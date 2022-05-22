Watch Now: Mito Pereira: 'I thought I was going to win on 18, but it is what it is'

Mito Pereira walked to the scorer’s tent to sign his PGA Championship scorecard on Sunday evening.

In front of him were reporters waiting to ask about the double bogey on Southern Hills’ No. 18 hole which washed away his title hopes.

Behind him was a three-hole playoff preparing to take place between eventual winner Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.

Pereira was positioned for a celebration at one of golf’s majors. He held a one-shot lead going into his final hole.

But his tee shot found the creek, which led to his only double bogey of the tournament.

“On 18, I wasn't even thinking about the water. I just wanted to put it in play, and I guess I aimed too far right. I just hit in the water,” the 27-year-old Chilean said. “It's not how I wanted to end up this week, but really good result. Played really good.

“Today I was really nervous. I tried to handle it a little bit but it's really tough. I thought I was going to win on 18, but it is what it is. We'll have another one.”

The field entered the final round chasing Pereira, who had a three-shot lead and sat at 9-under par. For most, the cushion can be a comfort.

For Pereira — who has yet to win a tournament, let alone a major — nothing was stress-free in Tulsa.

“I thought I was nervous the first day. Then I thought I was nervous the second day. Then I thought I was nervous on the third day but the fourth day was terrible,” Pereira said. “I mean, this morning was tough. I don't know, I just played it through, and actually had a one-shot lead on 18 and that was pretty good and sad to hit it in the water.

“I wish I could do it again.”

The shot opened the door for Thomas, who picked up his second PGA Championship.

Not many can understand the pressure that Pereira felt more than one of his peers.

“I had many, not exactly like that, but I have had times in my career when I feel like I've let a tournament get away. And I mean, it's brutal. It's not fun,” Thomas said. “But at the same time, if you're able to channel that and look back at it later or whenever the time is when you're kind of, I guess, calmed down and to reflect, he'll be able to learn from it and be better from it.

“I know that down the road, whether it's this year or years to come, if he's standing on 18 with a one-shot lead in a major, he's going to feel more comfortable because he's going to draw back on this experience.”

The second-easiest hole on Sunday was No. 17. A birdie on the hole would have given Pereira a two-shot cushion, but his 12-foot putt stopped one rotation from falling into the hole.

“I hit a really good shot off the tee. I thought it was going to land on the green, and really close, but it just landed really soft,” Pereira said. “The chip … wasn't that good, but then that putt, I just hit it really good, really good line, and just didn't go in.

“If I would have made that, it was a little different, but still, I have to do par on 18 to win a major.”

He said the tee shot on 18 was the same swing that he had on Saturday, which produced a birdie.

Walking onto 18, he knew he had to make a difficult up-and-down to save his tournament.

“Walking down on 18, just a little bit of both, like ashamed to be in that position … but on the other side, I’m just happy to be there,” he said.

“I finished third on my first major this year. I think I have to really just hold to that.”

