Watch Now: Tiger doesn't detour from PGA Championship talk: 'You just never know when you might get hot'

Tiger Woods received one of Friday’s biggest roars at Southern Hills after draining a long putt on No. 12.

Did Woods move into contention for the PGA Championship? Was it celebration for a birdie?

Neither. The 14-foot par putt kept Woods one shot above the projected cut line as the second round came to a conclusion.

There is no mercy for those who live one shot above the cut line, which is determined by the top 70 scorers and includes all ties. The cut line finished at plus-4 in this year's championship.

Woods advanced to the weekend with birdies on 13 and 16 helping him finish 3-over-par. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player, had a short Tulsa visit after ending at 6-over, two shots above the line.

Woods is battling an injured right leg, but happy he’s playing this weekend. His championship mentality remains despite entering Saturday 12 strokes behind leader Will Zalatoris.

“You can't win the tournament if you miss the cut,” Woods said. “I've won tournaments, not major championships, but I've won tournaments on the cut number.

“There's a reason why you fight hard and you're able to give yourself a chance on the weekend. You just never know when you might get hot. As I said, I've won tournaments being on the cut number.

“This weekend I'm going to have to go low.”

Woods started his round at 4-over. He figured the cut would be either 3- or 4-over after Friday’s action and, midway through the round, figured it would be 4-over.

Keeping tabs on the cut line is always a golfer’s plan, especially in majors.

Bernd Wiesberger is safe after finishing tied for 17th at 1-under par.

But 10 years ago, when he made his debut in a major during the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, he chose to attack the cut line at the wrong time.

“I was grinding around to make the cut. It was really windy on that Friday, I remember, and it was my first major. I was excited,” Wiesberger said. “So I was right on the cut line, and I asked my scorer where it's going to be. We were quite late in the day.”

The scorer told him that it was 4-over and Wiesberger sat at 5-over heading into his 17th hole.

“I tried to squeeze in another birdie on the last two holes, made two bogeys getting a bit too aggressive, and then it turned out the cut line was 6-over,” he said.

Ouch.

“So that wasn't quite what I wanted to hear after finishing the round. I could have played a little bit more conservative. That was the first time in a major I played to miss the cut, unfortunately, with a story behind it like this," Wiesberger said.

Woods’ rally to make Friday's cut impressed Rory McIlroy, who played in the same group for the first two rounds.

“He’s just incredibly resilient and mentally tough,” McIlroy said. “To get a front-row seat into — he's feeling it, and he's feeling it on every swing, but to see what he did on that back nine — he missed a few iron shots but he got it up-and-down when he needed to.

“He made an incredible birdie on 16 to sort of get him inside the cut number a little bit more. He's the ultimate pro. Looking at him yesterday … if that would have been me, I would have been considering pulling out and just going home, but Tiger is different and he's proved he's different, and yeah, it was just a monumental effort.”

Woods is banking on a strong showing this weekend. He said more than once that Bubba Watson’s 63 on Friday shows there are some low scores out there.

“You feel like in the majors especially if you get over the cut line, get yourself in position, you get a strong Saturday going, the whole field is open,” Woods said. “Obviously a lot of pressure out there for the guys going out Saturday, Sunday.

“So when you get over the line, make the cut maybe by a couple shots and you get a good start into Saturday, there's every chance to be had to be up on that leaderboard again.”

