Watch Now: Justin Thomas takes PGA Championship lead after firing 3-under 67 for second straight round

Justin Thomas, for the second consecutive day, started and ended his day with birdies en route to back-to-back 67s.

Thomas took the clubhouse lead with a 1-under 67 after Friday’s round at Southern Hills.

First-round leader Rory McIlroy (-5) will tee off with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth at 1:36 p.m. with giant crowds expected to follow them.

Thomas was asked about his morning round.

“Very pleased. Although I played solid yesterday, I played really, really well today,” said Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship. “The conditions are obviously very difficult and I just stayed very patient, trying to get in my own little world and get in the zone.”

Thomas fired four birdies and only had one blemish on his scoreboard with a bogey on No. 14, his fifth hole played of the day.

In the previous seven majors played at Southern Hills, the 36-hole leader has won all seven.

What does Thomas think about that unique statistic?

“If I maintain the lead, I hope that trend continues,” Thomas said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.