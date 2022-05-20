Watch Now: `Round the clock, Day 2: PGA is retirement gift for fan; Talor Gooch shines early

A timeline from the PGA Championship’s second round Friday at Southern Hills. Will be updated throughout the day.

6:50 a.m.: John Beene and his friend, John Davis, have a prime viewing spot set up as they brought their portable chairs to a hill behind the No. 4 green and near the No. 5 tee. Beene and Davis made the 4-hour drive from Arkansas — Beene lives in Sheridan and Davis in Star City, located near Pine Bluff, for the first two rounds. The tickets are Davis's retirement gift from Beene.

Although the first group to reach 4 green is a little over an hour away, they wanted to make sure they had an ideal place to watch the action. This is their first pro tournament. "My brother-in-law told me to find a hole where I can watch them putt and watch them tee off," Davis said. They were at No. 12 green/13 tee on Thursday, but it's easier to access restrooms and concessions from their current location." Although they both enjoy Southern Hills, Beene said for his next tournament, "I'm going to try a flat links course."

7 a.m.: It's 75 degrees and clear when club pro Brandon Bingaman from Dallas receives polite applause as he is introduced to open the second round. His drive finds the right rough on No. 1. Midwest City's Talor Gooch, starting the day tied for 16th, is the second to tee off and land his drive in the fairway after receiving a loud welcome. As he leaves the tee area, a "Go Pokes," encouragement can be heard — Gooch played at Oklahoma State.

7:14 a.m.: Ryosuke Kinoshita, a two-time winner on the Japan Tour in only his second major, sinks a 20-foot putt on No. 1 for the round's first birdie. He will need many more to make the cut after an opening 79.

8:25 a.m.: After opening the round with four consecutive pars, Gooch makes an 8-footer for birdie on No. 5 to go to 2-under for the tournament — three behind leader Rory McIlroy. Most of the leaders are playing in the afternoon.

8:41 a.m.: You can't come any closer and not get a hole-in-one than Anirban Lahiri from India does on the 214-yard No. 6. His shot bounces off the pin, drops straight down and hangs on the lip. With the wind gusting at over 20 mph, some in the gallery are wondering if the ball will be blown into the hole before Lahiri taps it in. With the cut projected at plus 2, Lahiri could've used the ace — he moves to plus-4.

But whether he makes the cut or not, it's already been a memorable week for Lahiri as his wife Ipsa gave birth to their son Avyaan on Monday. On Wednesday, Lahiri played the first nine holes of his practice round with Tiger Woods — the first time they played together — and his second nine were with Bryson DeChambeau, who withdrew later that day.

8:49 a.m.: K.H. Lee rolls in a 30-foot birdie on No. 6 and moves to 2-under.

8:55 a.m.: Justin Thomas birdies No. 13 and ties McIlroy for the lead at 5-under.

8:59 a.m.: Alex Cejka, who won last year's Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills, isn't faring as well this week as he arrives at No. 6 at 6-over. With dark clouds becoming more prevalent and the wind increasing, some fans think there's a weather warning about to sound as their phones go off while Cejka is making his 5-foot par putt. But instead of a weather warning, it's an Amber alert.

9:10 a.m.: Rich Beem taps in for par on No. 7 after missing an 18-foot birdie putt and is at 6-over. On the 20th anniversary of him outdueling Tiger Woods to win the PGA Championship, Beem is wearing special customize G/FORE Colour Block MG4+ golf shoes, hand-painted by Nomad Custom — that say "'02 PGA Champ" and "Beemer."

9:12 a.m.: Thomas slips one shot behind McIlroy after a bogey on 14.

9:40 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, one of two Chileans starting the day in the top 15, birdies No. 12 and is at 4-under.

10:14 a.m.: Thomas bombs a 409-yard drive on No. 1 that leaves him only 69 yards from the hole.

10:24 a.m.: Thomas taps in for par on 1 as he can't take advantage of his monster drive. At No. 13, Aaron Wise, whose line PGA Tour win was the 2018 Byron Nelson, settles for birdie on No. 13 to reach 3-under after his eagle chip rattles the pin.

11:43 a.m.: It's warming up to the mid-80s as Thomas birdies No. 5 with a 15-foot putt to regain a share of the lead with McIlroy. After the round Thomas said, "That 6-iron that I hit on 5 today was nice. To be able to hit that thing up on the top shelf pin-high from 213 with a pumping cross wind off the left and then to make that putt, I felt like I stole one there. But that was a sweet shot."

12:37 p.m.: For the second day in a row, John Daly opens with a birdie as he sinks a 25-footer on 10.

12:41 p.m.: Thomas makes a 15-foot birdie putt on 9 to finish off his second consecutive 67 and takes the lead at 6-under — one shot ahead of McIlroy.

1 p.m.: McIlroy arrives on the driving range — 36 minutes before his tee time.

1:22 p.m.: Mito Pereira, who is from Chile, starts on the back side with two birdies and is at 4-under.

1:36 p.m.: After McIlroy tees off on No. 1, he is now in a second-place tie as Will Zalatoris birdies No. 1 in the group ahead of him.

2:48 p.m.: Former OU golfer Abraham Ancer birdies No. 13 -- his fourth hole of the day -- and is at 4-under.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.