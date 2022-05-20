 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Justin Thomas takes PGA Championship lead after firing 3-under 67 for second straight round

  • Updated
PGA Championship

Justin Thomas acknowledges fans on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Justin Thomas, for the second consecutive day, started and ended his day with birdies en route to back-to-back 67s.

Thomas took the clubhouse lead with a 1-under 67 after Friday’s round at Southern Hills.

First-round leader Rory McIlroy (-5) will tee off with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth at 1:36 p.m. with giant crowds expected to follow them.

Thomas was asked about his morning round.

“Very pleased. Although I played solid yesterday, I played really, really well today,” said Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship. “The conditions are obviously very difficult and I just stayed very patient, trying to get in my own little world and get in the zone.”

Thomas fired four birdies and only had one blemish on his scoreboard with a bogey on No. 14, his fifth hole played of the day.

In the previous seven majors played at Southern Hills, the 36-hole leader has won all seven.

What does Thomas think about that unique statistic?

“If I maintain the lead, I hope that trend continues,” Thomas said.

