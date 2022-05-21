Watch Now: 'We have a blast': Stewart Cink builds good memories at Southern Hills with caddy/son

Stewart Cink had an excellent Saturday.

He celebrated his 49th birthday walking the Southern Hills golf course with his son/caddy, Reagan. He shot a 71 and is tied for seventh to remain in contention for the PGA Championship. And then he joined his family for a steak dinner before aiming for a Sunday charge.

“We have a blast,” Reagan Cink explained after the loop. “It’s really great out there. We have the same interests, humor and all of that. We crack up at the same stupid jokes.

“We love planning shots and getting around the puzzle that is a really good golf course … it’s really, really special. It’s really fun.”

Cink enters the final round at 2-under, which is seven shots behind leader Mito Pereira.

What will it take for the veteran golfer to win the second major of his career?

“I would think for me the biggest key is just to stay in the present and to keep on what we like to call bludgeoning, and that means just working everything down to a common denominator and executing that shot and going to find the ball,” Stewart Cink said. “It’s really simple, and it’s really hard to do when your emotions are just like going like the Indy 500 out there.

“That’s going to be the key for me tomorrow. Keep doing what I’ve been doing. I’ve been striking the ball great and just clawing and fighting, and I’m going to keep doing that. If it turns into a 64 or 65 tomorrow, who knows?”

Longtime local golf fans remember Cink in the 2001 U.S. Open. He joined Retief Goosen and Mark Brooks at 5-under par entering the 72nd hole of regulation. Brooks bogeyed the hole and Cink, getting out of the way for Goosen who had a short putt to win, missed a short putt for a double-bogey.

Goosen missed his shot, so a Monday playoff was held without Cink. Goosen would win on Monday.

“It feels like a comfortable place for me to play but the memory … I have one memory, that’s missing a short putt on the last hole that cost me from getting into a playoff,” Cink said. “It took me a while to get over, and it’s 20 years down the road almost. It’s a distant memory now and I’ve got that monkey off my back, thankfully.”

Reagan Cink was just a youngster in 2001, but remembers watching his father play Southern Hills during the 2007 PGA Championship.

He’s now carrying his dad’s bag.

Stewart Cink said they rarely disagree on the course and they always arrive as a common assessment before a shot is hit.

What was the discussion like on Saturday when Stewart Cink had bogeys on four of five holes near the turn?

“It’s all about the attitude,” Reagan Cink said. “No matter what the score is, we got to go out there and win the attitude contest. So even if things start going bad — and we knew that today something like that’s probably going to happen and you hope it’s only one and not four — but it’s about staying disciplined to what you’re doing.

“We really didn’t hit that many bad shots. But the thing here is you have to have two great shots to get rewarded. It’s all about staying positive and not trying to force things.”

When Sunday’s round comes to an end — win or lose — Stewart Cink feels blessed to have his son by his side.

“Having him alongside me, he can caddie for anybody in the world right now, and I’m not exaggerating. I don’t want him to,” Stewart Cink said. “I want him to caddie for me for a little while longer. He’s a pleasure to have out there. And I’m proud to have a son, and I’m equally proud of Connor, my other son for other reasons, but to have Reagan out there doing the kind of job he’s doing is not easy and it’s incredible and it’s a great experience.”

