great shots to get rewarded. It’s all about staying positive and not trying to force things.”
When Sunday’s round comes to an end — win or lose — Stewart Cink feels blessed to have his son by his side.
“Having him alongside me, he can caddie for anybody in the world right now, and I’m not exaggerating. I don’t want him to,” Stewart Cink said. “I want him to caddie for me for a little while longer. He’s a pleasure to have out there. And I’m proud to have a son, and I’m equally proud of Connor, my other son for other reasons, but to have Reagan out there doing the kind of job he’s doing is not easy and it’s incredible and it’s a great experience.”
Will Zalatoris was the 36-hole leader at Southern Hills, but opened Saturday’s round with four bogeys on his first seven holes. He finished with a 3-over 73 and dropped to third place.
Mito Pereira reacts after miss a birdie putt on the 17th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Will Zalatoris yells after his tee shot on the 17th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Will Zalatoris reacts after missing a par putt on the 16th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Mito Pereira hits a shot from the fairway 14th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Will Zalatoris reacts after making a birdie putt on the 13th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Mito Pereira hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Will Zalatoris putts on the 12th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Mito Pereira hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Mito Pereira reacts after his shot on the 11th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Mito Pereira hits an approach shot on the 9th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Mito Pereira putts on the 8th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Mito Pereira hits a tee shot 17th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Will Zalatoris hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Will Zalatoris hits a shot from the fairway 12th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Will Zalatoris tee off on the 12th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Will Zalatoris hits an approach shot on the 11th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Will Zalatoris hits out of the bunker on the 10th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Center stage: The midsection of his round was difficult, but Mito Pereira recovered to shoot a third-round 69 and take the PGA Championship lead through 54 holes.
Mito Pereira hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Will Zalatoris hits out of the bunker on the 9th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Bubba Watson hits an approach shot on the 7th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Rory McIlroy reacts after hitting his shot from the bunker on the 7th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Rory McIlroy hits an approach shot on the 7th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Chris Kirk hits a tee shot on the 8th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Stewart Cink hits a tee shot on the 8th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Will Zalatoris reacts after hitting a shot from the bunker on the 4th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Mito Pereira hits a tee shot on the 4th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Mito Pereira hits a tee shot on the 3rd hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Mito Pereira hits a tee shot on the 3rd hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Scott McGuinness, Mito Pereira's caddie, takes his rain pants off on the 2nd hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Mito Pereira hits a shot on the 2nd hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Mito Pereira hits a shot out of the bunker on the 1st hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Mito Pereira hits a shot out of the bunker on the 1st hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Bubba Watson hits a tee shot on the 2nd hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Bubba Watson reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 1st hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Entering Sunday's final round of the PGA Championship, former OU star Abraham Ancer is alone in fifth place at 4-under par.
Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the 2nd hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
A fans smokes a vape while watching golfer hit tee shots of the second hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Fans watch as Will Zalatoris hits a shot from the rough on the 17th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Fans watch as Will Zalatoris hits a shot from the rough on the 17th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Will Zalatoris reads after missing a potential eagle putt on the 9th green during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Will Zalatoris hits his tee shot at the 9th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Stewart Cink talks with his son Reagan Cink, who serves as his caddie, on the 4th fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Stewart Cink talks with his son Reagan Cink, who serves as his caddie, on the 4th fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Cameron Smith hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Cameron Young walks on the 18th hole after teeing off during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Abraham Ancer watches his putt on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Max Homa makes his way from 16th hole to the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Cameron yound tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Cameron Young acknowledges fans after making an eagle putt on the 17th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Cameron Young approaches the 17th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Rory McILRoy watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Max Homa watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Max Homa tees off on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Bernd Weisberger watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Max Homa cleans off the green before putting on the 16th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Kevin Na hits out of a bunker on the 16th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Gary Woodland tees off on the 14th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Gary Woodland prepares to putt on the 13th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Justin Thomas watches his ball after hitting it on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Bubba Watson hits in the 7th fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Justin Thomas putts on the 6th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Davis Riley tees off on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Davis Riley tees off on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Rory McILRoy tees off on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Rory McILRoy watches his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Bubba Watson hits out of a bunker on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Davis Riley tees off on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Matt Fitzpatrick watches his tee shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Davis Riley prepares to putt on the 5th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Davis Riley hits in the 5th fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Stewart Cink lines up a putt on the 5th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Stewart Cink hits from the fairway on the 5th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Stewart Cink tees off on the 5th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Stewart Cink acknowledges fans after making a putt on the 4th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mito Pereira hits from the fairway on the 1st hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods eyes a putt on the 1st hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods places his ball on the 2nd green before putting during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods cleans off the area around his ball on the 3rd hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods walks to the 3rd green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods makes his way from the 3rd hole to the 4th tee during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods tees off on the 4th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods acknowledges patrons after putting on the 5th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods reacts to his tee shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods hits a chip shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods makes his way to his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Shaun Norris is reflected in the water as he chips on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods stands back up after lining up a putt on the 7th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods hits from a fairway bunker on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods reacts after trying to hit out of a fairway bunker on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods talks to a rules official about his ball in a bunker on the 9th hole after he failed to hit out of it during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods drops a ball with a rules official after he failed to hit the ball out of the bunker on the 9th hole after he failed to hit out of it during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods hits a ball on the 10th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Noah Gray,7, of Bixby, Okla.. watches as Tiger Woods(not pictured) tees off on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods hits a chip shot on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods walks to the 10th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Shaun Norris hits the ball on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods reacts after hitting in the 3rd fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Shaun Norris hits the ball on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Fans walk down the rough between the 9th and 18th holes during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Tiger Woods walks down the fairway of the 10th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Local club pro Tacy Phillips reads the green on the 18th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Local club pro Tacy Phillips hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
A fan holds an umbrella while watching golfers on the 10th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Local club pro Tracy Phillips smiles after hitting a shot on the fairway of the 18th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Local club pro Tracy Phillips hits a shot on the fairway of the 18th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
