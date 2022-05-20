Watch Now: Justin Thomas takes PGA Championship lead after firing 3-under 67 for second straight round

Justin Thomas, for the second consecutive day, started and ended his day with birdies en route to back-to-back 67s.
Thomas took the clubhouse lead with a 1-under 67 after Friday’s round at Southern Hills.
First-round leader Rory McIlroy (-5) will tee off with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth at 1:36 p.m. with giant crowds expected to follow them.
Thomas was asked about his morning round.
“Very pleased. Although I played solid yesterday, I played really, really well today,” said Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship. “The conditions are obviously very difficult and I just stayed very patient, trying to get in my own little world and get in the zone.”
Thomas fired four birdies and only had one blemish on his scoreboard with a bogey on No. 14, his fifth hole played of the day.
In the previous seven majors played at Southern Hills, the 36-hole leader has won all seven.
What does Thomas think about that unique statistic?
“If I maintain the lead, I hope that trend continues,” Thomas said.
Photos: Friday's second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills
PGA Championship
Jason Day watches his ball after hitting out of a bunker on the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Shane Lowery tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Adam Scott tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler talks to a rules official about his ball in a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler is silhouetted as he tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron films the 13th green with a smartphone during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler hits out of a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way from the 3rd hole to the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler make their way to the green on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler crosses a bridge on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Dustin Johnson tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrick Cantlay tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Harold Varner III hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa acknowledges fans after hitting out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler putts on the 11th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa hits a ball in the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler hits a ball in the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler reacts to his hit in the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 12th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jon Rahm hits a ball in the 13th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler looks at the trees to try and guage the wind on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler watches his ball after hitting in the 13th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler watches his ball after hitting in the 13th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa chips a ball onto the 13th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler questions a rules offical about his ball in a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jon Rahm reacts to a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron films Aaron Wise's fairway shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Joel Dahmen hits out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Joel Dahmen reacts while hitting out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler watches his fairway hit from the 1th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway on the 3rd hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway on the 3rd hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way up the 4th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons watch Justin Thomas on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas acknowledges fans on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans watch as golfers hit tee shots on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
A young fan plays a game on his phone while spectators watch golfers tee off on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch hits a shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Brandon Bingaman hits out of the bunker on the 12th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch yells in frustration after his shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch putts on the 12th green during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch chips onto the green on the 12th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Jhonattan Vegas hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Bernd Wiesberger hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Golf
Dustin Johnson waves after making a putt on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Adam Hadwin, of Canada, tosses his ball to his caddie on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, waves after making a putt on the fourth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka tosses his ball to his caddie on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Shane Lowry, of Ireland, reacts after missing a putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas walks to the green on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka lines up a putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas celebrates after a birdie on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Dustin Johnson reacts after missing a putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, lines up a putt on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Dustin Johnson tosses his towel to his caddie on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, watches his putt on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Talor Gooch tips to cap on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Jesse Mueller hits from the rough on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits from the bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Shane Lowry, of Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas reacts after missing a putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits from the rough on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas gets a club on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits from the rough on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas watches his shot from the rough on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas reacts after missing a putt on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas hits from the rough on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Fans watch on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Corey Conners, of Canada, walks on the fifth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, reacts after missing a putt on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson walk on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson walk on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Corey Conners, of Canada, hits from the bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!